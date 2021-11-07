Equinix: The Previous Bullish Case Still Applies

Summary

  • Equinix boasts for a record breaking 45% FFO CAGR during the last 7 years.
  • This is translated in the company's valuation and share price performance, having historically outperformed its peers.
  • Based on the above, and given the minimal interest risk increase exposure, I believe that the bullish case with Equinix is still intact.

Intelligent city networks and communication in the age of AI (wireless communication on the world)

Surasak Suwanmake/iStock via Getty Images

Last April, in my article "Equinix Is A Growth Play With 43% CAGR", I had presented by views on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), and why I believed it represented a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Today, I am revisiting the company, given its recently announced Q3 results. In the following paragraphs, I will present my thesis on why I believe the bullish case is still there for the company.

A look at the past and the present

Since my last article on the company, EQIX's share price has provided its shareholders with a total return of 10.4%, according to SA, underperforming S&P 500 by almost 180 basis points. However, if we look a little more into the past, we can see that the company has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of total return.

EQIX vs SPY
Data by YCharts

While at first, the company may look significantly overvalued, based on earnings, or FFO multiples, it certainly isn't so, if we account for its historical growth rate. In the recent earnings report, the company announced it expects its full year 2021 AFFO to be somewhere between $2.4 and $2.6 billion. By taking the midpoint of this guidance, and calculating its AFFO growth since 2014, we can calculate an AFFO CAGR of 45%, as it is shown in the graph presented below. Let me remind my readers that in my previous article, I had calculated the historical AFFO CAGR to be at 43%.

Equinix AFFO and CAGR

Source: Data from Equinix 2020 Annual Report, created by the author

This is a tremendous increase in AFFO, but more importantly, it is a quite consistent one. But have Equinix's competitors performed better or worse? In order to answer this question, I must define a peer group. To put it in a more correct way, I would say that I will stick to the peer group used in my previous article about the company, that is Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and CyrusOne (CONE) will be used.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 CAGR
DLR 692 688 868 1011 1369 1454 1382 1842 15%
CONE 81 110 201 255 327 451 493 514 30%

Source: Previous article about the company and the most recent 10-Qs.

As we can see, still Equinix has a higher FFO growth rate than its peers, and by a strong margin. And let's don't forget that both Digital Realty and CyrusOne beat Q3 2021 estimates, and both upgraded their full year 2021 FFO guidance.

The picture illustrated above is also reflected when we examine the companies on a price to forward FFO basis. Using the full year 2021 guidance figures reported in their last earnings reports, we can see that CONE is currently trading at 20.2 times its full year 2021 FFO guidance, while DLR is a little more expensive at 23.95x. Finally, the extraordinary growth of Equinix is reflected in its forward FFO trading multiple, which lies on 28.8x.

EQIX vs DLR vs CONE price
Data by YCharts

The argument presented above is further validated by the historical performance of Equinix against its peers. As we can see in the graph listed above, Equinix has significantly outperformed its peers during the last 5 years, as an investment in the company would have provided a 130% return to the investor, excluding any cash dividends.

Speaking of dividends, Equinix is currently paying a sub 2% annual dividend yield, with CyrusOne showing a dividend yield north of 3%, while Digital Realty Trust lies somewhere in between. According to SA, on a forward AFFO basis, Equinix still lies in the bottom of its peer group with a forward AFFO yield of 3.76, with CONE showing a figure of 5.14% and DLR standing at 4.3%.

A word of caution

Looking at Equinix's latest earnings presentation, one thing that I believe investors should watch out for is the reduction of profit margins in specific markets. As we can see in the following chart, revenue from the Americas region has remained stagnant over the last few quarters, although significantly increased on a YoY basis. However, quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin is showing signs of deterioration. Although on a yearly basis, adjusted EBITDA margins are up by a low double digit figure, this is a trend that happens in other regions as well and needs to be observed for a while to see if it signifies a more generalized reversal.

Equinix Adjusted EBITDA

Source: Equinix Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

My view

I'm not going to lie here, I consider myself more of a value investor, and when I see these ridiculous multiples, I start feeling a little unwell. But apparently, on a second view, I realize that I shouldn't be feeling that way. Equinix is indeed trading nearly 30 times its FFO, being more expensive than both of its peers, but as I wrote above, this is happening for a reason. No one can ignore the tremendous FFO growth that this company has experienced, which has translated into its share price performance. While on a quarter to quarter basis, adjusted EBITDA margins seem to be decreasing, on a YoY basis the picture couldn't be more different, and that's making be definitely optimistic about the company's performance. Couple this with the very small interest rate increase risk associated with the company, and you have a very nice opportunity to store your cash in. Alright, it could pay more that its current 1.8% dividend yield, but you can't have growth and significant dividends at the same time, can you? Bottom line, I will keep my previous verdict for Equinix, which is bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market.

