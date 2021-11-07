da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

3Q Recap - Firing On All Cylinders

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) reported third quarter earnings this past Thursday, and the results were fairly solid. Let's briefly recap:

Reality Cons. Expectation +Beat/-Miss Revenue (in $m) $111 $108.17 +2.6% EPS $0.12 $0.07 +71.4% ARPU $61.97 $59.82 +3.6% NRR 116% 114% +200bps Gross Margin (non-GAAP) % 80.2 78.9 +130bps Customer Count 598,000 611,556 -2.2% 4Q Revenue Guide (in $m) $118 $117.28 +0.6% 4Q EBITDA Margin Guide % 30.5 29.9 +60bps

As can be seen here, the company delivered solid results and guidance, with highlights including strong EPS, net retention rates, gross margins, ARPU, and revenue. Points of concern could include the substantial miss on customers, and the relatively in-line guide for 4Q revenues. Both concerns will be addressed in this note. Now that we have the data from the print, let's dive into management's conference call to get all the qualitative details.

Conference Call Notes: Added Color on Customer Issues, GTM Strategy, Competition & More

As a result, we are increasing our outlook for the balance of 2021 and reiterate our confidence in sustaining 30% or better growth in 2022. The transformation of DigitalOcean is well underway and we remain laser-focused on achieving our first $1 billion of revenue in 2024. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

Management has reiterated longer-term targets/informal guides for next year and 2024. Management is confident that the business can sustain 30%+ revenue growth into next year, and eventually hit their $1 billion revenue goal by 2024. It is good to see management reiterate its confidence in their goals.

Relative to Q3 of 2020, top line growth improved nearly 1,300 basis points and accelerated more than 200 basis points from the prior quarter. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

What is so fascinating about DigitalOcean is that we are just now seeing their initiatives pay dividends. In 3Q of 2020, revenues only grew about ~24%, but as a result of the leadership and strategy of Yancey & Co., the business has seen a re-acceleration in growth on both a y/y and sequential basis.

Investors often ask whether we would be willing to invest even more into the business to grow even faster. The answer is we are doing so today. In fact, our margins could have been higher in Q3 but we see opportunities to invest that will enhance our growth in 2022 and are more than happy to hold back on current adjusted EBITDA margins in order to give us a head start on product innovation and go-to-market initiatives, driving growth acceleration into 2022. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

This should be a very comforting passage for anyone invested on the long side of DigitalOcean. One of the underlying concerns I had developed with DigitalOcean was that a move away from a founder-led (Uretsky brothers) vision and towards an experienced steward would change strategy. Essentially, pushing for growth would be sacrificed in order to attain short-term shareholder returns, cash flow, and margins. The greatest companies in the world are the ones who invest in their businesses now along the S-curve rather than sit on their heels and return capital. I am glad to see that Yancey & Co. are investing in the business while also maintaining solid margins. As counterintuitive as it may seem to 'value' investors, investing in the business now at the expense of margins is a 'green flag' for me as it shows the dedication and prioritization of growth. In spite of DigitalOcean's eye-popping low 30s EBITDA margin this quarter, it was actually suppressed by investments in GTM and product development. These investments are expected to pay dividends, driving growth acceleration into next year. All around, this is a very bullish comment from the head of the company.

Now that I've shared the headline results for Q3, I'd like to take this opportunity to provide more granular insight into our customer base. We have a large customer base with a very long-tail dynamic, where a large percentage of our customers are testing ideas, learning how to code and are in the idea formation stage of launching a business. A small percentage of our customers emerge to launch and build rapidly growing small and medium-sized businesses. One of the key drivers of our faster revenue growth is that we are nurturing and attracting increasingly larger and more rapidly growing businesses to our platform, what we would consider the typical SMB. These larger customers represent roughly 15% of our total customer base, yet generate roughly 85% of our total revenue. They grow substantially faster than our reported top line growth with ARPU growth of over 50%. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

Off the print, DigitalOcean's stock initially gapped down as much as ~9% in premarket when investors tried to process the downside customer numbers. This is the first (of many) time management gives more color on the dynamics of the customer base. The vast majority of DigitalOcean's customers (~85% to be exact) are in the pre-alpha stages of their businesses/platforms. They drive very little engagement and tax on infrastructure, thus driving very little revenue to DigitalOcean. This is the 'long-tail' Yancey is addressing. 15% of the customer base drives the other 85% of total revenue. These are SMBs at scale, doing actual business, and actually taxing the infrastructure. DigitalOcean's GTM strategy combined with the nature of their platform has enabled them to grab some of these larger, more revenue-accretive customers. This is the group that, right now, is juicing ARPU growth and revenue growth as a whole. Additionally, this provides a layer of optionality to the DigitalOcean story. What happens if these pre-alpha businesses scale and mature on DigitalOcean over the course of a few years? Well, DigitalOcean profits and scales with them. It's like a sub-bet on the success of American and global small business.

These customers have a higher net expansion rate as many of them buy multiple products and churn at a much lower rate, in the mid-single digits versus low double digits for the entire company. Importantly, the number of larger customers are growing several times faster than our overall customer growth rate. We expect these trends to continue where these larger customers grow faster, have a higher NDR and therefore will represent a larger share of our total revenue mix over time. Our continued investment in product, direct sales and focus on customer support is paying off as the size of our customer base gets bigger and we attract more of the SMB market. Many of these fast-growing customers have incubated on our platform for a period of time before their businesses launch and they ramp. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

This passage refers to the aforementioned 'larger' SMBs. These customers have higher net expansion rates, meaning they are willing to expand spend more than pre-alpha customers. Since they have so much spend on platform, switching costs are higher, so churn is naturally lower. Mid single digits (4-6%, my guess) for large customers versus low double digits (10-13% my guess) for the entire company. This shows that for the vast majority of larger DigitalOcean customers, once they are in, they are in. Also, customer growth is much higher with larger, more revenue accretive SMBs than it is with the 'testers'. Even though this minority of the customer count is already driving ~85% of total revenues, management expects continued growth in mix share. Why? Greater willingness to spend on new DigitalOcean products (MDB DBaaS integration, Nimbella integration, etc.), high switching costs, and scalability will reduce churn and increase NDR. Finally, management acknowledges the effect of ramping aforementioned investments in product development and sales support for gaining traction with larger customers. Additionally, they acknowledge my aforementioned 'optionality' as they call the DigitalOcean platform an incubator for the success of these pre-alpha businesses.

We have an incredible customer ecosystem where we nurture early-stage developers and entrepreneurs until they get lift off of their ideas and support the growth of rapidly growing start-ups and SMBs as they get traction. To boot, we do this at a very low customer acquisition costs and at increasingly compelling unit economics, as expressed by our NDR results. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

Again, reiterating the ability for DigitalOcean to grow at every stage of the customer's journey as a business. DigitalOcean really acts as a call option on small businesses. Low CAC (lack of high scale marketing) and better unit economics (i.e. gross margins) are driving performance too.

Beginning with customer growth; we ended Q3 with 598,000 customers, an increase of 7% year-over-year. The slight sequential decline from Q2 was the result of our implementing enhanced security protocols to remove certain low-value customers from our platform. Importantly, although these actions reduced reported customer count by roughly 150 basis points, they had no material impact on our reported revenue. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

Finally, addressing the elephant in the room of the 3Q results, management addresses the reason for DigitalOcean's sequential decline in customers. While net, only ~4k customers left, we have to understand that this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Think of it as DigitalOcean securing its brand and platform from potential bad actors. I am reasonably confident that almost none of these customers were high-value or revenue accretive as they had no material impact on revenue. That said, if we do some back-stepping math, we can see that DigitalOcean's 150bp headwind to customer count is about ~8k customers. Essentially, 8k customers were removed from the platform, meaning excluding these losses, DigitalOcean would have added ~4k customers. This would've brought customer count to ~606k versus consensus expectations for ~611k. So, even with this reason for the sequential decline factored in, DigitalOcean still slightly missed expectations on customer count.

Our 12-month and older cohort of customers in the NDR calculation have historically represented over 80% of reported revenue. So we are very focused on sustaining this improved NDR as it is a key pillar to our overall growth acceleration. In Q3, NDR was 116%, as we continue to see customers stay on the platform, consume more product and churn less. The expansion of existing customer spend and reduced churn combined to drive the improvement in NDR in the third quarter. We have dramatically reduced churn. And by keeping more customers on the platform, we are now set up for net expansion to continue to drive NDR acceleration. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

Net dollar retention is a key metric to watch for on DigitalOcean, especially considering their high exposure to SMBs, a group with much higher churn than enterprise customers in the cloud. As was already mentioned, NDR (same as NRR) outperformed expectations. The key driver seems to be reducing churn. I think this is a combination of a few factors: (a.) adding more products (competitive differentiation), (b.) greater exposure to large SMBs with inherently higher switching costs, and (c.) customer support. Not only is churn being reduced, it's being dramatically reduced, which is driving continued NRR acceleration. Based on this continued reduction in churn, spend upgrades can gain more weigh on NRR, leading to (in my view) NRR of 120%+ longer-term, unheard of in a space catering to volatile SMBs.

Finally, a key contributor to our strong results in Q3 was 28% year-over-year improvement in ARPU. As I mentioned earlier, our larger customers are doing well and experiencing their own robust organic growth. This success not only leads them to consume more DO infrastructure but also drives them to purchase additional products from us, particularly our Platform-as-a-Service offerings that are well suited for these growing SMBs. This dynamic will continue as we broaden our product offering for SMBs, creating a stickier customer experience and giving us confidence we can sustain these current levels of growth. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

This effect of scaling with customers has the most direct effect on DigitalOcean's ARPU, one of their bolder beats this quarter. The success that customers have with DigitalOcean in scaling organically leads them to scale spend on DigitalOcean, and maybe broaden the products they use. This flywheel of organic success, use of new products, and more organic success leads to customers becoming entrenched the platform. This further enhances switching costs, built out somewhat of a 'moat' of customer retention, improves NDR even further, and juices revenue growth.

Yet today, we're at roughly 10% of total revenue and solidly on track to achieve our target of 20% of total revenue [is PaaS oriented] when we generate our first $1 billion of revenue in a few years. This is not coming at the expense of growth in our infrastructure revenue. Rather, our customers' inherent organic growth helps increase their infrastructure spend while they also spend more on our relevant platform services. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

On the issue of revenue diversification, I have been consistently worried about DigitalOcean's ability to branch away from pure IaaS, which could become commoditized. The aforementioned flywheel of organic growth has also fueled PaaS revenues from next to nothing a couple years ago, to being 10% of total business.

First, we hired a new Chief Product Officer, who started a few weeks ago. Gabe Monroy joined us from Azure and will lead our product development strategy. Given his expertise in the infrastructure and Platform as a Service markets and experience helping significantly scale revenue on those platforms, we are confident that product innovation will be a much more prominent lever as a component of our growth strategy in the years ahead. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

This was a qualitative fact that seemed to have flown under the Street's radar on the call. Gabe Monroy, an exec at Azure is joining the DigitalOcean team as Chief Product Officer. There are two interesting things about this C-suite level hire. First of all, he used to work at Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure cloud division, one of the largest cloud hyperscalers in the world. Poaching an exec from one of the titans is impressive, and might hint at the respectability DigitalOcean is beginning to gain in the cloud market. Secondly, his expertise is in IaaS and PaaS. But more interestingly, he helped to significantly scale Azure's revenue on both IaaS and PaaS. This is interesting because management believes the hire will lead to a much greater focus on product innovation as a lever for growth in the future. Since there is relatively little headroom left in terms of IaaS innovation, this might signal a focus on development velocity within PaaS and FaaS (more on FaaS in a sec). I like this hire, and a renewed focus on driving high-value products to customers, especially PaaS products.

The second piece of exciting news on the product front occurred with our acquisition of Nimbella. This expands our Functions as a Service or FaaS offerings. FaaS is a rapidly growing adjacent market opportunity that complements our IaaS and PaaS offerings. Nimbella is a cloud-native offering that allows developers to build and run applications without having to manage servers, delegating that to DigitalOcean in the background so they can focus even more on their customers and application development. Serverless has been a top five customer request and closely aligns with our mission to simplify cloud computing and will attract customers' focus on increasing their agility and productivity. Additionally, serverless will be a driver of both NDR and ARPU growth as it will create a net new revenue stream as well as increased usage of deals infrastructure services given the complementary nature of serverless with our other offerings. Our team is busy integrating Nimbella on our platform and we are excited to get this product into our customers' hands next year. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

Nimbella was an acquisition that DigitalOcean recently completed that flew relatively under the radar. A price wasn't disclosed, so it likely wasn't a massive purchase. It's the product focus that is key here. This is an interesting move, as it means DigitalOcean is taking one step closer to full SaaS offerings, with only the function of the application being managed by the customer. The rest of the stack is run by DigitalOcean. Here's a nice diagram to illustrate this point.

(source)

As you move closer and closer to SaaS, generally, margins get somewhat higher. Demand for a serverless solution has been a top five customer request at DigitalOcean, so this isn't a shot in the dark acquisition/product integration. Customers want this, and DigitalOcean is satisfying their customers. This could be another product that spins the organic scale flywheel and increases revenue streams. This might also set up strong growth into next year comps-wise, as this product is set to integrate on the platform next year. Overall, I really like this move as it opens even more doors for scaling the business, and fortifying against competition.

In Q3, adjusted EBITDA [margin] reached 33% due to our revenue and gross margin overperformance but we expect that will moderate in Q4. We will continue to invest across our business, focusing on new customer acquisition, both from self-serve and increasingly through direct sales, in onboarding and customer support; and finally, in new product development. - William Sorenson, CFO

This is an interesting short-medium term tidbit from the CFO. The strong EBITDA margins witnessed in 3Q are expected to moderate into 4Q. I'm thinking very high 20s (28-29%) to low 30s (30-31%) EBITDA margins, but that's just me spitballing. Management breaks out the initiatives driving further investment: acquiring new customers (self-serve and increasingly through direct sales). This note on direct sales likely means an increase in hiring velocity and exposure to larger enterprises who have more sophisticated and less broad needs. Onboarding and customer support is likely to be a key investment for facilitating a good brand and getting customer acclimated with the product. And finally, perhaps most excitingly, new product development (back to FaaS and PaaS integrations in particular).

Customer growth is continuing in Q4 with early indications that recent investments in paid advertising or refreshed brand campaign and the introduction of additional payment options are accelerating customer acquisitions. Given our improved operating performance, we've been accelerating investments this year in order to get ahead of '22. By investing in people as well as the systems needed to support our growth, we want to hit the ground running for fiscal 2022. - William Sorenson, CFO

This is good to hear, as DigitalOcean's customer acquisition initiatives seem to be working into 4Q. While exact sequential or y/y number through November weren't shared at this time, it's good to see management point out that customer acquisition is accelerating. Additionally, it seems there might be some 2022 cost front loading implied by the CFO's statements. I like this, getting ahead of next year is very good, and could lead to stronger EBITDA margins in 2022.

As noted, adjusted EBITDA in Q3 came in slightly above plan at 33%. For Q4, we anticipate that increased hiring will result in EBITDA of approximately 31%, in line with our initial guidance. Finally, we continue to invest in CapEx to support our growth and as importantly, to upgrade our existing fleet. For 2021, we're planning for CapEx to be between 25% and 26% of revenue, consistent with the guidance we provided at the beginning of the year - William Sorenson, CFO

Some interesting numbers to think about when it comes to next quarter and the rest of this year in terms of EBITDA and CapEx. IaaS is a very capital intensive business which can weigh on free cash flow.

At this time, we're targeting approximately 31% growth for fiscal 2022. - William Sorenson, CFO

This is management's formal 2022 revenue growth target, which was slightly above street consensus. Personally, I find this guide to be conservative (as DigitalOcean's guidance has been in the past), especially considering the fact that they are growing 37% in 3Q, guiding to ~34% in 4Q and are investing now and in 1H to drive revenue growth for 2022. Plus, don't forget about the Nimbella integration and future ARPU driving integrations that could help sustain growth going forward.

So those differentiation and then we offer a set of relevant services, not -- we're not innovating for the broad breadth and complexity of enterprise. We are targeting simplicity, the basic tools and building blocks that our customers need. And so that enables us to do that at a compelling value. But it's simplicity and community, our support model and the fact that we're able to -- we have agilized open source, those principles of differentiation are why people come, stay and grow on DigitalOcean. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

This is a very interesting point on moat. It isn't just about undercutting hyperscalers pricing. It's about building out a toolkit for developers while also keeping the offering inherently simple and easy to use. They aren't innovating in the sense of building the best enterprise tools. That's not their goal, that's not their market. Building a simple platform for individual developers and SMBs is the goal, and so far the hyperscalers have failed to address this from a product standpoint, allowing DigitalOcean to carve out a niche.

Yes. So first, let me say, we've talked previously about a 10% customer -- annualized customer growth. We're holding to that target. Obviously, we've made some changes near term but we think that as we get into next year, we should start to see acceleration of customer growth. Our top of funnel is healthy and we're working a lot on driving conversion as we get through the funnel. We make all sorts of changes to the customer experience, the customer journey, obviously, adding products, adding payment options as we did this quarter helps to improve mid-funnel conversion. So no change in the thesis. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

This is great to hear. In past conference calls, the 2Q call specifically, management has mentioned the goal of sustaining double digit y/y customer growth. Obviously with the one-off security changes, that growth was thrown into jeopardy. It's good to see management reiterate its confidence in this target. Into next year, management is expecting to see customer growth accelerate (likely back into the double digits in my view). Additionally, conversions remain relatively healthy, which is a good sign in terms of adding new customers down the road. Overall, management reiterating long-term customer goals is a very good thing.

We'd love to invest ahead of revenue growth, meaning at a faster rate than revenue growth. We constantly talk about that as an executive team, where are the opportunities and we evaluate them. So we are biased towards growing faster. We don't think we're done at 37% growth. We can do better; we're investing to do so, both on the go-to-market sales and marketing side and the product side. And so we have a bias to -- we have a lot of room from 10% of revenue to go higher if you look at other players in our sector and we look to do so. So, we like the fact that we have strong EBITDA margins and we're generating free cash flow at this growth rate. We're going to always generate cash flow because that's our philosophy. But at the same time, we don't need to peg the needle on free cash flow and EBITDA today. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

This is an interesting note, and it gets us as investors into the heads of management. They are willing to sacrifice short-term margins a bit so that they can continue to juice growth. As Yancey mentions, growing S&M at 37% would keep S&M at 10% of revenue. They believe they can go higher. I like this attitude, the attitude of driving higher revenue growth from higher short-term expense allocation.

So there's a floor on ARPU just from the natural organic growth of our rapidly scaling SMBs and then we're able to turbocharge that ARPU by giving them more products and services on the platform. And that's why product strategy is so integral to sustaining these rapid rates of growth that we're now demonstrating. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

While GTM strategy is great, at the end of the day it's about products. Delivering SMBs the PaaS and eventually FaaS products to continue to scale in tandem with scaling infrastructure load is critical to retaining and growing customer relationships. Hearing management's focus on product development velocity reassures me that they understand just how high a priority it is.

What I would say is Nimbella represents this generic theme around the simplifying software development, making it more application configurable. App Platform was a product that we launched a year ago that fits in that category. We have a number of our customers who want this flexibility. They want the functions capability. And I'll give you another example. Mongo was another top request for our customers that we launched earlier this year. So you're seeing us be much more responsive to customer needs for scaling on our platform. We're two months into the Nimbella integration. It's going very well. We're really excited to have the team on board and we're really excited to get this product into our customers' hands as we get into next year. We think that serverless will be a core pillar of our Platform as a Service capabilities like Kubernetes and like our managed databases. And we have a lot of expectation that's going to contribute meaningful to growth as that product starts to get in the customer hands in the first half of next year. - Yancey Spruill, CEO

This Nimbella acquisition appears to have been an acquisition of a technology product that really fits with the mission of DigitalOcean. Providing the most simple yet sophisticated suite of cloud tools to customers. Mongo and App Platform are previous PaaS integrations that have been very successful with DigitalOcean's customers. Management believes Nimbella and serverless in general is going to be a big deal for PaaS. Nimbella really represents this idea of DigitalOcean providing almost all of the backend, and allowing programmers to build code on their own. The true independence of a cloud platform in this age, taking care of everything but the coding in essence. Additionally, management expects this product to meaningfully contribute to growth in the first half of next year. Keep that in mind when they are only guiding to 31% revenue growth in 2022.

Broader Story - Large Scale Thematics Combined With Strong, Strategic Execution Enable Path to 30%+ Rev. Growth CAGR

DigitalOcean offers investors a unique and relatively compelling opportunity within the public cloud market. While investor attention turns to hyperscalers like GCP, AWS, and Azure, DigitalOcean appears to be taking a much different approach in targeting the SMB market. This is a really large market that the company has only begun to penetrate. Market share, based on IDC's 2020 TAM estimate of $44b, is still <1%. Growing in line with market CAGR spells growth of ~27% from here to 2024 (again per IDC). Market growth alone can propel the story. Market share expansion will drive it into turbo-mode. Here are some initiatives we've outlined that management should undertake boost market share:

more partnerships/integrations/acquisitions to broaden the tech stack (PaaS + IaaS + FaaS + (maybe) SaaS??)

differentiation by simplicity (vis-a-vis hyper scale) and sophistication (vis-a-vis barebone SMB IaaS competition/private cloud)

increasing hiring and S&M for direct sales, customer support, top-of-funnel conversions

staying ahead of CapEx trends and investing in infrastructure

These points can help DigitalOcean differentiate big time in a sea of competing products focused on this large market. The market size itself, never mind the expansion of said market, leaves a lot of headroom for future revenue growth. Management needs to stay on top of the opportunity with effective CapEx and OpEx spending, as well as product differentiation to capture greater share.

Valuation - Raising YE'22 Target to $105 From $77, Downgrading From Buy To Hold; Bear + Bull Case Established

We're raising our year-end 2022 price target to $105 from $77. Raising 2022 estimates across the board and changing our target multiple to reflect narrative expansion.

Base Case Metric Value 2022E Rev. Growth 33.0% 2022E Revenue (in $m) $570.57 Target YE'22 Rev. Multiple 20x Target YE'22 Valuation (in $b) $11.411 Shares Outstanding (in m) 107.34 YE'22 PT $106.31 +Upside/-Downside +3.6% Rating Hold

Multiple expands from 15x to 20x to reflect higher TAM, optionality, and market share growth probability. Revenue expectation for 2022 boosted to ~$570mn on view that management is being conservative with 2022 guidance, and slightly sandbagging 4Q'21 guidance. Rating at Hold because of limited upside profile (<10%). Generally if a name offers between 10% downside and 10% upside, it's a hold for us.

Bear Case Metric Value 2022E Rev. Growth 30.0% 2022E Revenue (in $m) $553.8 Target YE'22 Rev. Multiple 10x Target YE'22 Valuation (in $b) $5.538 Shares Outstanding (in m) 107.34 YE'22 Bear Case PT $51.59 +Upside/-Downside -49.7%

In this scenario, revenue growth comes underneath management's expectations in 2022, after 4Q'21 is towards the bottom of the guide range. High interest rates hurt growth stocks, and the multiple compresses to 10x. In this scenario, the narrative shifts to competitive concerns, TAM penetration worries, and potential IaaS commoditization.

Bull Case Metric Value 2022E Rev. Growth 35.0% 2022E Revenue (in $m) $579.1 Target YE'22 Rev. Multiple 25x Target YE'22 Valuation (in $b) $14.478 Shares Outstanding (in m) 107.34 YE'22 Bull Case PT $134.88 +Upside/-Downside +31.4%

In this scenario, the company reports accelerating growth from higher PaaS adoption, a more efficient GTM strategy playing out, expanding market share, reduced competitive headwinds, and high adoption of the Nimbella FaaS integration. Combined with a strong 4Q'21 to close this year, we see accelerating revenue growth into next year as management effectively attacks the market opportunity. The market is rewarding, giving DigitalOcean a best-in-breed multiple of 25x to reflect numerous years of 30%+ revenue growth still ahead. Combined with continued profitability and cash flow efficiency, DigitalOcean's valuation continues to move higher.

Narrative View - Net Bullish; Stock View - Neutral

Considering the way the stock has moved of late, we've moved to reduce positional allocation in DigitalOcean. We remain long, just much less so. While the narrative remains strong (for now), a stretched valuation concerns us, even in an environment where stretched valuations seem to be the norm. Management is building a solid business with good growth likely ahead, but valuation forces us to downgrade from Buy to Hold.

