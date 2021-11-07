tommaso79/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we put Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the spotlight for the first time. This clinical stage company is working on an interesting delivery system and targeting such indications as migraines. The stock debuted a few years on the public market and is deep in 'Busted IPO' territory. Is this an opportunity or a stock that should continue to be avoided? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) is a San Francisco, California-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2019. Satsuma is a reference to the origin of the novel dry-powder drug delivery technologies used by the company. These technologies were initially invented by a team working at Satsuma co-founder Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories in Kagoshima, Japan. The orange in the company's logo is a reference to the satsuma orange that was originally exported from the Satsuma/Kagoshima area to the United States. The company aims to create and commercialize novel treatments to help people who suffer from migraines and other debilitating conditions. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, which is being developed as a differentiated therapeutic option for the acute treatment of migraines. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a market capitalization of approximately $185 million and trades for just over $6.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: June 2020 Company Presentation

STS101:

STS101 combines the Satsuma powder technology with an easy-to-use nasal delivery device to create a reliable and convenient DHE product. STS101 would ideally be able to provide the unique clinical advantages of DHE while overcoming the shortcomings of existing DHE products. DHE stands for Dihydroergotamine, which was first introduced in the U.S. in 1945 and is still the gold standard for refractory migraine attacks. DHE relieves migraines by causing vasoconstriction, inhibiting pain signal transmission, reversing central sensitization, producing anti-inflammatory effects, and reducing vasodilation. DHE has low oral bioavailability, there are no approved oral DHE products in the United States, so the drug is currently administered intravenously, by injection, or via a liquid nasal spray. Each method of administration has downsides: intravenous DHE involves unfavorable administration requirements such as the use of specialized equipment in a hospital or clinic setting; injectables are invasive and not preferred by patients; and liquid nasal sprays are time-consuming, difficult to administer, and have high variability and slow absorption that may result in inconsistent and sub-optimal results. STS101's potentially key advantages stem from its proprietary dry-powder formulation, which incorporates a mucoadhesive drug carrier and engineered drug particle technologies and their proprietary nasal delivery device. In a 2021 Phase 1 trial, STS101 5.2 mg demonstrated a rapid and sustained achievement of target plasma concentrations with low pharmacokinetic variability. Furthermore, STS101 was well-tolerated and exhibited low adverse event rates. Overall, the data suggest that the drug may prove to be a differentiated treatment that provides fast onset and robust efficacy by 2 hours post-administration, with low rates of migraine recurrence. The therapeutic is currently in Phase 3 of development.

Source: June 2020 Company Presentation

Looking ahead, the company has initiated a Phase 3 trial called SUMMIT. The SUMMIT Phase 3 trial is to evaluate the efficacy of STS101. It's a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial that is expected to enroll approximately 1,400 subjects. If successful, STS101 would become the first and only DHE product to have established efficacy versus placebo control in a randomized trial on the current standard and FDA-accepted acute treatment of migraine co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome symptom at two hours post-treatment. The topline results from the trial are expected in the second half of 2022. Also, the company is in the middle of a Phase 3 open-label, long-term safety trial called ASCEND. The trial was launched back in August of 2020. As of July 2021, the trial has enrolled more than 290 subjects and treated more than 4,500 migraine attacks with STS101. The company expects to add 180 subjects to the trial. To date, no differences in the safety or tolerability profiles of the first- and second-generation delivery devices have been observed. The trial is expected to be completed by the second half of 2022.

Source: June 2020 Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2021, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of roughly $121 million. Research and development expenses for Q2 of 2021 were $8.4 million, compared to $8.8 million in Q2 of 2020. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $3.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in 2020. The company didn't generate any revenue in the quarter. Overall, the company had a net loss of $11.8 million for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $11 million in Q2 of 2020. The company believes that its cash position should be sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2023.

The company is sparsely followed on Wall Street. The latest recommendation came from Mizuho on September 26th. The firm upgraded its rating from neutral to a buy rating on June 22nd and raised its price target from $7 a share to $15 a share. They reiterated this opinion in late September. The upgrade was driven by data released from the ongoing ASCEND safety study that showed patients using the second-generation device had a 30% increase in dose delivered, compared to what was witnessed in the failed EMERGE trial. Ultimately, the data increased the analyst's confidence in the Phase 3 SUMMIT trial.

SVB Leerink reiterated its hold rating on June 20th. On June 17th, HC Wainwright reiterated its buy rating and $15 price target. Credit Suisse initiated a Neutral rating and $6.50 a share on Satsuma in late April. Those are the only ratings I can find on this stock so far in 2021. A beneficial owner 'Commodore Capital' was enthusiastic about the stock in October, added a bit more than $2.3 million of shares to their holdings during the month

Verdict:

Cash on the balance sheet represents almost two thirds of the stock's current market capitalization at the moment. Recent insider buying by a beneficial owner is always encouraging. That said, the company really is a 'one trick' pony at the moment with STS101. It is aiming at a large but crowded market targeting migraines and has little in the way of analyst support. I also think the company will probably raise additional capital sometime in 2022. Given that, I am passing on any investment recommendation on this name at this time.

