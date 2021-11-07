putilich/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past several months, the market running up to new all-time highs has been powered by large-caps that are deemed safe, while many small/mid-cap stocks still remain sharply down from recent peaks. Against this backdrop that has favored quality and stability over "growth at all costs," SAP (NYSE:SAP) looks well-positioned to keep marching upward.

SAP is hardly the most exciting or recognizable stock in the tech sector, but its crowning merit is consistency. SAP has rallied 16% this year in a nearly unbroken upward pattern, while each earnings quarter this year has offered the steady kind of "beat and raise" that investors prize.

Plenty of bullish drivers in a nicely valued package

I remain solidly bullish on SAP. There are a number of drivers that SAP has already activated that can continue to power the bullish thesis for this stock. The key points that investors should be aware of, as a refresher, are as follows:

Category leadership in many areas of enterprise software. Though the average consumer likely won't interact with SAP, its dominance in enterprise software is unmistakable. It is the dominant player in ERP systems - which help companies manage their data and run their operations. Via a surprisingly sharp-eyed M&A strategy, SAP has also inherited other major category leaders, including Ariba, Concur, SuccessFactors, Qualtrics, and other notable brands. SAP, in fact, may have one of the most successful track records for M&A among enterprise software stocks, without any noticeable flame-outs and write-downs.

Ambitious transition to the cloud. Part of the reason SAP's near-term results look off is because of its shift toward cloud revenues. The company has heavily been pushing its customers away from license deals and into its SaaS products, which will stunt near-term revenue growth. Over the long term, however, cloud customers will deliver greater lifetime value. A similar shift was undertaken by other legacy software companies including Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), and Splunk (SPLK) - each of which were rewarded handsomely for shifting into Wall Street's favored business model.

Very, very sticky product. SAP's core ERP and database products lie at the root of a company's operations, and once installed they're very difficult to rip out. The combination of having a very sticky product plus a reliable stream of recurring loud revenue (on a very high-margin revenue base) is a very powerful advantage to enjoy.

Clear categories in which SAP has the potential to rebound post-pandemic. Overall growth right now is being held down by large SAP products such as Concur, which is impacted due to low business travel. The post-pandemic era will be a much kinder one for SAP, which has more direct exposure to pandemic impacts.

Aggressive long-term targets. By 2025, SAP intends to triple its cloud business.

As I continue to remind investors, SAP also carries a very compelling value angle vis-a-vis all of its other large-cap enterprise software peers. As of the time of writing, SAP's 19.6x forward P/E ratio not only sits at a discount to the rest of the S&P 500 (which is trading at a low-20s forward P/E), but is also now cheaper than Oracle (ORCL) and substantially cheaper than the rest of the large-cap software group:

We've seen valuations climb upward in the back half of this year for all software stocks, while SAP's valuation multiple has stubbornly clung to the high-teens. I think there's plenty of room for SAP to continue seeing multiple expansion into 2022.

Q3 download and the guidance boost

It certainly doesn't hurt as well that SAP just recently posted a very strong beat-and-raise in Q3, the latest in a string of very favorable earnings results for the company. Take a look at the Q3 earnings summary below:

Figure 1. SAP Q3 results Source: SAP Q3 shareholder letter

In Q3, SAP's revenue grew at a 5% y/y pace to €6.85 billion. This represented a six-point acceleration versus a -1% y/y decline in Q2. Recall that the optical weakness of SAP's growth rates is primarily caused by the company's ongoing cloud transition. As seasoned software investors are aware, converting customer contracts from term licenses to recurring cloud deals means that revenue that was once recognized in large upfront lumps is now spread over a longer period of time.

The benefit lies primarily in predictability. By the end of 2021, SAP is now advising that it will have a predictable revenue share of 75%, up from 70% in the prior year. Again, when this dynamic is added on top of a very sticky and difficult-to-uproot product plus high cloud gross margins in the ~70% range, this is a strong vehicle for a steady stream of future profits.

Total cloud revenue in Q3, meanwhile, grew 16% y/y to €2.16 billion. Acknowledging the strength that SAP notched in Q3, the company also boosted its full-year 2021 outlook. It took up its full-year cloud revenue outlook by €0.1 billion to a new range of €9.4-€9.6 billion, while the company also took up the low end of its operating profit range to €8.1 billion. Meanwhile, the company's "mid-term ambition" of tripling its cloud business by 2025 remains unchanged.

Figure 2. SAP guidance update Source: SAP Q3 shareholder letter

Here's some additional helpful commentary from SAP CFO Luka Mucic on the quarter's results by product segment. Note that Concur, the business T&E app that has been dragging on SAP's results since the pandemic began, is slowly beginning to recover. Per Mucic's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

In the third quarter, growth of current cloud backlog continued to accelerate, reaching 22%. That's an increase of 2% over Q2. That acceleration was driven by an even stronger than expected bookings and renewals in the third quarter. This pickup was specifically driven by a strong contribution in S/4HANA cloud, business technology platform, business process intelligence, customer experience, as well as Qualtrics. For the fourth quarter, we expect a further positive development of current cloud backlog growth, similar to what we saw this quarter. While traveled volumes are slowly picking up again, Concur's backlog so far remain flat, representing a three-percentage point drag on overall backlog growth and it was the only solution in our entire portfolio that was not growing in double-digits in the backlog [...] As travel resumes in the near-term, we expect Concur, will eventually fuel the momentum further."

SAP's total gross margins also continued to inch upward, hitting 73.8% in the most recent quarter (up 30bps sequentially):

Figure 3. SAP gross margin trends Source: SAP Q3 shareholder letter

SAP has also made use of its consistent operating profit/cash flow base to make substantial reductions in debt this year. Since the start of the year, SAP has reduced its net debt levels by nearly half, to exit Q3 at a €3.62 billion net debt position, versus €6.50 billion at the start of the year.

Figure 4. SAP deleveraging trends Source: SAP Q3 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

SAP continues to enjoy many advantages from an investor standpoint, including a successful cloud transition, near-term post-pandemic recovery drivers for Concur, consistent profitability and reliable de-leveraging, and a modest valuation relative to other software peers. Stay long here.