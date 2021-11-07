Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) has gone public in an offering which has been anything but a success. This soft public debut comes as the actual underlying business is performing quite well coming out of the Covid-19 crisis. Of course, the crisis has not officially ended yet, in fact in some parts of the world it is on the increase again. Nonetheless, the economy is making a huge recovery in recent quarters of course.

This results in a rapid improvement in reported earnings as the resulting earnings power makes the investment case look quite compelling, even if earnings might retreat a bit after the strongest recovery might be a thing of the past in the coming quarters.

Hire The Right People, For The Right Opportunity

HireRight offers employment screening opportunities to help employers hire the right people for the right opportunity, adding clarity and confidence to workforce decisions.

The company offers a global platform which can be integrated with numerous other applications (like Workday, ServiceNow, Oracle, among others), resulting in hundreds of technology and compliance related services offered to its customers. The company offers these services in more than 200 countries, having provided some 80 million screens in 2020 for more than 40,000 organizations. These screenings involved 20 million applicants, employees and contractors.

With quick turnarounds, high dispute free numbers, and high satisfaction rates among candidates (among others, driven by a full mobile solution), the services are relied upon by the customers of the company. Background screening in general is of continued greater importance as surveys reveal that employers who use background check services have better quality of hires, more safety and security, improved regulatory compliance, being the key benefits. Other checks performed relate to criminal record checks, identity services, education credentials, credit background checks, etc.

The company was originally founded in 1990 and has seen a huge boost in 2018 when it combined its operations with General Information Systems, an integrated background screener, as that was part of the reason why the company has taken on some debt.

Valuation & Initial Public Offering Considerations

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 22.2 million shares in a preliminary price range between $21 and $24 per share, as lackluster demand made that the price has been cut to $19 per share. This means that gross proceeds from the offering have been cut to $422 million, as proceeds were needed to address the leverage situation of the firm.

With 79.4 million shares outstanding following the offering, equity of the company has been valued at $1.51 billion. This excludes a roughly $600 million pro forma net debt load, for an enterprise valuation close to $2.1 billion.

If we look at the business, we see that the company generated $647 million in revenues in 2019, the year after the acquisition of GIS. Despite generally rosy conditions, operating profits came in at nearly $40 million, not very high margins, but part of this stems from amortization charges incurred with the GIS combination.

2020 was a harsh year as revenues fell 17% to $540 million amidst the impact of the pandemic. The operating profit of $40 million turned into a $12 million operating loss, as that is before the interest costs incurred on the steep debt load of course.

Fortunately, 2021 has seen a huge recovery, as hiring has been on the increase across the economy. Revenues were up 25% in the first half of the year to $326 million, now running at a run rate above $650 million per annum again, as the company is on track to surpass the 2019 sales results at this pace. A near $5 million operating loss in the first half of 2020 has turned into a near $23 million profit, for a run rate of $46 million.

Furthermore, the sequential improvements between the first and second quarter is huge, with second quarter revenues of $177 million trending at $700 million already. A quarterly operating profit of $17 million runs at $70 million already, for margins close to 10%. It appears that amortization charges are huge, at close to $60 million a year. If we add this to the reported operating profits, realistic earnings trend around $130 million already!

Preliminary third quarter results suggest revenues around $204 million, EBITDA close to $50 million and operating profits of $30 million. This reveals that operating profits & amortization charges probably run close to $180 million already!

With leverage ratios around 3 times, and assuming a 4% cost of debt on $600 million in net debt, realistic pre-tax profits might run at $150 million, or $120 million post a 20% tax rate. If that is realistic, earnings might trend at $1.50 per share already, which implies that at $19 per share, the valuation is quite reasonable at around 13 times earnings. It must be said that this is based on annualized booming profits, amidst some leverage being apparent on the balance sheet.

Furthermore, shares have fallen to $17 at the moment of writing, reducing the valuations a bit more, which actually looks quite compelling.

Concluding Thoughts

With $540 million in revenues generated in 2020 on the back of 80 million individual screens on 20 million individuals, the company is charging its customers on average approximately $7 per screen, or about $27 per individual, which sounds like a reasonable rate.

Risk factors include the dependency in the business model as the company has no fixed contracts with customers and is largely dependent on their activity levels, as it relies a lot on other parties for the data to be fed into its analysis. The pandemic continues to cast a doubt on the business as well, potentially.

Despite these concerns, I am a bit more upbeat on the business. Based on the activity and profitability levels in the third quarter (based on the preliminary results) the company could earn about $1.30 per share amidst reasonable leverage. Part of this has really been aided and driven by the recent recovery in recent quarter, as adjusted earnings in 2019 trend closer to $0.75 per share. Even if earnings retreat to that number, the valuation is defendable at a multiple in the low-twenties, as the current earnings yield is much more compelling of course.

Hence, the negative share price reaction since the offering, or better said the preliminary offering range, looks quite compelling as the discount itself is rapidly triggering appeal here.