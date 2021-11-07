Roman Tiraspolsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I continue to believe Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) offers upside potential relative to biggest peer BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) based on a slightly better capital position, larger tangible book discount and comparable returns in terms in RoTE, albeit we have seen more volatility at Societe Generale in this respect over the years:

Societe Generale BNP Paribas CET1 Capital 13.4% 13% MDA Buffer 440 bps 375 bps Price/Tangible Book 0.52 0.77 Underlying RoTE in 2021, YTD 10.4% 10.4%

That said, Societe Generale's 76.21% YTD gain is double that of BNP Paribas at 38.06%, so it is safe to say the pace of valuation gap closure is likely to slow down over the coming years. Nevertheless, exchange traded majority-owned subsidiaries ALD, specializing in equipment leasing, and BRD, offering banking services in Romania, continue to trade above book value, highlighting the sum-of-the-parts valuation upside of Societe Generale. I think the main risks facing Societe Generale is a normalization of capital markets activity in 2022, a more challenging risk environment (cost of risk was 16 bps YTD vs 24 bps in the first 9 months of 2019), as well as a profit drop at ALD once the chip shortage is resolved.

Operational Overview

Q3 performance was in many respects similar to Q2, with the main exception being a 185M EUR gain on real estate disposal booked in Q3:

Aside from the continuation of strong results of ALD, the restructured Global Markets and Investor Services segment, which suffered from weak performance especially early in 2020, bounced back nicely from 2020 levels:

Cost of risk normalized somewhat, rising to 15 bps from 11 bps in Q2, but still below the 24 bps observed in 2019:

Finally outgoing CFO William Kadouch-Chassaing sounded quite optimistic on the conference call with regards to the implementation proposal for Basel IV released by the European Commission. Firstly, the initially expected impact of 100-115 bps is now seen to be in the range of 100-110. Secondly, banks will have an extra year to generate organic capital as the legislation is expected to take effect in 2025.

ALD

ALD's results were also very encouraging, although I think, given the company noted the low stock of used cars, Q3 2021 was likely as good as it gets:

Nevertheless, good YTD results prompted the company to raise its guidance:

With the price increasing in recent months, leading Societe Generale's 79.8% stake to be worth around 4.39B EUR:

Risks

All in all, I think Societe Generale's YTD performance benefits from a number of positive tailwinds such as the chip shortage, elevated capital markets activity and a benign credit environment, all of which will likely reverse in the coming years, likely leading to tough Y/Y comparisons in 2022. For example, if ALD's net income was to return to a 2019 level, it would imply a 30% drop in ALD's group net income, or roughly 183M EUR:

Given the 79.5% stake Societe Generale holds in the company, this would cut Societe Generale's YTD net income by 145.5M EUR, or 3.8%:

A more normalized risk environment, with cost of risk returning to a 2019 level of around 900M EUR (24 bps of loans), would cut operating income by around 285M EUR, or net income by approximately 220M EUR, resulting in a 5.7% drop in group net income. Throw in a less supportive capital markets environment and we are easily looking at a group net income drop of at least 10%, which would send the RoTE down to around 9.3%, which is still quite healthy given the valuation of the company.

Another thing to keep an eye on is the French presidential election in the spring of 2022, with the second place increasingly contested by several candidates:

Capital Return Potential

While I think management is unlikely to deviate from the 50% payout ratio of underlying earnings, relative to BNP Paribas, Societe Generale is sitting on a slight capital buffer:

Societe Generale BNP Paribas CET1 Capital 13.4% 13% MDA Buffer 440 bps 375 bps

Taken in basis points, absolute numbers and per share, the figures look as follows:

Societe Generale capital buffer vs BNP Paribas, bps Absolute value, EUR billion Per Share, EUR CET1 Capital 40 1.45 1.7 MDA Buffer 65 2.36 2.77

All in all, if Societe Generale was to run a capital buffer similar to BNP Paribas, an extra 1.7 to 2.77 EUR/share could be distributed to shareholders. These figures will likely increase by around 1.5% once the buyback is executed.

Another potential source of extra returns is the still elevated level of provisions relative to 2019:

Investor Takeaway

I continue to think Societe Generale has several levers to pull with regards to increasing shareholder distributions, thus bridging the gap with more appreciated European banks such as BNP Paribas. Firstly, the company is sitting on a small capital buffer relative to BNP Paribas. Secondly, the above book value market capitalization of listed majority-owned subsidiaries, as well as prices achieved for asset sales in recent years, reinforces the argument that the parent company is undervalued. I continue to think management should pursue selective disposals to bridge that gap, although with the recent rise in the stock price this argument has lost some merit, but remains reasonable overall. Lastly, while I think the RoTE is highly likely to drop by at least 10% in 2022, the released Basel IV implementation proposals give ample time to build capital organically, thus limiting the need to sit on a big capital buffer at present.

