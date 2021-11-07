Stephen Brashear/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though the major market indices continue to tower at all-time highs, many individual stocks underneath are struggling, least of all Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), one of the first real estate brokerages to champion a digital-first approach. The Seattle-based company was an investor favorite during the pandemic last year as the company's app-based tools positioned it very well to capitalize immediately on hot real estate demand while other traditional brokerages lagged behind in offering services like digital tools.

But now as we look ahead to 2022, we find limited growth opportunities left for Redfin. Results have been good so far, but only because the underlying real estate market has remained hot - something we know is constantly cyclical and won't be a secular tailwind for Redfin forever. Year to date so far in 2021, shares of Redfin have lost nearly 30% of their value, and relative to peaks near $100 notched in the first quarter this year, Redfin has lost about half of its value.

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: is this a buy the dip moment in Redfin, or will the stock continue unwinding last year's gains? In my view, it's the latter. I reiterate what I've frequently said about Redfin: I'm a happy client of Redfin's real estate brokerage, but as an investor I'm much more skeptical and remain bearish on the stock.

What is the fate of Redfin Now, after Zillow's exit from the I-Buying spree?

Let's start with the biggest black eye on investors' minds right now: Redfin Now. Redfin Now is Redfin's own "I-Buying" initiative which it launched in 2018 and has been growing to more markets steadily since. This is the company's answer to Zillow Offers, and just like Zillow Offers, Redfin Now gives Redfin clients the chance to sell their homes directly to Redfin in an easy manner.

Of course, we received some relatively shocking news this week when Zillow announced that it would be exiting the Zillow Offers business, just as it seemed like the business was turning around and finally achieving profitability. In announcing the exit and the likely $500+ million writedown tied to it, Zillow made two important remarks:

Zillow's algorithms for pricing and buying homes were imperfect at isolating trends in the very hyper-localized markets it tried to expand into, and it expects to eventually sell these homes at a loss.

In Zillow's view, Zillow Offers was damaging to its brand and to its customer relationships. Homes are a very emotional possession, and the idea that Zillow might offer a very lowball price to a customer trying to sell their home left a distasteful customer experience in its wake.

Redfin, it must be said, has not announced such an exit. In fact, Redfin has invested aggressively into Redfin Now's growth this year. This can be particularly felt in Redfin's cash flow statement. Year to date through Q3, Redfin has burned through $414.1 million of cash, most of which was spent on the purchase of home inventory. Redfin's cash and investment balances, meanwhile, went from $1.07 billion at the start of the year to just $645 million now; while at the same time Redfin has also been stepping up debt through convertible note offerings and utilizing its revolving credit facility in order to finance these aggressive home purchases.

Figure 1. Redfin cash flows Source: Redfin Q3 earnings release

Here's the big question for Redfin investors: if Zillow, which is widely considered to have the most advanced and complete real estate data in the industry and has been around for far longer than Redfin, is failing to see the light at the end of its Zillow Offers tunnel, will Redfin eventually fold its hand as well? Right now, Redfin's gross margin on properties stands at 0% - which is better than a loss, but Zillow had been able to demonstrate positive gross margin returns before interest expenses.

It's hard to shake the perception that Redfin is running full speed into a wall.

Is the Redfin brokerage business really all that impressive?

The other question we have to ask ourselves: aside from Redfin Now, is the flagship brokerage business really worth holding onto as well? While in the past Redfin could claim first-mover advantages in offering discounted commission rates and in giving its customers an app-first interface, these days many brokerages have replicated Redfin's technology capabilities and have also moved down in their fee structure to match the competitive climate.

Here's a sobering reality: Redfin's market share has barely moved in the past year. Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 2. Redfin brokerage key metrics and market share Source: Redfin Q3 earnings release

Redfin's market share stands at 1.16% as of the most recent quarter. Yes, this is up 12bps versus 1.04% in the prior-year Q3, but it's basically stagnant since the start of 2021 (in fact, down 2bps sequentially versus Q2). What this tells me is that Redfin's brokerage revenue growth (non-Redfin Now revenue in Q3 grew at a 39% y/y clip) is all due to strength in the underlying real estate market, driven by an increased number of cross-country moves as well as the unprecedented rise in real estate prices driven by a shortage of home inventory. I view these as temporary tailwinds.

Meanwhile, Redfin's main rival Compass (COMP) is growing like a weed. Compass hasn't yet reported Q3 results, but as of Q2, Compass reported a 6.4% share of the U.S. real estate market, which doubled y/y versus 3.2% in the year ago. Moreover, Compass is starting to set up offices in many midwestern states and expanding beyond its traditional stronghold of expensive coastal markets, encroaching more and more into Redfin's territory. All in all, I'd also say that Compass has a far more favorable brand reputation than Redfin - the former is considered a prestigious "full service" brand, while Redfin has always earned the reputation of being a no-frills discount brokerage.

In my view, Redfin is still far too small for its current stagnation. Compass is galloping ahead of Redfin in market share, and considering both companies are going after the same millennial/affluent/tech-forward real estate buyers, that's a huge risk.

Key takeaways

In Redfin's I-Buying business, Zillow's recent exit and write-down warnings have us concerned that Redfin Now is headed toward a similar fate. In the core brokerage business, meanwhile, Redfin is currently being supported by temporary real estate market strength, but competitors like Compass are leaping ahead of it in market share. In other words, the recent sharp decline in Redfin shares has plenty of justification. Steer clear here.