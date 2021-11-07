serggn/iStock via Getty Images

The trend is clear right now: small and mid caps are out, large caps are in. Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) has been a victim of that size rotation over the past few months, and despite a continuation of the company’s strong results and fundamentals, the sales tax compliance software company has been unable to keep its rally going.

Avalara, which was an instant hit after its 2018 IPO at just $24 per share, had its big-break moment right before the pandemic when the Supreme Court ruled that even e-commerce companies had to comply with local and state sales tax laws. Since then, companies have had to deal with a tangled patchwork of regulations in order to do business across the country, and smaller companies that don’t have the resources to keep up a fully-fledged accounting department have turned to automated tools like Wayfair (W).

The growth story, however, has dulled in recent quarters as investors continue to digest last year’s massive gains. Year to date, shares of Avalara are only approximately flat, dramatically underperforming a >20% gain in the S&P 500.

The bull and bear case for Avalara is evenly balanced

I retain my neutral opinion on Avalara. To me, I view the company as a fairly balanced plate of risks and rewards.

On the positive side:

Avalara has a very defensible niche. Sales-tax compliance software is a category that isn’t well-penetrated in the software space, and the closest direct competitor is something like Intuit’s (INTU) QuickBooks, which is altogether geared for a different purpose. It’s truly impractical for smaller companies to hire specialized accountants to deal with sales tax compliance, and much easier to pay a monthly fee to an automator like Avalara to help fill in the gap. Avalara’s strong growth, sustained at a ~40% y/y pace despite its scale, is a testament to how attractive and greenfield its core market is.

Avalara has profitable bones. Even at a smaller scale, Avalara's combination of mid-70s pro forma gross margins and penchant for positive pro forma operating profits and cash flows is a great foundation for a company that can scale well.

However, I also view risks to the downside:

Avalara has been relying more and more on acquisitions to build out its platform rather than on organic growth. In October, the company acquired a property tax compliance software company called CrowdReason, representing the company’s first major foray beyond sales tax compliance (a smart and synergistic move, in my view). However, Avalara followed up this purchase with another acquisition of Track1099 LLC, which helps companies issue IRS forms such as W-2s, 1099s, W-9s, and other forms. Avalara is following the path of many larger software companies: opting for speed and assembling a portfolio of products through M&A. In many cases, such a playbook has led to negative sentiment in the markets.

Issuing more debt. In August, the company issued a new $977.5 million convertible debt note, ostensibly to pay for these acquisitions. Again, while I don't necessarily view Avalara's acquisitions as a negative, the burden of additional debt may turn off many investors amid a "risk-off" attitude heading into 2021.

In August, the company issued a new $977.5 million convertible debt note, ostensibly to pay for these acquisitions. Again, while I don’t necessarily view Avalara’s acquisitions as a negative, the burden of additional debt may turn off many investors amid a “risk-off” attitude heading into 2021. Valuation is already expensive. Lastly, investors should watch out for Avalara’s already-expensive valuation. At current share prices near $170, Avalara has a market cap of $14.68 billion. After netting off the $1.54 billion of cash and $960.4 million of debt on Avalara’s Q3 balance sheet, the company’s resulting enterprise value is $14.10 billion. For next fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $833.9 million for the company, representing 24% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Avalara’s valuation at quite a rich 16.9x EV/FY22 revenue multiple.

In my view, there’s not sufficient reward in investing in Avalara at current levels to justify a ~17x forward revenue multiple. Continue to remain on the sidelines here until Avalara’s valuation comes down further.

Q3 download

Let’s now cover Avalara’s latest Q3 results in greater detail, which failed to inspire much of a renewed bull run for the stock. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Avalara Q3 results Source: Avalara Q3 earnings release

Avalara’s revenue grew at a 42% y/y to $181.2 million, resoundingly beating Wall Street’s expectations of $170.4 million (+33% y/y) by a strong nine-point margin. Be warned here that Avalara is on a decelerating curve: revenue growth slowed down three points relative to 45% y/y growth in Q2.

Furthermore, Avalara’s billings trends point to further deceleration ahead. As software investors are aware, billings represent a better long-term picture of a company’s growth trajectory, due to the fact that billings incorporate deals signed in a quarter that will be recognized as revenue in future quarters. In Q3, Avalara’s billings clocked in at $196.4 million. On a dollar basis, the ~$15 million surplus to revenue indicates a buildup of deferred revenue, yet the 38% y/y growth rate spells out continued deceleration in revenue ahead.

Figure 2. Avalara billings trends Source: Avalara Q3 earnings release

We note as well that Avalara’s acquisitions are contributing quite a bit to the company’s growth rates. In the absence of any contribution from acquired companies with no prior-year comps, Avalara reported that organic growth would have been thirteen points weaker at 29% y/y. As a fair warning to investors, Avalara noted that it will stop providing the breakdown between organic and total growth beginning in 2022. This will have the effect of masking exactly how much Avalara is relying on recently-acquired companies to pad its growth rate.

That being said, there are strengths to consider. For example, Avalara notched a 116% net revenue retention rate in Q3. Investors watch this metric closely for software companies because a >100% net retention rate indicates solid upsell trends, which are much cheaper as a source of revenue growth for a company to execute than landing new clients. The 116% rate notched in Q3 was the second-highest since Avalara’s IPO.

Gross margins in Q3, however, declined, largely a result of the acquisitions that Avalara has brought on board. Q3 gross margins of 74% are down one point versus the year-ago Q3:

Figure 3. Avalara Q3 margin trends Source: Avalara Q3 earnings release

Additionally, Avalara’s free cash flow has also taken a hit. In Q3, the company generated only $6.4 million in free cash flow - down substantially from $25.9 million in the year-ago quarter, thanks again to shouldering the expenses from acquired companies. Year to date as well, Avalara’s free cash flow slipped just below breakeven at -$5.3 million, despite a positive showing of approximately the same magnitude in the year-ago period.

Figure 4. Avalara FCF trends Source: Avalara Q3 earnings release

Key takeaways

I find little incentive to staying invested in Avalara at current levels. With the expectation of decelerating growth and a mountain of new acquisitions that are incurring added debt for Avalara, I think Avalara’s ~17x forward revenue multiple is at best a fair one. Proceed carefully here.