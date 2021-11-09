Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

As I write this article, a lot of REITs are surging by 5, 10, or even 15% in just a few days, and the broader REIT market (VNQ) is hitting new all-time highs:

Why are REITs rising so much?

We think that there are 4 main reasons why REITs are becoming increasingly popular:

Yield in a yieldless world: Today, bonds and treasuries provide a negative real yield once you account for taxes and inflation. On the other hand, some high-quality REITs may still provide up to 6% dividend yields that are safe and growing.

Inflation protection in a money-printing world: Up to 40% of all US dollars in existence were printed over the past year, and while we still don't know what the real impact will be, a lot of investors are rightfully concerned about inflation. With that in mind, REITs are attractive because real estate has historically been one of the best inflation hedges.

Reasonable valuations in an expensive world: Most of the financial market is today priced at historically expensive valuations. REITs, however, are still priced at reasonable levels, despite their recent surge. This is because a lot of REITs were negatively impacted by the pandemic and it continues to affect their market sentiment to this day.

Catalyst for upside: We recently learned that Pfizer's (PFE) new COVID pill could be a game-changer as it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by up to 89%. If true, the new drug has the potential to save millions of lives and accelerate the return to normal, benefiting many REITs in the process. An emergency use authorization could be granted as early as the end of this month.

Yield, inflation protection, margin of safety, and upside... are all good reasons why REITs are now getting bid up by investors.

But you don't want to buy just any REIT.

Some of them are poorly managed... others are overleveraged... and some have already recovered and now trade at new highs.

In today's article, we will highlight two REITs that we have been buying lately. Despite the recent surge, they remain undervalued and offer significant upside potential as the REIT sector continues to become more popular.

National Retail Properties

We believe that National Retail Properties (NNN) is one of the highest quality REITs in the entire market. That's because it has a 30+ year track record of steady dividend growth, a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet and a conservative investment strategy that generates steady double-digit annual total returns.

NNN has managed to keep growing its cash flow and dividend despite the pandemic and today, it is doing better than ever. Even then, its share price still hasn't recovered from the early crash of March 2020 and it continues to trade at a 20% discount to pre-COVID levels:

Why is that?

We think that NNN gets wrongfully categorized as another "retail" REIT and it hurts its market sentiment. After all, the company even has the word "retail" in its name (National Retail Properties).

But what the market fails to understand is that the retail space is vast and versatile.

A mall and a veterinary clinic can both be considered "retail" properties. Yet, they are totally different investments.

NNN owns mostly service-oriented net lease properties such as convenience stores, gas stations, dollar stores, car washes, veterinary clinics, quick service restaurants, etc. These are "retail" properties, but they are also recession and e-commerce proof. People still need to eat and get essential services, regardless of what's happening to the broader economy.

But that's not all. NNN is in an even stronger position than it may seem because it is the landlord, not the operator of these properties. NNN has 10+ year-long leases with its tenants, and according to these leases, the rents are contractually agreed for the entire duration of the lease, include periodic rent hikes, and the tenant is responsible for all property expenses, including even the maintenance.

So yes, NNN is investing in retail properties, but these are extremely resilient retail properties that have supported a rising dividend for 30+ years and not even the great financial crisis or pandemic could stop this streak:

Today, NNN is objectively more valuable than ever as it generates more cash flow than ever, pays higher dividends than ever, and we are also in a lower interest rate world.

Yet, for whatever reason, the market has decided to price it at a 20% discount to pre-crisis levels. We think that NNN was discounted already before the crisis, and it is even cheaper today.

As more and more yield-starved investors join the REIT sector, I expect them to push NNN to new highs, unlocking up to 30% upside and while you wait, you earn a safe and growing 4.5% dividend yield.

DIC Asset

If you're looking to diversify your real estate investments outside of just the US, DIC Asset (OTCPK:DDCCF) is a great choice. It's a REIT-like entity that invests mostly in Germany and also operates an asset management business to earn fees in addition to its rental income.

Even after the recent surge, the company is still yielding 4.5%, and given its rapid growth, we feel it'll soon be yielding upwards of 5% as it hikes the dividend in early 2022.

The company has nearly doubled its dividend in less than 5 years:

Why is it growing so fast?

Part of DIC's strategy lies in the fact that they manage other investors' capital in addition to their own.

For example, DIC may set up a €1 billion fund, invest €50 million of their own money in it, raise €450 million from other investors, and then take on €500 million of debt to complete the deal.

DIC then earns AUM fees for €1 billion worth of assets, even though just €50 million of the total capital is their own.

Also, German real estate is particularly attractive right now, as it is seen as one of the safe havens of real assets in Europe. As a result of this demand, the company is rapidly growing its assets under management, quadrupling its AUM in just the past 4 years:

The management plans to double these assets again, leading to rapid growth in cash flows from resulting fees. This will feed the ever-growing dividend.

Despite that, the share price has stagnated due to pandemic fears and failed to recover to where it traded in late 2019.

While we don't expect the company to continue to grow the dividend at 15+% as it did in the past, it's still growing fast enough that a few years of 10% growth do sound reasonable.

Other dividend growth companies with such high CAGRs typically have low starting yields and very high PE ratios.

DIC is an attractive exception. The company is still yielding nearly 5% and features both upside potential and rapid dividend growth. It is priced at just 12x cash flow, and a 30% discount to NAV, which makes no sense.

This is why DIC is one of our largest international real estate investments at High Yield Landlord.

Bottom Line

REITs have risen a lot lately, but this is well-justified, and we expect them to keep rising a lot higher in the coming years.

In a world of negative real interest rates, high inflation, and expensive stock market valuations, REITs like NNN and DIC shouldn't be discounted, and we continue to accumulate larger positions before the market takes note of these opportunities.