Aspiration CEO Andrei Cherny, InterPrivate CEO Ahmed Fattouh - Sustainability And Fintech (Video)

Summary

  • Aspiration is an ESG-focused financial service platform going public via SPAC.
  • CEO Andrei Cherny and Ahmed Fattouh, CEO of InterPrivate, talk TAM, planting trees with every purchase and carbon neutral sports arenas.
  • Sustainability as a Service, strategic acquisitions, EBITDA positive before marketing.
  • 'What we're going to be seeing over the next few years is likely to be the largest, fastest shift in human behavior in history as we move to sustainability.'

ESG-focused financial service platform Aspiration CEO and Co-Founder Andrei Cherny is a former political advisor and speechwriter. He joined the show with Ahmed Fattouh, Chairman and CEO of InterPrivate III (NYSE:IPVF) to discuss their upcoming SPAC merger. Going carbon neutral with the LA Clippers, attracting conscious consumers and investors via fintech. 70% of revenue comes from ESG initiatives; 30% comes from more traditional financial industry revenue streams. Aspiration’s investors boast a number of celebrities including Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cindy Crawford, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Footprint Coalition Ventures.

Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
