Aspiration CEO Andrei Cherny, InterPrivate CEO Ahmed Fattouh - Sustainability And Fintech (Video)
Nov. 08, 2021 9:00 AM ETInterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (IPVF), IPVF.U, IPVF.WS
Summary
- Aspiration is an ESG-focused financial service platform going public via SPAC.
- CEO Andrei Cherny and Ahmed Fattouh, CEO of InterPrivate, talk TAM, planting trees with every purchase and carbon neutral sports arenas.
- Sustainability as a Service, strategic acquisitions, EBITDA positive before marketing.
- 'What we're going to be seeing over the next few years is likely to be the largest, fastest shift in human behavior in history as we move to sustainability.'
ESG-focused financial service platform Aspiration CEO and Co-Founder Andrei Cherny is a former political advisor and speechwriter. He joined the show with Ahmed Fattouh, Chairman and CEO of InterPrivate III (NYSE:IPVF) to discuss their upcoming SPAC merger. Going carbon neutral with the LA Clippers, attracting conscious consumers and investors via fintech. 70% of revenue comes from ESG initiatives; 30% comes from more traditional financial industry revenue streams. Aspiration’s investors boast a number of celebrities including Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cindy Crawford, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Footprint Coalition Ventures.
