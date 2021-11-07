Ratchat/iStock via Getty Images

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), a diversified industrial heavyweight with a tilt towards construction materials business, delivered another robust quarter, with Q3 revenues and earnings both being well above what Wall Street had anticipated.

The market positively reacted to the report, though end-October appeared rather soft for the stock, and post-earnings gains evaporated during the days that followed. Regardless, bulls have returned in November, and the stock climbed to an all-time high again.

Data by YCharts

CSL has turned to be one of my top stock picks since 2020, with a price return in excess of 79% since I upgraded it to Buy in October 2020. That said, it has substantially outperformed the S&P 500 (IVV) thanks to the capital rotation and the company-specific catalysts like revenue surprises.

Stars have aligned for Carlisle this year. Both the expansion of multiples as well as increases in operating metrics made CSL a company with an enterprise value of $14.6 billion and market capitalization of almost $12 billion as of writing this article. The major question is if the rally has legs. In short, I am more pessimistic now, as multiples look overstretched both because of the price rally and capital structure changes, even though the medium-term revenue and EPS growth outlook remains robust.

The top line: CCM firing on all cylinders

The Q3 reported revenues rose by almost 25% reaching $1.32 billion. For better context, this more than favorably compares to $1.28 billion reported in Q3 2019. On the negative side, more likely, the full-year revenues will still be below 2019 or only on par, assuming the most bullish sales estimate.

That said, CSL has almost fully recovered from the coronavirus-induced revenue decline and is on track to continue growing sales in the medium term, with its Vision 2025 targets, including 2025 revenues of $8 billion, looking more or less achievable.

Even with the Henry Company acquisition and FX effects stripped off, the Q3 organic revenues were up by 19.4%. As CSL explained, the steep increase in volumes, as well as higher prices and favorable mix, together contributed to this result.

As Carlisle's key end markets have been recovering unevenly, the growth stories of its three divisions (Carlisle Brake & Friction has been sold earlier this year) were not totally similar.

Carlisle Construction Materials, whose position in the market was cemented with the Henry acquisition, has been firing on all cylinders due to galloping demand for materials used in roofing, insulation, etc. Since CCM is the flagship division, most of Carlisle's growth we saw in Q3 came from its products lines, and, hence, the construction end-market. That said, $1.07 billion it reported for the quarter was 29.4% higher than in 3Q20; even with a 6% tailwind from the acquisition, that's exceptionally strong.

For the full year, CSL is expecting the division to continue growing that rapidly, with the revenue outlook even revised up to the mid-20s from the low double-digits anticipated in April.

Still, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies delivered sales only ~6% higher reaching almost $179 million, as it seems the demand from aerospace was recovering too slowly. For the full year, CSL sees a mid-single-digit contraction, which is a bit better than a high-single-digit decline expected earlier.

Carlisle Fluid Technologies was slightly stronger, with a 9.4% growth rate and $71.1 million in reported revenues. For FY21, a mid-10s rate is expected; that is also an upgrade from the previously anticipated low-double-digit rate.

Speaking of Carlisle Brake & Friction that was sold to CentroMotion, in its April presentation CSL mentioned the segment could deliver a 30% revenue growth in 2021. As the company's Q3 cash flow statement illustrates, it has already received over $247.7 million, but in case the CBF delivers on the adjusted EBITDA as mentioned in the press release, Carlisle may receive "an additional post-closing cash payment of up to $125 million," which will be a tailwind for valuation since EV/EBITDA will go down a bit due to lower net debt.

Inflation weighs on margins, cash flows

Of course, the quarter was not totally cloudless. There are two disappointing matters that can be easily overlooked if an investor focuses solely on the top/bottom-line performance.

The main dangerous development that should not be ignored is the compression of the consolidated gross margin due to the uptick in the COGS not fully offset by sales growth. The margin went down to 28.2% vs. 30.1% in 3Q20. This, combined with a sharp increase in SG&A, inflicted damage on the adjusted EBITDA margin that fell by 90 bps to 19%.

Source: the Q3 presentation; highlighted by the author

Higher raw materials prices together with labor issues are to blame.

Another way of saying, the pandemic effect (low demand) appeared to be detrimental for the top line last year, while the recovery effect (I would not call it a post-pandemic one given the coronavirus has not been defeated, yet) bolstered revenues but weighted on margins due to soaring materials' prices and tight labor market.

I like that the company addressed all these proactively and even managed to deliver an over 27% increase in adjusted diluted EPS. But still, I see the second issue, the totally disappointing cash flow, even adjusted for discontinued operations. The 9M adjusted cash flow actually declined by ~34% to ~$275.4 million, while FCF was down by 45%.

Again, we see a strong headwind from inflation that resulted in more expensive inventory. Also, higher sales translated into higher receivables that are now close to the highest level in three years.

Data by YCharts

Though it seems working capital should normalize going forward, CSL still downgraded its full-year FCF conversion target, from ~120% to approximately between 105% and 110%.

Valuation: grossly overstretched, no margin of safety

At the moment, CSL has a neutral Quant rating, principally because of the too-rich valuation. Other ingredients are fine, with profitability being on the sector-leading level.

A top-quality growing company having premium valuation is something that has never been rare in the stock market. However, overpaying for quality can easily result in subpar total returns.

Let us do the math. At the moment, CSL has an LTM Enterprise Value/EBITDA of 19.9x. Its LTM EBITDA is close to $734 million, while enterprise value is $14.6 billion. One of the key contributors to the EV is total debt, which soared past $2.93 billion in the wake of unsecured notes offering (detailed on page 32 of the Form 10-Q), while cash fell precipitously. This left the company with the multiple not seen since (at least) 1992.

This level is simply abnormal and hard to justify, even assuming a 17.8x forward multiple.

Final thoughts

In sum, despite headwinds to margins and cash flows, CSL delivered a strong Q3. This year, it made a few wise portfolio decisions to bolster margins, selling relatively low-margin CBF and purchasing Henry Company. As a reminder, the CBF delivered a 1Q21 adjusted EBITDA margin of just 13.3%, with revenues slightly north of $88 million; the Q1 CCM margin was over 20%.

But the market is grossly overpricing the company, which means future returns will likely be measly. In one of my previous pieces, I mentioned a single-digit EV/EBITDA as a milestone for the target buying range. Of course, considering that the overall market multiples have marched substantially higher since then, this target is anything but realistic right now. Anyway, that also does not make CSL a Buy.

Apart from inflated EV/EBITDA, I also dislike the compression of the FCF yield to 3.6%, which is not simply the consequence of the share price appreciation, but also a steep increase in receivables and inventory.

Next, the dividend thesis simply does not exist here. At the current levels, with a yield below 1%, CSL is anything but a total return investment. Sure, the DPS can easily go up going forward bolstered by increasing capital efficiency that will inevitably translate into higher FCF. But even if the DPS doubles, the yield on cost will still be measly. And without a precipitous share price decline, a dividend opportunity will not emerge.

That said, I am by no means bearish on the company that is forecast to deliver almost 20% revenue growth in 2022. However, more likely it will trade rangebound in the near term, as I struggle to find meaningful catalysts.

All things considered, acknowledging that Carlisle has been doing a fairly great job managing its portfolio in these exceedingly complicated times, I prefer to remain on the sidelines. CSL is a Hold.