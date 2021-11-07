Hirurg/E+ via Getty Images

There are certain earmarks of valuable earnings call management discussions that separate them from the usual run of happy talk CEO speak, which is most of what we get these days. Among those most useful for investors are transparency and recognition of strategic realities. We have too much of "we're excited about" phrasing in earnings calls sandwiched in between too many softball questions from analysts. The result is that holders are pretty much on their own these days in scouting out data and real-world head and tailwinds.

To be frank, analysts face a tough contract in the sense that they are to an extent, beholden to preserve access to corporate CFOs and other senior executives in earnings call conferences. And for that reason, they tend to tiptoe around many issues. They often get it right anyway because the depth of research tools available to them are profuse compared with the past.

That is why it was particularly gratifying to listen to the viewpoints of Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) (OTCPK:PDYPF) [LSE: FLTR] CEO Peter Jackson's straight talk exposition of the state of the sector. It forms the basis for our bull scenario for its US-traded entity PDYPY. Jackson did allude to some results with the usual "we're happy with" and "we're confident in" phraseology, but at the same time, and more pointedly, he said that the giveaway free money mentality of many competitors was "running out of dry powder". He specifically cited the massive advertising and promotional blitz the entire US sports betting sector launched with the arrival of the NFL season.

The Flutter global headwinds have not affected US growth

FanDuel's parent stock has been hammered by an 8% dip due to a confluence of headwinds impacting their global business:

Their Netherlands sports betting business faces extinction intermediate term as Dutch authorities are favoring relicensing of home-grown platforms over foreign. The company estimates the loss of this segment at £50m - hardly chump change even for the world's biggest online gaming operator which generated £5.9b (US$7.7b). Management believes it ultimately will recapture its license, but it's clearly up in the air at the moment. On top of that, FLTR played unlucky in the UK football season launch through October that cost £60b.

FLTR reported its forward 2021 earnings downgrade projection at £1.2b to £1.28b, down from a prior call at £1.37b.

FLTR faces what industry watchers believe will be the most significant regulatory changes to online gaming for decades when UK authorities issue a promised White Paper covering the entire spectrum of operations within the next year. Issues expected to be covered will be betting limits, further security inputs, closer examination of promotional deals, and what is believed to be a deep concern about excessive advertising and promotional spending that it links to problem gambling. FLTR says it is already implementing operational changes it believes will anticipate regulators renewed mandates.

The hit FLTR has taken to its profits in 3Q21 is a result of what we call in the gambling business a period when the rats eat the cats. Hold percentages in all forms of gambling are subject to periodic above-average rises and dips. But long term, the odds that prevail on games are a mathematical constant. So long term, no matter what an interim hit or spike north may show, sports betting platforms will probably hold ~7% of the total handle.

So, whether it is the short-term erratic baccarat hold in Macau or Las Vegas that is a signature of that game or sports betting platforms worldwide, the ultimate hold is faithful to the sustaining normalized long-term odds of the game. So FLTR may play luckier going forward and smooth out the losses of 3Q. Below: Global leadership, US market share leader: Source FLTR

The Fox Sports (FOX) lawsuit continues in New York courts with no real resolution in sight

Below: The Fox commitment in sports betting traverses its media empire.

Well beyond the short-term earnings hits and misses for FLTR is the 600lb gorilla in its room: The Fox Sports legal hassle. In brief, FLTR completed its acquisition in FanDuel in December of 2020 for $4.18b, getting 95%. At that time, it gave Fox Sports an option to acquire 18.6% of FanDuel through July of this year at what FLTR says is "a fair market price" relating back to its 2020 deal. Fox wants the 18.6% at $11.2b, the lower valuation set when FLTR acquired its first chunk of FD. FLTR refuses, Fox went to court and there it sits. Fox Sports has held 2.6% of parent FLTR.

At the time, using the valuation of DraftKings (DKNG) as a measuring stick, it came to a $23b valuation. So $11.2b for the company that is the industry leader - with a larger market share than DKNG, posed a disparity. However, DKNG shares have since gone south with a current market cap at $17b, which for comparative purposes brings the Fox offer closer. Unquestionably, the final valuation of a FD spinoff would be dramatically above the current comparative market cap of DKNG, the closest of its competitors.

FLTR will have none of this, and so the lawyers' birthday party continues until some reasonable number can be reached. What is most important now for investors is that no matter what the final valuation that may ensue, the key is the proposed IPO spinoff that FLTR was planning for FD. Right now, that plan sits in a dead pool awaiting resolution of the legal battle. And among other reasons, the ultimate IPO of FanDuel is a key rationale for being in the stock now.

Assuming the lawsuit most likely will be settled by some form of arbitration, the next and probably fastest step will be the spinoff of FD as a separate, US-based online gaming company.

That's because while FLTR is going through a stumble in its global earnings picture, its US business in FD is having an outstanding run.

3Q21 FanDuel unit results capsule

Above: FD says the sector will begin to run out of promotional gas and leaders will have the staying power to gain share. Source: FD archives.

Q3 revenues were up 12% y/y with a 13% rise in average monthly players.

FD reported it estimated its market share at 42%, the biggest in the US sports betting space.

October's low hold on early NFL games is expected to be reversed further into the season. This resulted in ~ a $20m loss for the period, well within the normalized percentages of total handle long term that a sports betting entity will hold.

FD increased its dominance of one of its flagship products, single-game parlay betting in mature legal states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

2021 is projected to produce $1.9b in FD revenue with an estimated database of 13m. FD operates in 19 states.

By next year, management is basing its forward forecasts on the prospects of 20 states being legal and fully operational.

Projected loss for 2021 will hit between $250m and $275m. Like all platforms, FD has spent heavily on player acquisition. The NFL season launch has been costly as the entire sector pumped up its revenue chase expecting a banner season to be shortly further beefed up by early NBA betting.

It is in this area where FD CEO Peter Jackson has said he sees many competitors, particularly the smaller ones, "beginning to run out of gas". He does not see them continuing at the current pace to spend at a sustaining level to take significant market share away from leaders.

FD is the leader, and yet it expects to begin tapering down marketing spend in 2022 when it targets itself turning profitable. "We're in a land grab situation", Jackson told analysts, indicating he thought the "throwing around of free money forever cannot go on and will not go on…". This NFL season by far had more ad dollars thrown at the addressable markets than ever before. FD's scale is already established on a growth arc to follow new states as they come online. Seven more are expected to debut in 2022.

There is another growing reality that will likely cool down much of the promotional spend we see now. And that is the ever-louder rumbles we are beginning to hear about advertising and promotional excesses in sports betting that regulators are beginning to fret over. Expect the publication of the aforesaid UK White Paper to establish guidelines on limits to online betting ads and promotion to trigger similar concerns among US jurisdictions. Below: FD's leading sportsbook at the Jersey Meadowlands track. Source: FD archives.

Consolidation is inevitable

As we have noted in prior SA articles, we expect a powerful tide of consolidation to overtake the current balkanized sector of US sports betting with its 14 platforms and probably more coming.

Fortunately for many players in the space, the expansion of new states will be enough to provide a growing revenue base for most. But as total losses continue to grow and cash piles begin to shrink, the "free money game" must disappear. So scale will be the pivot upon which the smaller operators will turn.

Once FD and Fox resolve the legal hassle and a FD pure-play IPO is launched, there is considerable prospect that the company will then be free to begin acquisitions among the smaller, viable players in the space.

So the strategy we see now for investors is to be long now on those companies we see as embarking on a powerful growth path fed by both an expanding addressable US market as well as acquisition of smaller companies who have strategic positions of value in given markets.

The case for PDYPY US-traded NASDAQ FLTR entity

Price at writing: $85.

52-week range: $79.78-$119.4

Market cap: $29.9b

Beta (5 yr monthly): 0.89

EPS (ttm): $0.28

At this point, the only way to play the surging value of FD as the industry leader is to be long in its parent, FLTR US-traded stock, or if an investor is inclined to buy the parent on the London Exchange (FLTR:L) at £12,700.

Until the Fox litigation is settled, and the investment bankers dig into FD as a separate entity, we must place our bet on the US-traded parent. There are many possibilities. There could be a quick SPAC deal. Just as possible would be a classic IPO that clearly would speed through processing given the deep accumulation of operational data already available. In either case, holders of PDYPY will be the recipients of the successor stock in some ratio that as of now, can only be guessed at given what we know.

Central to what that ratio will be, of course, will spring from a Fox settlement for a valuation per share of their 18.6%. We assume Fox will not opt to sell down or out of their position and exercise their option. They don't need the cash, and their enthusiasm for US sports betting has, if anything increased, rather than waned. Then there is the decision by FLTR as to what if any percent of FD they wish to sell to the public given what they see coming next year as seven more states are expected to legalize.

As we have noted in prior SA articles, our position is that investors are best guided in sports betting to see the best possible returns from either the current pure-play leaders (DKNG and PDYPY) or the single wallet casino/online betting giants like Caesars Entertainment (CZR), MGM Resorts International (MGM), and Penn National Gaming (PENN).

Long-term estimates of where US sports betting will finally come down to earth in basic market size and annual growth are all over the place. We have always cautioned investors to be wary of some of the insane projections that have put the revenue growth as high as $125b by 2030.

We think JPMorgan's (JPM) spring 2021 estimate of near-term market growth is far more realistic with a $9.5b gross gaming revenue performance reached by 2025. We've projected further to 2030 when we believe we could have 30 to 35 states legal, producing ~$25b in annual revenue with compounded annual growth settling into low single digits.

That relates to our belief that once the remaining big kahuna states like New York (expected for Super Bowl next February, but of problematical value due to an absurd 50% gaming tax platforms will have to pay. That could impact promotions/competitive odds, etc., in NY and dampen the obvious cannibalization of North Jersey platforms). Both Texas and California loom large but uncertain at the moment. Beyond those, the remaining states expected to legalize will bring good, but incremental new business to the sector. My estimate would bring sports betting and online casino wagering to about 33% of what I expect will be a US brick and mortar revenue base of $75b.

My rationale here for investors who wish to place smart bets on sports gambling is to have at least one of the single wallet stocks in your portfolio and one of the pure plays. At this point, we think the potential leader among pure plays will be a spun-off FanDuel - a creature of the present PDYPY.