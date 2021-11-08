Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has announced its Q3 results that were weaker than expected. This sent shares lower, but investors should focus on what management stated about the company's strategy in the earnings call. A focus on shareholder value creation and debt reduction instead of M&A for 2022 and beyond, amplified by lower capital investments that lead to higher free cash flow, should allow Energy Transfer's shares to rise over the coming years.

Q3 Was Weaker Than Expected

A couple of days ago, Energy Transfer released its third-quarter earnings results, reporting GAAP earnings per share of $0.20, which was 30% below what analysts had expected. Net profits, of course, are not the most important metric for a midstream company, as high depreciation charges artificially suppress net profitability relative to the cash flows that the company generates. It thus makes sense to focus on EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and distributable cash flows (operating cash flow minus maintenance capital expenditures). Even when it comes to these metrics, however, Energy Transfer didn't shine too much during the third quarter -- adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.6 billion, down $300 million year over year. Management states that this was due to $300 million of one-time items in Q3 2020, but it should be mentioned that management wasn't too keen on explaining these one-time gains last year -- it thus looks like this is a welcome excuse now, whereas management was somewhat more opaque about this last year (when it benefitted from these gains).

Distributable cash flows totaled $1.31 billion, down $380 million year over year, presumably impacted by the aforementioned $300 million in positive one-time items during the previous year's quarter. Even at $1.3 billion a quarter, Energy Transfer is gushing cash, however -- annualized that's more than $5 billion, which is a pretty large sum of money for a company that is valued at only $26 billion. In other words, Energy Transfer is trading at just around 5x distributable cash flow at the Q3 run rate, which is a very inexpensive valuation, even for a midstream company.

Energy Transfer's Balance Sheet Is Getting Cleaner

After distribution payments, Energy Transfer's surplus cash flow totaled $900 million during the third quarter, or around $3.6 billion annualized (note that cash flow was stronger during the first half of the year, thus this is a somewhat conservative estimate). This means that after its distributions have been paid and after maintenance capital expenditures have been dealt with, Energy Transfer still offers a hefty cash flow yield of around 14%. Some of that is used for growth capital expenditures, but those have been declining in recent years, which is a positive. Due to the fact that cost overruns and complicated approval processes for new pipelines make these growth investments somewhat risky, less focus on growth projects is what the market wants to see from Energy Transfer and other midstream companies. Lower growth investment spending means that more cash is available for debt reduction and shareholder returns, and Energy Transfer has been pretty successful in that regard in 2021:

Source: Energy Transfer presentation

$6 billion in debt reduction during a single year is a huge feat for the company and has cleaned up the balance sheet meaningfully. This was partially possible thanks to one-time gains in Q1 caused by the Texas Winter Storm that boosted ET's cash flow, thus investors can't expect debt reduction at a similar pace in coming quarters. But even at the less pronounced pace of $800 million a quarter (more than $3 billion a year) shown in Q3, ET is making significant progress when it comes to lowering its debt levels.

The pending acquisition of Enable Midstream, which will likely close in the next two months, should also help improve Energy Transfer's leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA). Since this is an all-stock deal that will not require any additional cash outlay or additional debt, and since Enable Midstream's own leverage ratio is just around 4, ET's leverage ratio should decline slightly once the acquisition has closed -- and even more once synergies have been captured, which should lead to higher EBITDA.

Energy Transfer is thus making progress when it comes to cleaning up its balance sheet, which has been hurt by a debt-fueled acquisition spree in recent years. Since one of the reasons ET is trading so cheap is the fact that investors have been worrying about the company's high debt load, tackling debt and getting down its leverage ratio is an opportune move for Energy Transfer. Since debt reduction lowers the company's enterprise value, all else equal, and since Energy Transfer's EV should remain stable as long as EBITDA remains stable, debt reduction is a way of creating shareholder value, as equity value should climb in line with debt being reduced. One can even argue that EV could climb over time as debt levels are being reduced since debt reduction makes ET a less risky investment over time. Overall, debt reduction is thus a solid instrument to create value for shareholders, which is why we like that ET has been ambitious in that regard in recent quarters.

Potential For Higher Shareholder Returns

With debt levels declining, Energy Transfer will most likely reduce its debt reduction spending over time, as there is no need to reduce leverage ratios to zero. Instead, it is likely that Energy Transfer will reduce its debt reduction spending at some point, which will free up money for higher shareholder returns. That has been part of the bull thesis on Energy Transfer for some time, and recent management comments indicate that the company's executives see things the same way. The company's Co-CEO Tom Long stated that debt reduction stays the top priority for now, but that Energy Transfer expects to return more money to the company's owners via distribution increases and unit repurchases.

Let's take a look at what that could look like in the coming year. If Energy Transfer does generate adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 billion (which is the current consensus estimate, according to YCharts), and if interest expenses total $2.2 billion (slightly lower than 2021 due to debt being paid down), while maintenance capital expenditures total $500 million, then $8.9 billion are leftover. Adjusting this for distributable cash flow that is attributable to Sunoco (SUN), USA Compression Partners (USAC), and other non-controlling interests, as well as for preferred share distributions, gets us to a distributable cash flow estimate of around $7 billion. With $0.6 billion in growth capital expenditures being forecast for next year, we get to a free cash flow estimate of around $6.4 billion. Rounding this down to $6 billion in order to be conservative, we see that Energy Transfer has ample amounts of money left to pay down debt and to increase shareholder distributions at the same time.

If Energy Transfer puts $2.5 billion towards debt reduction, which would be slightly lower than the pace during Q3, then $3.5 billion would be left over for shareholder returns. With the current dividend amounting to $1.7 billion a year, ET would have around $1.8 billion left over for additional returns. Putting the majority of that towards share repurchases would be a good idea, I believe, as buying back units at current valuations should be highly beneficial in the long run. If ET wants to raise its distributions, a payout increase to $0.72 per unit would mean an 18% distribution increase, and bring the annual payout to an even $2 billion. In that scenario, $1.8 billion could be used for buybacks, which would be enough to reduce ET's share count by around 7%.

In other words, ET could be able to finance a distribution yield of 7.7% a year (in a scenario where the distribution is hiked to $0.72), while also buying back 7% of its shares annually, with another $2.5 billion a year being put towards debt reduction. If Energy Transfer keeps that up for a couple of years, the balance sheet will get pretty strong over time, and the 7% annual unit count reduction could boost the company's cash flow per share meaningfully over the years -- even if EBITDA does never grow again.

To sum this section up, I believe that the focus on shareholder value creation instead of chasing growth could pay off handsomely in the coming years. ET should be in a position where the company can be ambitious about debt reduction while paying out huge shareholder returns at the same time. Lower debt levels combined with rising distributions and/or a declining unit could lead to considerable upside potential for ET's shares in the long run.

Takeaway

Q3 was weaker than expected, but not disastrous. ET remains a cash cow, made further progress when it comes to paying down debt, and management has reiterated that they want to increase shareholder returns. ET isn't the highest-quality midstream company by far, but its shares are so immensely cheap that returns could still be highly attractive if management just executes on its current plans. There is a risk that the company falls back into its old habits and starts chasing growth again, but at least for now, it looks like management has started to realize what the market wants to see. A focus on free cash flows, further debt reduction, and higher shareholder returns in 2022 and beyond could easily make ET a compelling total return pick over the coming years.