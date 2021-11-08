Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE), the parent company of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, one of the largest options exchanges in the US, posted a relatively strong set of FQ3 ‘21 results overall, helped by progress on its cost control initiatives and another record high in recurring revenues. And over the longer term, the range of exciting new product launches in the CBOE pipeline, including European derivatives and the recent Chi-X Asia deal, along with the recently announced acquisition of Eris Digital Holdings, could result in a significant valuation re-rating as material revenue growth becomes visible. With shares also trading at a relative discount to its exchange peers, there remains plenty of room for upside from here.

Strong Recurring Revenue Trends Underpin Earnings Strength

CBOE’s latest quarterly results were relatively solid overall, with good cost control and recurring revenues of c. $106 million (+14% Y/Y organic growth). Net transaction revenue of c. $239 million was also a key highlight, while the top-line contribution from access fees and market data also outperformed at c. $73 million and c. $62 million, respectively. Another strong data point was volumes, which ended slightly higher than expected, while RPC (“revenue per contract”) also rose across all products, especially options. Surprisingly, CBOE paused its share repurchase activity for the quarter, with management indicating more conservatism when looking at the pipeline and its intention to sit on more cash in anticipation of upcoming M&A.

Source: CBOE Investor Presentation Slides

Recurring revenue growth expectations have been raised for the full year and now stand at an organic growth rate of c. 14% and c. 18%, including acquisitions. The adjusted operating expense target range was also tightened to $536-541 million (from $531-539 million previously), driven by higher incentive costs and increased hiring activity. Encouragingly, CBOE is looking to continue diversifying away from US index options - while VIX options continue to see depressed volumes and no open interest growth, S&P 500 (SPX) options are experiencing increased trading velocity and, by extension, higher volumes. Going forward, my base case remains for a resumption of the $45-55 million quarterly repurchase run-rate (slightly above CBOE’s capital return to shareholders in prior quarters).

Returning to the Digital Asset Stage via ErisX Acquisition

CBOE recently announced its planned acquisition of ErisX, a crypto spot market and regulated futures exchange/clearinghouse. ErisX will be the foundation of CBOE Digital, a new business segment that will partner CBOE with key industry participants, including Virtu (VIRT) and Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) via the Digital Advisory Committee. While CBOE will need to seek regulatory approval to expand the derivatives platform, the rest of ErisX is already live with five cryptocurrencies currently trading. Nonetheless, it will take time to gain traction, with the deal not closing until H1 ‘22 and management guiding toward a 2–3-year timeline to become profitable.

Source: CBOE Investor Presentation Slides

I view the crypto initiatives as a key positive - with the assistance of these influential partners, CBOE appears well-positioned as the digital asset space grows and moves further into the mainstream. Importantly, the ErisX acquisition also offers CBOE back-office capabilities such as clearing and settlement, which it did not have when it withdrew from trading Bitcoin futures in early 2019. I also think the wholesaling approach should work better than the more ETN-dependent initiative launched in 2017. Alongside its investments in new initiatives via the acquisition of Chi-X and the launch of CBOE Europe Derivatives, I see plenty of incremental upside to current growth projections.

Report of CME Bid Points to Lack of Takeout Premium in CBOE

A recent Financial Times article has outlined a potential CME Group (CME) bid for CBOE in an all-stock deal with the following terms - a 0.75x exchange ratio of CME shares for each CBOE share, implying a $16.4 billion consideration (equivalent to $154/share) or a 20+% premium to the pre-announcement price. The news did not come as a complete surprise - CBOE’s proprietary VIX Futures and Options and SPX Options products align nicely with CME’s Derivatives platform from a strategic perspective, while its solid Data and Access growth as well as its European Derivatives plans also add compelling optionality.

The subsequent price rally in CBOE shares on the news, despite coming after numerous instances of M&A speculation over the past year, indicates the remaining valuation upside potential in CBOE as shares do not appear to be pricing in an M&A premium at current levels. As such, I continue to like the M&A optionality here and see a clear re-rating opportunity as the company executes in its ongoing product and regional expansion plans, regardless of whether a buyer eventually emerges. In the meantime, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Nasdaq (NDAQ) appear to be unlikely buyers of CBOE assets, as it would move them in a different strategic direction and would also face more regulatory scrutiny than CME in light of the increased post-deal market concentration in the Cash Equities business.

Final Take

Overall, this was a good quarter for CBOE and provides a compelling setup into fiscal 2022, especially with the upcoming investor day later this month. In the near term, however, investors may need to be patient as CBOE will need to go through the investment phase for its potential large-scale businesses such as Eris X and its European derivatives platform. But over the longer term, patient investors should be well rewarded as CBOE’s small and targeted acquisitions continue to drive the creation of a leading multi-asset class platform with the potential to become relatively dominant in the global trading landscape. With market expectations also reasonable at the current valuation multiple, especially considering the prevailing relative discount to its exchange peers, I see plenty of upside ahead.