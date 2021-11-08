strelov/iStock via Getty Images

After a 10% gain on Friday, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) seems to be breaking out of a long downtrend in which shares sank from a high of over $55 in February to a recent low of just over $25.

After this 55% slide from its 52-week high, MSOS seems to have found support here, and recently hit a Demarc indicator indicating that it was oversold. While it would be great to call the exact bottom at $25 before Friday’s jump, when a ticker is in a long slog down it can be better to wait to see it start to find some support and begin to reverse rather than try to catch a falling knife.

With many sectors trading at all-time highs in 2021, it has been difficult to find opportunities that seem reasonably valued or that are trading with a large margin of safety. In looking for value, cannabis stands out as one area that has underperformed the broader market.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF is an exchange-traded fund focused on U.S. multi-state operators (this is where it derives its ticker from) in the cannabis industry. It is the only pure-play ETF on U.S. cannabis companies as other ETFs include Canadian and other international companies. One important note is that because of regulations, the ETF doesn’t own the equities of the companies like Curaleaf and Trulieve themselves, but total return swaps for the corresponding equities. These derivatives correlate with the returns of the underlying stocks. AdvisorShares describes the use of swaps by stating “ Currently, due to Federal and Custodial Bank restrictions, the ETF is unable to invest in some U.S. cannabis companies directly. Over time, we do expect this to change, until then, the ETF achieves this function via a total return swap agreement with a broker (the broker is the “counterparty” to the swap agreement).”

The fund’s top holdings (see below) consists of swaps on the top U.S. multi-state operators, with Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) making up almost 50% of the fund’s holdings. MSOS currently has 26 total positions.

The fund is 86.5% invested in MSOs specifically (the remaining 13.5% is a mix of things like cannabis-related REITs, pharmaceuticals, CBD, and hydroponics, but all are U.S. based). MSOs are vertically integrated operators that have licenses to operate in multiple states. The ETF’s portfolio manager, Dan Ahrens, states that “We believe that cannabis has plenty of upside potential on its own. But the U.S. represents the best untapped market for cannabis investing.”

On the Superinvestors podcast with former hedge fund manager Jesse Felder, Todd Harrison, founder and CIO of CB1 Capital, described these U.S. MSOs as the FAANG stocks of the cannabis industry, observing that they are best in class companies trading at 8-9x next year’s earnings while offering “hyper growth” and “outlier growth”, making for a unique combination of growth and value. He went on to state that “Over time this is going to be an asset class that emerges as a growth hedge, at a time where anything else that has any growth attached to it is either at a ridiculous multiple or no multiple” (no multiple meaning that they have no earnings).

MSOS is actively managed, which Ahrens believes is important in an industry like cannabis as there is a wide gulf in quality between companies, stating, “I firmly believe that active stock selection is the best way to invest in an emerging and volatile area like cannabis. We can choose which stocks to overweight, which to underweight, or which to avoid completely. You do not want to own every stock in an industry like this such as in a passive index.” This makes a lot of sense to me as there are a lot of less than reputable companies out there and for a generalist investor who doesn’t specialize in cannabis, MSOS is a good way to weed out some of these less desirable companies. Further to this point, for generalist investors, this is a way to avoid single-stock risk in a volatile space where company-specific factors could hurt a specific investment even if you are right in a thematic sense.

Accessibility/Liquidity

If and when interest in the cannabis trade picks up and sentiment improves, MSOS can benefit from serving as an analog for the space as a whole to two distinct classes of investors. Many retail investors on platforms like Robinhood and others are not able to buy OTC-listed stocks (which these U.S. cannabis producers are), so MSOS is the vehicle that they can use to gain exposure. Furthermore, some brokerages do not allow trading of cannabis companies in general, regardless of if they are OTC or not. On the other side of the equation, there are institutional investors who cannot buy many of these companies for a variety of reasons, whether it is because they are OTC, because they are too small or do not have liquidity, or because of a variety of other risk factors related to cannabis companies, so MSOS would be a large, liquid vehicle that they can use to express a long view on cannabis. Because of this liquidity and accessibility to all investors, I think MSOS will be a primary beneficiary as sentiment on the space improves.

Risks

Being that the primary reason this sector has underperformed in 2021 is because of the legal overhang of cannabis’ grey area in the U.S., legal and regulatory risks are probably the primary risk to keep in mind here. The reason cannabis stocks surged in 4Q 2020 was because many people assumed a Democratic White House and congress would pass new legislation such as the SAFE Act which would finally bring cannabis companies out of this limbo and give them access to mainstream U.S. banking. However, I would argue that these measures getting bogged down in the Washington bureaucracy, and the disappointment that investors felt over this after an initial rush of excitement, is the very reason why this opportunity exists in the first place. With sentiment currently so poor and valuations down across the board, much of that disappointment seems to be priced in. I also think that the federal as well as state governments are going to need more money after all of the stimulus spending in response to the COVID pandemic, which makes legalizing and taxing cannabis more pressing.

An additional risk is the use of swaps as mentioned above - while I am not particularly concerned about this I would be remiss if I didn’t mention counterparty risk as something that these bring into play. AdvisorShares states that “While the use of swaps is helpful to stay in compliance with rules and regulations, swaps create counterparty risk – the risk that the counterparty could go out of business and not be able to pay the ETF back its return or cash. To help offset some of the counterparty risks, we may retain a portion of cash as collateral by not paying for the swap in full."

Lastly, the broader macro and economic environment is a risk to consider. This is certainly more of a ‘risk-on’ play, which is why it previously spiked in February along with other risk-on assets like SPACs. In a more ‘risk off’ environment, something like MSOS will likely sell off more than the typical stable blue-chip stock.

Takeaway

With MSOS down 55% over the past year and bouncing off of support after a long slog down, it seems like sentiment on the embattled ETF might be turning more positive. Underlying holdings look inexpensively valued, especially in an environment where most other sectors have surged higher this year, making MSOS look like a relative bargain. As Todd Harrison stated on the aforementioned SuperInvestors podcast, “The generational opportunity is about to meet the trade of a lifetime… I say that because of the sentiment. I say that because of the setup. Everybody had sold their shares already thinking that this is a dead story.” I am not currently a holder of MSOS but my game plan is to start a position on Monday after the dust clears from Friday's rally, and to hold it over the course of the next year or more.