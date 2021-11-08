Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars. I believe they present a great investment opportunity for a growth-oriented investor because:

Their 5-year average revenue growth is an impressive 43.2%, and it is accelerating. They have a strong balance sheet with negative net debt and high liquidity. Their large user base and technology (search engine and data analytics) provide an economic moat.

Impressive Revenue Growth and Acceleration

CARG's revenue growth has been steady and impressive in the past 5 years (average of 43.2%). The revenue slowed down during the pandemic, but the pace is certainly picking back up and even accelerating in this year. The popularity of the platform among buyers/sellers is rooted in the convenience of the user experience, a wide selection of cars, and the rich information provided by CARG for each car. The user base (40.5M monthly unique visitors) is rapidly growing, and the number of enrolled dealerships (5,500 dealers) is increasing as well. They are the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. as of now.

Also, CARG continues to expand their CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer feature to different states, now enabling about half of the U.S. population to sell their car through a convenient and rapid all-digital retail transaction. The expansion of this feature will certainly increase the popularity of the website, and will contribute positively to revenue growth. The revenue trend of CARG is shown below.

Strong balance sheet and liquidity

Since their revenue has grown rapidly and profitability (net income margin 15.71%, which is much larger than the sector median of 5.44%) has stayed strong, their operating cash flow improved dramatically in the past 5 years. In 2015, the cash from operation was $12.9 M, but it now exceeds $200 M. Thanks to this strong operating cash flow and the disciplined capital management by the executive team, the company has a very strong balance sheet with high liquidity. They have been carrying negative net debt since 2015 ($61.4 M), and now the balance is at negative $193.8 M. Also, their current ratio stands at 3.75x. This strong balance sheet and high liquidity will support their international growth plan and provide a nice cushion during a potential economic downturn. Their operating cash flow trend is given below.

Economic Moat provided by large user base and technology

CARG is #1 in car listings available among major U.S. third-party sites, and 32.9 M American people visit their website monthly. This popularity is rooted in their platform. The platform is convenient to use, displays an abundance of information, and is highly transparent. Their proprietary search engine and data analytic algorithm are widely popular among users and dealers alike. This large user base and platform technology provide an adequate economic moat for CARG, and a competitor won't be able to challenge their top spot in the foreseeable future. The below diagram shows how their deal rating is calculated.

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used the DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of CARG. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($171.4 M) as a cash flow proxy and the current WACC of 9.5% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 30% (annualized U.S. Monthly transactions growth) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 35% and 40%, respectively for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward. Given that the most recent EBITDA growth came in at 213.36%, and that Seeking Alpha's FWD EBITDA growth estimation is currently at 45.97%, achieving 35% to 40% EBITDA growth seems reasonable, and possibly even conservative.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 15-25% upside. A rapidly growing user base, in part due to a paradigm shift towards online automotive auctions, and a well-protected economic moat will keep CARG growing, and I believe this upside is achievable.

Price Target Upside Base Case $36.37 0% Bullish Case $43.06 18% Very Bullish Case $50.75 39%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 9.5%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 30% (Base Case), 35% (Bullish Case), 40% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $171.4 M

Current Stock Price: $36.53 (11/06/2021)

Tax rate: 30%

Risk

The car sales business is very cyclical in nature. The overall economic conditions cause fluctuations in car sales volume, and there is also industry-specific cyclicality (e.g., based on the changing patterns of preference of the consumers). Therefore, hitting a trough in the cycle with low car sales volume may negatively impact CARG's business in the future. However, CARG has a strong balance sheet with high liquidity, and so I don't believe that an economic downturn would have a material impact on their long-term growth trajectory.

The expansion to the international market will introduce many different challenges. Often the requirements and regulations are different from those in the U.S., and consumer preferences are different as well. Expansion into new markets may provide challenges to CARG and will also require significant financial resources. However, CARG has built up their financial resources to support the expansion plan, and they have an excellent marketing and management team. Therefore, I expect them to be successful in executing the expansion plan.

Conclusions

I believe CARG provides a great investment opportunity for a growth-oriented investor. Their user and dealership bases are growing rapidly, and revenue and cash flow are growing right along with them. Thanks to strong cash generation from operations, they have a strong balance sheet with high liquidity to support their domestic and international expansion plan. An economic downturn or unfamiliar regulations in the international market may present challenges, but I expect that they can rely on their financial resources, marketing team, and management team to overcome these challenges and maintain rapid long-term growth. I believe the current price represents 15-25% upside.