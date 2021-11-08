David Ramos/Getty Images News

In previous articles, I focused exclusively on Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) industry-leading and still rapidly growing commerce businesses, which led me to neglect the value of Alibaba Cloud given its small relative size next to commerce. Recent press releases on BABA's new cloud and AI hardware forced me to take a broader look and the form the conclusion that BABA's cloud business is much more valuable than I previously gave it credit for. In August I estimated BABA's fair value near $191/share, but after acknowledging my mistake undervaluing cloud potential, I'm revising that estimate $256/share.

October News and Products

In back-to-back press releases, Alibaba Cloud unveiled its new, custom-designed server chips, Yitian 710, then announced its plan to set up new data centers in South Korea and Thailand. Yitian 710 is a top of the line chip optimized for cloud computing, which according to the press release, surpasses "that of the current state-of-the-art Arm server processor by 20% in performance and 50% in energy efficiency." These chips are expected to power BABA's proprietary servers, Panjiu, announced alongside the chips.

Alibaba's Strategy & Chip Industry Trends

Alibaba's announcement follows similar announcements from a slew of other big tech companies. Chinese competitors Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Huawei, and Baidu (BIDU) have all made similar announcements recently, and that's in addition to similar forays into chip design by U.S. companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). Alibaba announced a chip-focused subsidiary back in September of 2018, which would allow the company to:

Control the chip design process, costs, and timeline Customize chips for application/company specific purposes Reduce dependency on foreign technology and licensing.

Design Control & Customization

Software has become so diverse and ubiquitous that it has become more difficult for powerful, multipurpose chips to optimally accomplish all the tasks they're given. The CPU of a PC doesn't need to be the most energy efficient, but in a cloud data center, energy usage and heat generation are important factors. BABA's Yitian 710 reducing energy efficiency by 50% means lower electricity costs, both directly and through the cost of cooling, and longer equipment lifespans. Amazon's AWS reported $31,839 million in operating expenses for in 2020, and any measure that can reduce these costs will flow directly to the bottom line.

Beyond energy efficiency there are strategic company goals and application specific purposes that make in-house chip design appealing. BABA's new chips will be utilized in Alibaba Cloud's Panjiu servers, which separate computing from storage to provide an optimized cloud environment. This was partially motivated by the adoption of AI services on cloud platforms which benefit from a large numbers of parallel calculations. I've written previously about how Baidu's Kunlun chip can benefit the healthcare industry on its AI Cloud, but there are broader applications for AI, including of all things, chip design. Google demonstrated that we are at an interesting intersection of software and hardware in which AI can be used to develop entirely new chip designs faster than a human, including chips optimized for AI. As Alibaba moves forward with an effort to offer more software services to its cloud customers, chips optimized for those services deepen their competitive advantage.

External Dependency Reduction, but Not Elimination

For many years, the U.S. was a distant leader in chip design, which left Chinese companies dependent on a positive diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and China. In 2018, ZTE was banned from certain American exports, including Qualcomm chips, and Huawei's smartphone business suffered for similar reasons in 2019. By designing its own chips, Alibaba reduces one source of supply-chain dependency.

Yitian 710 utilizes the ARM CPU architecture, owned by the UK's ARM Holdings Plc, meaning BABA is dependent on ARM Holdings for support and must pay royalties to the company. The ARM architecture is one of the most dominant in the industry, so BABA is hardly alone, and it's one of the reasons Nvidia's (NVDA) bid for ARM Holdings is receiving so much scrutiny. However, the Chinese government has made commitments to ARM's free and open-source alternative RISC-V, and BABA furthered that commitment in its press release by open sourcing the code for its XuanTie IP core series, which is based on the RISC-V architecture. RISC-V, is supported by RISC-V International, a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, which has the potential to further reduce BABA's geopolitical dependency.

Hardware Manufacturing Is Still Hard

The biggest dependency for Alibaba, and most of its big-tech peers, is that actually manufacturing the chips is capital intensive. It can cost $10+ billion to set up a new factory, so the large software companies don't have a strong desire to manufacture their own chips. Just five companies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), Samsung, GlobalFoundries (GFS), UMC, and SMIC have over 80% market share, with TSM accounting for about 50% alone. The only reason the list doesn't include Intel (INTC) is that the majority of the company's manufacturing capacity goes towards its own chips. TSM and Samsung lead the way in manufacturing technology with GSF specializing in less-advanced chips, and INTC falling somewhere in the middle. Shanghai Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) is the leading Chinese manufacturer, and while its technology lags significantly, it may begin to close the gap through hires from TSM.

Source: SIA, Share of Global Semiconductor Manufacturing

Unsurprisingly, SMIC was restricted from certain U.S. technologies in October 2020. Even if SMIC can supply BABA with high-end chips, foreign dependency on hardware is going to be a risk for the foreseeable future. For example Dutch company, ASML Holding NV (ASML), supplies chip-making equipment, and TSM arguably owes much of its success to ASML. If SMIC hopes to mimic TSM's success they are going to need help or supplies from a foreign company like ASML. Creating the hardware BABA depends on requires a large amount of capital, technical expertise, and time, to develop reliable supply chains for thousands of components. Designing chips in house is a great way for BABA to improve its value proposition to cloud customers, and while its reduces foreign dependency, it could be decades, if ever, before its completely eliminated.

China's Cloud Growth & BABA's Leadership

Cloud computing had a later start in China compared to the U.S., but it's making up for lost time with the highest growth rate in the world. "Cloud infrastructure services spend in China grew by 54% YoY in Q2 2021, reaching US$6.6 billion and led by Tencent Cloud, according to data from Canalys."

China Cloud Infrastructure Spend in 2Q21:

Alibaba Huawei Tencent Baidu Others 33.8% 19.3% 18.8% 7.8% 20.2%

Alibaba has been making investments in cloud for years, and in 2018 CEO Daniel Zhang said cloud computing could become its main business in the future. In 2020 Alibaba said it would invest over $28 billion in cloud computing over the next three years, and the new chip and server announced this month represent results from part of that investment. Increased investment came just in time because despite BABA's market share leadership, its cloud business revenue increased by 29% YoY, slower than the overall industry. Tencent's cloud picked up ground while IDC ranked Baidu AI Cloud as the top AI Cloud provider in China for 2020. Alibaba's management doesn't seem satisfied with recent performance, but with $28 billion of investments underway, roughly half of BIDU's market cap, BABA can spend what it takes to maintain and possibly expand its leadership.

Commerce Transformation Underway, Cloud Just Getting Started

As CEO Zhang stated on the 1Q22 call, BABA is working "to evolve from one super app of mobile Taobao into a multi-app product matrix." This includes platforms like Taobao Deals in less developed areas and Idle Fish's community based marketplace. The changes were necessary in the face of regulatory enforcement and a need to reach customers in different ways now that the flagship app is ubiquitous in China. Additionally, the competitive landscape in Chinese commerce underwent a shift a while ago with the entrance of Pinduoduo (PDD), and the company's willingness to take market share at the cost of profitability. One of BABA's biggest competitive advantages is that commerce generates so much cash that it can reinvest profits from commerce into a long-term profitable cloud business.

Alibaba Cloud revenue would have grown 40% if they hadn't lost a large customer due to local regulatory requirements. On the surface it still looks lower than average, but that's partially statistical confusion given their existing large market share. For example, comparing to BIDU's growth where cloud revenue was up 71% YoY:

BIDU: 7.8 * 71 = 553.8

BABA: 33.8 * 40 = 1,352

While BIDU's growth looks better on the surface, BABA actually won more than double the amount of new dollars being spent by customers on cloud. Part of what attracts customers to BABA's cloud are the typical public cloud considerations, reliability, security, price, etc., but the company's AI software offerings will provide additional value moving forward.

AI SaaS Driving Adoption and Profits

To many, AI Cloud just sounds like a combination of buzzwords, but I gave some practical examples and broke down the concept in a previous article on BIDU. Alibaba already applies AI to commerce, using algorithms on Tmall to make product recommendations, chatbots to answer customer queries, packing and delivery robots, the list goes on.

For cloud customers, BABA's AI software ranges from virtual assistants to predictive weather services. DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace communication and collaboration software has integrated Tingwu, which uses natural language processing to take meeting minutes. "Tingwu can distinguish as many as 10 unique voiceprints from meeting participants, enabling it to separate speakers in the transcript. the assistant has a transcription accuracy of 98%, according to a third-party test by the State Information Center Software Testing Center." Weather forecasting has applications in agriculture, aviation, delivery, and events planning. Compared to physics-based models, which take hours to run, "Alibaba's AI-based model takes only a few minutes to compute a forecast," and can accurately predict out 6 hours compared with 2-3 hours for competing models. These are just two examples, but any industry that can benefit from interpreting large amounts of data or predictive analytics is a potential customer for Alibaba's AI cloud offerings.

AI R&D has the full support of the Chinese government which has the goal of making AI a $150 billion industry with China as the world leader by 2030. There are military applications, but there also city planning and governmental tasks that can benefit from AI. In one example, Alibaba applied its "City Brain" product to Hangzhou where the company helped reduce traffic jams by 15%. This reduction was possible in part through the use of Alibaba's first AI inference chip, Hanguang 800, introduced in 2019. The chip monitored traffic patterns across the city doing the work for ten conventional GPUs while cutting latency in half. Given the success BABA's had integrating custom chips with its software, it is no surprise the company continues to make investments on both fronts.

Alibaba Stock Forecast & Valuation

In my August BABA article, I gave BABA a neutral rating with a fair market value near $191/share. As the stock continued to drop, I switched to a bullish rating, in what turned out to be almost the exact bottom for the year, although I'll be the first to admit, the timing was 99% luck. I kept my fair value estimate at $191/share, but I've realized since then how much I was undervaluing BABA's cloud growth potential. In the 3 months ending June 2021, Alibaba Cloud contributed roughly $2.5 billion in revenue, or $10 billion annualized. If I assume a 30% growth rate over the next 3 years, that puts Alibaba Cloud at $22 billion, and at a 40% margin, profit of $8.8 billion annualized. I'll use a 20x multiple to reflect the high growth discounted for "China risk", making Alibaba Cloud worth $176 billion or $65/share. That number feels low given how cloud expansion has played out for companies like AMZN, coupled with China's above average cloud expansion, but I'll use that value, acknowledging that it is probably conservative. If I add the cloud value to my previous estimate, I get an estimated fair value for BABA of $256/share.

Many Factors Holding BABA Under $200 For The Year & Other Risks

When I look at the chart, I see resistance around $200, so despite a fair value estimate 25% higher, I don't think we'll see BABA break $200 in 2021. The biggest factor is tax loss selling across the board in Chinese stocks. BABA and its peers had incredible runs up in 2020 with many companies starting 2021 near all time highs. Most of those companies, including BABA, are down more than 30% from the start of the year making them prime targets for tax loss selling to offset gains in indices like the S&P 500, up 22% YTD.

Higher Regulatory Burden

Alibaba is also likely to face more regulatory scrutiny and punishment that its small and mid-size peers. That may even take the form of local governments opting for smart city solutions from smaller companies like BIDU to reduce government dependence BABA and Tencent. The risk is softened by internal changes BABA is making to operations along with pledges towards "common prosperity" to show support for the government's policies.

Semi-Conductors

Hardware advancements are a big part of Alibaba's cloud strategy, so it has a dependence on the foundries that create its chips. Overall the market doesn't seem to think this is a risk, or Nvidia's (NVDA) share price, which has exactly the same risk with less diversification than BABA, wouldn't be soaring. With industry leading technology and 50% market share, I think the main factor that keeps TSM from jacking up its prices is political pressure to keep the U.S. and China on "good" terms with Taiwan in exchange for the chips their software giants need. I don't think that Taiwan dynamic is likely to change any time soon, and BABA may find alternate suppliers in companies like Samsung in the worst case scenario.

Final Thoughts

I write disproportionately about Chinese stocks and they make up a significant portion of my personal portfolio, but I want to make it clear that Chinese stocks carry a few unique risks that are either diminished or non-existent for stocks in other markets like the U.S., Europe, Japan, etc. For that reason, I think investors need to define how much they're willing to lose in the Chinese market as dictated by their overall portfolio strategy. That could take the form of smaller positions than normal, utilizing options for insurance, or any other strategy you are comfortable with. One example of a unique China risk is the VIE structure. I've provided evidence in previous BABA articles to explain why I don't think the VIE structure is in jeopardy, but it's a risk nonetheless. If you have a cloudy understanding of how VIEs are used by Chinese companies, the clearest explanation I've ever read is in Alibaba's annual reports; you can find the latest 20-F filing here. Pages 110-115 (121-126 of the PDF) walk through BABA's contractual agreements beginning with a diagram of BABA's corporate structure. Other unique China risks include internal regulations, those imposed on education companies for example, and political risk from the rest of the world like U.S. investment bans on certain Chinese companies.

I've been lucky with the timing of my calls on BABA recently, but I'm more focused on the mistakes I've made valuing the company to this point. In prior articles, I barely considered the value of Alibaba Cloud given its small size relative to commerce. This segment is set to become a significant portion of BABA over the next few years as the company makes huge investments in cloud/AI hardware/software. Alibaba Cloud is riding industry tailwinds and the Chinese government's desire to become the world leader in AI over the next decade. As China's current cloud market share leader supported by re-investable cash flow generated by its commerce businesses, Alibaba is the company to beat in China's cloud race.