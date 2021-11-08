Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) is an exchange-traded fund offered by iShares whose mandate is to invest in "software companies in the technology and communication services sectors", essentially a software-oriented tech fund. IGV offers direct exposure to software, interactive media and related companies, focused on the North America region. The fund's benchmark index is S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index.

The fund has performed well to date. A popular tech fund is Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which invests in stocks in accordance with the popular Nasdaq-100 Index (a capitalization-weighted U.S. tech stock index). So, using QQQ as a comparable, the IGV/QQQ ratio has traded as follows since around 2010.

(Source: TradingView)

The most popular funds like QQQ tend to be tough to outperform, due in large part to their popularity, although, of course, their popularity is also due to their fundamentally attractive investment propositions. The strong historical performance of QQQ is in some sense self-fulfilling. So, the fact that IGV has managed to hold its own is a good sign, as IGV is far less popular. QQQ recently had assets under management (as of November 5, 2021) of about $206.93 billion. That compares to IGV as at the same date: $6.694 billion.

Nevertheless, IGV has some similar holdings. At the top, you have some household names including Microsoft (MSFT) at 9.15% of the fund, as of November 5, 2021, Oracle Corp. (ORCL) at 5.56%, and others. The top holding is actually Salesforce.com (CRM), at 9.54% of the fund. Adobe (ADBE) is another well-known company, at 8.11% of the fund. IGV's portfolio is quite attractive; tech companies tend to offer stronger-than-average growth potential, coupled with high returns on equity with scalable business models (especially software companies as opposed to capital-intense manufacturing industries).

(Data from iShares)

The top 10 holdings here represent about 50% of the fund (actually a little over that threshold), so the fund is concentrated. But this is a tech fund, where the best-performing stocks naturally assume a large proportion of fund assets. Therefore, this is an acceptable level of risk, in my opinion; it is unlikely that you are going to be able to find, say, 500 software companies each representing around 0.2% of fund assets and enjoy strong overall returns on equity. High return on equity at the portfolio level is what you get in exchange for more concentration risk. In any case, the concentration here is not so high as to be problematic.

Morningstar reported a forward price/earnings (I believe this would be operating earnings) ratio of 46.50x as of November 4, 2021. The price/book ratio is 8.75x. This implies a forward return on equity of 18.82%. That is strong, but you do pay up for these returns. The price/book ratio of almost 9x seems extravagant to me, even for tech companies. The three- to five-year consensus estimate for average earnings growth is currently 15.8%, which is good, but perhaps not enough to justify this kind of valuation.

To gauge the current valuation, we need some perspective; Professor Damodaran's suggested U.S. equity risk premium was recently 4.53% (reported for November 2021). The current 10-year yield at the time of writing is 1.455%. So, the cost of equity in the United States would be about 5.985%. IGV's "beta" (relative volatility) is close to 1x, so I think it is not unreasonable to not price in higher risk into our ERP. IGV also holds its own against QQQ, which itself has historically beaten S&P 500 index funds (ETFs that track the United States' most popular equity benchmark). So, overall, we can work with this base of 5.985%. Using the above estimate for five-year earnings growth, we can gauge the valuation roughly as follows.

The indicative short-term valuation gauge suggests downside potential of over 40%. What this implies is that the cost of equity is lower; more like 3.45%. If we subtract out the 10-year yield, we find an implied equity risk premium of just under 2%, which is puny. Without survivorship bias (i.e., after accounting for markets far less successful than the United States), Damodaran previously calculated the long-term global ERP as being roughly 3.2%. To use 3.2% as a base would be to price securities on the high end (i.e., by pricing in lower returns).

In this case, IGV is priced in an extremely optimistic manner. If our implied cost of equity is 3.2%, unless earnings outperform, we are unlikely to generate an acceptable return, given the risk we are taking. At the same time, IGV's underlying return on equity is strong at over 18%. As a rule of thumb, I sometimes average the portfolio ROE and the forward earnings yield, as a longer-term gauge of where a fund's long-term return is more likely to sit. This is because, over a very long time horizon, portfolio ROE should gradually correspond with one's long-term equity return (provided this ROE holds).

In this case, the forward earnings yield is no more than 2.15%, while the forward return on equity is 18.82% as cited earlier. The average is 10.49%, so, this would be my optimistic forward estimate for IGV's return profile over the medium to long term. Yet, given the price/book of almost 9x, even this "rule of thumb" approach likely renders an optimistic perspective.

Since 2010, if we refer back to my IGV/QQQ chart, it would seem as though IGV has tended to fluctuate against QQQ, through both under- and outperformance. Recently, IGV has outperformed. I think there is a reasonable possibility that we see the fund underperform going forward, but given the strength and popularity of tech companies (just look at the low ERP as implied by the above workings), I would not necessarily be bearish. I am neutral on IGV at present. The fund is very much likely overvalued; the market might be pricing in some kind of earnings explosion that defeats all analyst estimates, but this is not the sort of investment case that I would want to be assuming.