The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is a low-cost index fund investing in international high dividend yield stocks. VYMI's diversified holdings, comparatively strong 3.7% yield, outstanding dividend growth track record, and competitive valuation make the fund a buy.

VYMI Basics

Sponsor: Vanguard

Underlying Index: FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index

Expense Ratio: 0.27%

Dividend Yield: 3.67%

Total Returns (Inception): 9.10%

VYMI Overview and Investment Thesis

VYMI is an index ETF focusing on high yield international equities. The fund is administered by Vanguard, the second largest investment manager, and largest index provider in the world. Vanguard is also my top choice for low-cost index funds, due to the company's unique corporate structure. Vanguard is structured like a mutual company: it is owned by its customers and has no outside shareholders. No shareholders mean that any and all profits are ultimately returned to investors in the form of lower fees, directly boosting shareholder returns. Vanguard's structure ensures no conflict of interest between shareholders and customers, which are one and the same.

VYMI itself tracks the FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index, a broad-based market-cap index of these same securities. It includes relevant securities from all applicable countries subject to a basic set of criteria, but specifically excludes U.S. stocks. Applicable stocks are ranked according to their forward dividend yield and included in the index until their cumulative market capitalization reaches 50% of the total market cap of applicable stocks. In other words, VYMI invests in the top 50% highest-yielding international equities by market capitalization. Interested readers can take a more in-depth look at the fund's methodology here and here, but I think I've included the more important points.

Besides the above, nothing really stands out about the fund or its index. It is an international high dividend yield index ETF, with the holdings, strategy, and performance one would expect from such a fund.

VYMI provides investors with four strong benefits. Let's have a look at these.

Diversified Holdings

VYMI's index is quite broad, with quite lax inclusion and exclusion criteria. This results in an incredibly well-diversified fund, with exposure to over a thousand stocks from all relevant industries and countries, sans the United States. VYMI is somewhat overweight financials, due to their comparatively strong dividend yields. It is also overweight European stocks, due to the economic strength and size of most European countries. The fund is also overweight the intersection of these two sectors, European bank stocks.

Diversification serves to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders. VYMI is diversified enough that it could function as a core portfolio holding, or as an investor's sole international fund or holding. It provides all the international exposure an investor requires, so other holdings or funds are not strictly necessary.

Diversification also reduces the possibility of substantial over or underperformance. Expect the fund to perform broadly in-line with broader international equity indexes, barring significant losses or gains in the financials industry, as the fund is massively overweight said industry. Since inception, VYMI has mostly tracked broader international equity indexes, as expected. The fund did but moderately underperform during early 2020, as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic had a particularly large impact on financials. Point being the fund's performance has been broadly in-line with expectations.

Comparatively Strong 3.7% Yield

VYMI offers investors a comparatively strong 3.7% dividend yield. It might not be an incredibly high yield on absolute terms, but it is definitely higher than that of most broad-based equity indexes, including the S&P 500, which yields 1.3%. It is also higher than that of most other broad dividend ETFs, including the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), VYMI's local counterparty, which yields 2.8%.

VYMI's yield is also slightly above its historical average, although still down from its pandemic highs.

VYMI's higher dividend yield directly increases shareholder returns, and is a benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Outstanding Dividend Growth Track Record

VYMI offers investors a competitive 3.7% dividend yield, and an even stronger dividend growth track record. VYMI's dividend tends to grow at double-digit annual rates, with a CAGR of 20% since inception. Growth is accelerating, with the fund's dividend growing 30% these past twelve months.

VYMI's strong dividend growth track record is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, especially for long-term dividend growth investors. Investing in VYMI today should lead to very strong dividends in the coming years, assuming dividend growth remains high, which has been the case since inception.

By my calculations, investors should expect yield on costs of above +5.0% in a couple of years, double-digit yields in less than a decade. These are very strong numbers, and make the fund a perfect choice for long-term dividend growth investors.

VYMI's actual yield on cost metrics are generally quite a bit lower than expected. As an example, the fund has a 5Y yield on cost of only 4.5%, much lower than expected for a fund with double-digit dividend growth and +3.0% yields.

The above is due to the fact that VYMI had a much lower dividend yield in prior years. Dividend growth was still quite strong, but as the starting yield was low, the ultimate yield on cost was quite low too. As VYMI's current yield is a bit higher than its historical average, I'm confident that the fund's future yield on cost will be quite a bit higher as well.

Competitive Valuation

Finally, VYMI offers a cheap, competitive valuation. The fund is more cheaply valued than most comparable broad equity index funds, including those focusing on U.S. equities, global equities, and high dividend yield U.S. equities. VYMI sports a single-digit PE ratio of 7.4, exceedingly strong under current market conditions.

VYMI's cheap valuation is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and could lead to strong, market-beating returns if valuations were to normalize.

Let's summarize.

VYMI's diversified holdings, strong 3.7% dividend yield, outstanding double-digit dividend growth track record, and competitive valuation make the fund a buy. In my opinion, the dividends and dividend growth are key, as these are not dependent on fickle, sometimes misguided market sentiment. Valuations may or may not normalize, but investors should receive strong, growing dividends regardless.

VYMI - Risks and Negatives

VYMI is a strong fund and investment opportunity, but it is not one without risks and negatives. One negative stands out: the fund's lackluster long-term returns. VYMI has underperformed most broad-based equity index funds since inception, especially those focused on the best-performing large-cap U.S. equity sector.

VYMI has underperformed relative to most U.S. equity index funds as U.S. equities have outperformed comparable international equities for decades. Moving forward, most analysts, including myself, are somewhat bearish about U.S. equities, on valuation grounds. On the other hand, U.S. equity valuations have been relatively frothy for years, and these have yet to normalize, nor have U.S. equity returns decreased. This has been due to both the dynamism of the U.S. economy and corporate sector, and bullish market sentiment. As such, I could see U.S. equity outperformance continuing. I don't think this is very likely, I just don't see U.S. equities defying gravity forever, but it is a distinct possibility. Some investors might be more bullish on U.S. equities, and might wish to avoid investing in VYMI.

VYMI has underperformed relative to most international equity index funds due to the fund being overweight financials. Financials significantly underperformed during 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted the global economy, leading to increased default rates and bankruptcies, ultimately resulting in lower bank / financial asset values, revenues, and earnings. European banks, which account for a significant percentage of VYMI's holdings, were also impacted by the ECB's decision to freeze dividend payments. Investors fled weak, unprofitable banks with no yields and no investment thesis for other equity sectors, leading to significant underperformance for the financials sector and funds overweight with financials, including VYMI.

In my opinion, VYMI's lackluster total returns are a thing of the past, and the fund should see strong, market-beating returns moving forward. Still, the fund's past performance has been subpar, at best, and I thought it was important for investors to be aware of this.

Conclusion - Buy

VYMI's diversified holdings, strong 3.7% dividend yield, outstanding double-digit dividend growth track record, and competitive valuation make the fund a buy.