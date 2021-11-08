naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is one of the few absolute bargains in what is looking increasingly like a stock market bubble. With the company fully reserved for the restructuring of its Puerto Rico credits, the path is clear for higher profits, and even more accretive stock buybacks to deal with the excess capital position of the company. Management has once again proven many of its high-profile doubters wrong with its conservative reserving methodology and solid execution. With these major issues in the past, the focus will be on bolstering return on equity and I'm very optimistic we will see big improvements over the next 2-3 years in that regard, which should lead to a dramatic revaluation of the company.

In the 3rd quarter, AGO generated $96MM of PVP, which is the second highest result in the 3rd quarter in the last decade. YTD, PVP totaled $263MM across the public finance, international infrastructure, and global structured finance markets. Total municipal bond issuance was strong, with $121 billion of new par issued, the 2nd highest total volume for the 3rd quarter in 12 years. Importantly for AGO, insurance penetration continued its increase, reaching 8.5% for both Q3 and YTD, the highest levels in a decade. This is despite a historically low interest rate environment, which tends to reduce demand for bond insurance. Investors are seeing the value and security that Assured can provide with its proven track record of success, and AGO's market share approached two-thirds in the 3rd quarter, and 60% YTD. The company guaranteed 270 transactions for a total of $6.7 billion in insured par in Q3. YTD, AGO insured $17.9 billion in the primary market, which is 19% higher than in the previous year at this point, and 88% more than in the first 9 months of 2019. The company has insured 38 deals of $100MM or more YTD, including 17 in the 3rd quarter.

Management has been very focused on building up its International Infrastructure pipeline. For more than five years straight, the company has written business in every quarter in this arena, including $17M of PVP in Q3. The company has been making inroads to expand its presence from being mostly UK centric, into continental Europe, and it hopes to do more business in Asia and the Pacific. This could be a real growth avenue for the company, as it is the only bond insurer with this type of international business. Structured Finance also has huge potential for growth, especially as the CLO market grows. The division was very strong in Q3, posting $24MM of PVP. The guarantees on CLOs attract new investors, which would likely be discouraged by higher capital requirements without the guarantees. Management cited that international infrastructure and structured finance achieve a 60% higher return on then the U.S. public finance business, so growth in these areas could be very beneficial long-term, and the markets are massive.

AGO's insured portfolio has never been in better shape, with below investment grade exposure declining by another $300MM during the quarter, to just around 3.1% of net par exposure. Puerto Rico accounts for nearly half of that $7.346B in BIG exposure, and we are finally nearing the end of the longest and most ridiculous municipal restructuring in history. There are negotiated agreements for the restructurings of 95% of the exposure, while the other 5% have remained current and will continue to be. On October 28th, the Oversight Board agreed that the recently passed Commonwealth legislation, designed to authorize issuance of new exchange securities as part of the restructuring, met the Board's conditions and a revised Plan of Adjustment could move forward to the confirmation hearing, which is scheduled to start on November the 8th. The Commonwealth has been flush with cash, as it has beaten revenue expectations each year, while also receiving billions of disaster relief from the Federal Government. Make no mistake, PR has the capacity to pay all its debt, but at least this situation is finally going to be resolved soon.

The Asset Management side has been making progress but is still generating operating losses. The company increased fee-earning CLO assets during the quarter by launching one CLO, bringing the total number of new CLOs issued YTD to 4. These CLOs increased fee-earning assets by $1.7 billion of the $3.8 billion total for the year thus far. The company is liquidating assets in its wind-down funds and now has less than a billion dollars of legacy AUM in those funds. Once the rest is gone, management should be able to cut administration costs and get the unit closer to profitability. In the 3rd quarter, the unit produced an operating loss of $7MM.

Through three quarters, Assured Guaranty has earned $197MM of adjusted operating income. This number would be substantially higher if not for a $138MM after-tax loss on debt extinguishment taken in the 3rd quarter. AGO issued $500MM of 10-year Senior Notes at a rate of 3.15% in May, while also issuing another $400MM off 30-year Senior Notes in August at a rate oof 3.6%. These proceeds were mostly used to redeem $600MM of extremely long-dated debt obligations, including $430MM of debt with coupons ranging from 5.6-6.9%, and remaining terms of 80 years, as well as $170MM of AGUS 5% Senior Notes due in 2024. These debt refinancings reduced the average coupon on redeemed debt from 5.89% to 3.35%, which will result in a $5.2MM annual savings until the next debt maturity date. The excess proceeds can be used for additional strategic priorities, massively accretive stock buybacks. The pretax loss on the debt extinguishment was $175MM, $156MM of which was an acceleration of unamortized fair value adjustments that were recorded as part of the 2009 FSA acquisition, and $19MM of a make-whole payment on the 5% Senior Notes. $156MM of the $175MM loss was a non-cash expense. Despite this loss, operating earnings in the quarter were $34MM, or $.45 per share.

The Insurance business generated adjusted operating income of $214MM, up from $81MM in the 3rd quarter of 2020. The increase was mostly due to a positive $94MM in favorable loss development, once again speaking to the conservatism of the company's reserving policy. The largest component of the economic benefit was attributable to a $65MM benefit in U.S. RMBS exposures due to higher recoveries on second lien charged-off loans and deferred first-lien principal balances. In addition, there was a $31MM benefit of public finance transactions, mostly related to positive developments with Puerto Rico. AGO has been shifting some of its investment portfolio into alternative investments including CLOs from its asset management business and the results have been quite good. In the 3rd quarter, AGO generated $102MM in investment income, up from $95MM a year ago, with $33MM of that coming from alternatives. Over time, these higher investment returns will make a very material difference if it continues. Since the establishment of AssuredIM, the insurance subsidiaries have invested $380MM in the internally managed funds, which now have a net asset value of $465MM, producing an inception to date return of nearly 20%.

As of September 30, 2021, on a per share basis, shareholders' equity, adjusted operating shareholders' equity and adjusted book value all reached record highs of $88.42, $82.89, and $122.50, respectively. The company bought back 2.9MM shares for $140MM in Q3, at an average price of $47.76. YTD, the company has repurchased $305MM of stock through Q3 and subsequently has repurchased another 1.5MM shares for $77MM. Since the beginning of the repurchase program in January of 2013, the company has returned $4 billion to shareholders, resulting in a 67% decline in total shares outstanding. The cumulate impact was a benefit of over $33 in adjusted operating shareholders' equity per share, and $58 in adjusted book value per share. The company has $220MM left on its share repurchase authorization. Once the Puerto Rico restructurings are finalized, I'd expect AGO to ramp up its buybacks even more aggressively as the company's problem is it has too much excess capital, which reduces its return on equity. I think there is a chance we could see a $1 billion buyback next year potentially, which would materially expedite the value creation, and would likely be a signal market participants couldn't ignore, given the math on how accretive these would be.

At a recent price of $55, AGO trades at about 45% of adjusted book value per share, and 62% of book value per share. These metrics are growing quite rapidly with the benefit of discounted buybacks, and as I mentioned, I think the pace will pick up on that front. With Puerto Rico resolved and fully reserved for, RMBS likely still overly reserved for based on home price appreciation, AGO has never been in a better position. There are really no major areas of concern for the first time since the Financial Crisis. I think we could potentially see AGO buy its former competitor MBIA (MBI), as it has expressed interest in consolidating the industry, which would likely be accretive to all metrics. I think they would only do it if they could use trapped capital in their subsidiaries, which they have done in some prior deals. Another potential structure would be reinsuring the insured book of MBIA's National unit, and then MBIA selling to another suitor such as GoldenTree Asset Management, which bought Syncora a few years ago. AGO's stellar management understands that the best use of capital is buybacks, so I don't see anything changing where most of the excess capital will be used.

I believe AGO should trade at around $80 per share, which is still a discount to all book value metrics. The only negative you could say is that the return on equity is currently low, but that will improve as excess capital is used for buybacks. Higher interest rates would likely be rocket fuel for its insurance business and investment income. Hopefully management can get the Asset Management unit consistently profitable, as the unit has been a drag on returns, somewhat offset by the investment income. The stock has performed very well year-to-date, but the underlying value is still not even close to being fully recognized by Mr. Market. With 71.2MM shares outstanding and a recent price of roughly $55, AGO has a market capitalization of roughly $3.916 billion. This is nearly a $2.4B discount to book value and a $4.81B discount to adjusted book value. This makes very little sense when you realize the company is likely overly reserved if anything, and the credit picture is better than it has ever been. If they bought back about $750MM of stock in the next year at an average price of $60, the adjusted book value per share would be well over $135, and likely over $140 when you factor in retained earnings. Even an absurdly low multiple of 50% of adjusted book value would push the price to about $70, which is still 27% higher than the current price, but long-term there is upside far beyond that.