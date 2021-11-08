What Remains Of The Inflation Scare Of October 2021?

Lazy_Bear/iStock via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 6, 2021, by Menzie Chinn here.

Some messages from the market and from estimated inflation rates.

First, expected average inflation over the next 5 years, from a straightforward 5-year breakeven using Treasury's and TIPS:

Figure 1: Five year inflation breakeven calculated as five year Treasury yield minus five year TIPS yield (blue), five-year breakeven adjusted by inflation risk premium and liquidity premium per DKW (red), all in %. Source: FRB via FRED, Treasury, Kim, Walsh and Wei (2019) following D’amico, Kim and Wei (DKW) accessed 11/5, NBER and author’s calculations.

Note that in the space of ten days, the breakeven dropped 12 bps, not quite back to where it was when yields surged. On the other hand, the premia (inflation risk, liquidity) adjusted series based on D’Amico, Kim, and Wei (2018) (hereafter DKW) barely budged during the surge in 5 year breakeven.

For the five year five year forward inflation expectations inferred from market rates, there was a 27 bps jump going from 9/23 to 10/15, before retracing back to prior levels at end-October (and subsequently rising again). The adjusted series implies only a slight bump — 6 bps — before returning by month’s end to 9/23 levels.

Figure 2: Five year five year forward expected inflation calculated from Treasury and TIPS yields (blue), five year five year forward expected inflation using spreads adjusted by inflation risk premium and liquidity premium per DKW (red), all in %. Source: FRB via FRED, Treasury, Kim, Walsh and Wei (2019) following D’amico, Kim and Wei (DKW) accessed 11/5, NBER and author’s calculations.

The adjusted series suggest much more anchored inflation expectations than those calculated using simple breakeven rates. Kim, Walsh and Wei compare their implied expected inflation rates against those provided by other researchers in this Fed Notes. While the series as updated by KWW is just one estimate, it’s interesting that by 2019, all the estimated inflation series had converged.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.