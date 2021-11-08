simon2579/E+ via Getty Images

In an already very undervalued industry, Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is trading even cheaper than its peers. The operational turnaround seems to have been a big success and both the company's consumer credit business and its wealth management segment were able to quickly grow their user base.

I have written an article on the Chinese consumer finance industry, which you can find here. In that article, I have identified FinVolution (FINV) as the best stock to pick and 360 DigiTech (QFIN) as the close second. Upon reviewing YRD and the recent underperformance of the stock, I believe that currently, an investment in YRD is almost on par with an investment with FINV.

Understanding YRD's business

At first glance, YRD seems like a smaller business in the consumer finance space, as revenues and the facilitated loans are comparable to Qudian (QD), and therefore there is a big gap to peers like FINV, QFIN, and Lexin (LX).

However, the majority shareholder of YRD, CreditEase (in Chinese: 宜信), is quite well known and was really big during the years 2017-2019 when YRD earned billions of RMB with its P2P business. YRD CEO Ning Tang is also the CEO and owner of CreditEase. He is actually one of only a few Chinese Fintech CEOs who can speak English fluently and also seems quite competent, as he studied in the US and worked in investment banking in the US during the Internet bubble - see for yourself in this 18-minute interview.

Mr. Ning Tang was pretty much the first CEO to complete an IPO with a Chinese Fintech company was also one of the very first who offered online investing and lending, which is why the company's name is now well recognized. However, be aware, that most people in China will have a bad image of pretty much every consumer finance or P2P company, as there were many scams and big trouble with loan sharks.

What differentiates YRD from its competitors is a more diversified business (25% of revenues from growing and more stable wealth management business), the brand of CreditEase, and, from an investment point of view, its low valuation.

Consumer Finance: 75% of YRD's business

Consumer finance is still the heart of the company and generates three-fourths of the company's revenues. It offers small consumer credits (RMB 5K-20K) and loans/financial leasing for cars (RMB 50K-100K). It is now also following in the footsteps of FinVolution and entering the market of business loans for small business owners. The Chinese consumer credit market as a whole is growing with a CAGR of around 15%.

YRD was much slower to transition its business from P2P to a bank-backed consumer lending business. Therefore it suffered much longer from declining revenues, until Q4 2020 when it finally completely cut off its P2P business. Therefore the revenue development until 2020 looks ugly:

Source: Seeking Alpha (in B USD)

However, that transition seems to have now finally worked perfectly, and business is picking up again. From a low during the COVID outbreak in Q1 2020, the company was able to constantly increase revenues and profits and currently has around RMB 12.5B loans outstanding (which are not on their books).

Source: YRD's Q2 Presentation

Wealth Management: the other 25%

One-fourth of the company's revenues come from its wealth management division. Same as for the consumer credit business, the company acts as the middleman between its clients and financial partners. It offers 4,000 financial products from 60 institutions and 150 insurance companies (life insurance and property insurance). The products include stocks, insurance, fixed income, and mutual funds. Every time a user buys one of these financial products, YRD receives a commission from the issuer of the product. This business compared to the credit business is very safe as for the company there are almost no risks attached and there seems to be a stable user base.

Due to the company's successful past with its B2B-lending business, it also had many users on the borrower side who were just looking for ways to generate a return on their investments. Instead of offering B2B loans to these borrowers, the company now offers these mentioned 4,000 products. The company's users are tech affine and therefore not that old as around two-thirds of the wealth management clients are 40 or younger.

This market is growing even faster as the middle class of China is getting bigger and bigger and the existing middle class is getting richer and richer. Additionally, the population quickly becomes more and more tech-affine, and therefore YRD's targetable market gradually increases.

The company has been able to rapidly increase the assets under administration:

Source: YRD Q2 Presentation

However, it needs to be noted that recently revenues were relatively flat, as clients choose more lower-margin products than in the past (e.g. they buy stocks instead of buying life insurance).

Recent Performance

In the last three years, the company had to overcome the exit of its core business, B2B-lending, and in Q1 2020 the start of COVID. The naked numbers below of the last 24 months show the struggle of the company, but they actually tell only half of the story.

Source: Author of this article

Looking at the revenues, we can see a clear improvement over the last few quarters. The long-term trend of declining revenues was finally broken and even reversed. However, it should also be noted that due to the nature of the company's consumer lending business, a big share of the loans' revenues will only be realized in Q3 and Q4 of this year.

The turnaround of the profitability is the real charm of the company. In Q4 2020, the company made some write-downs for restructuring (around $100M) their business and disposing of their B2B business and therefore had negative earnings. Since then the two quarters afterward have been highly profitable, as the company now has stable sales and was also able to reduce marketing costs and SG&A costs by around a fourth.

It should also be noted that the mother company, CreditEase, is hiring like crazy. Below you can see the first page of the company's listed jobs from their homepage - the first page of many. For me, this is clearly indicating that business is going too well and that the company is confident in its near-term future, which is also in line with what peers expect.

Source: Credit Ease Homepage

Valuing the YRD stock

Regarding the valuation of the stock, I first want to say that basically any company in this industry is currently extremely undervalued, and I have discussed this in more detail in this article. Therefore what I want to show is that YRD is a buy even compared to most of its peers.

In the first six months of the year, YRD generated a net income of RMB 380M. Annualized this would be a profit of RMB 760M. With a current market cap of RMB 1.7B ($265M), this implies a PE ratio of just 2.25(!). Such multiple is even for this industry outstandingly low and is around 50% lower than the P/E ratio of FINV and QFIN.

Also, while the balance sheet is not as good as FINV's balance sheet, it is safer than QFIN's and much safer than Lexin's. The company's equity, which consists basically only out of cash and various financial receivables, is worth RMB 4.2B and is therefore trading for pennies on the dollar with a P/B ratio of 0.4. Only Qudian's book value is trading even cheaper at a 0.2 P/B ratio (but its business seems to be dying and the management has made many questionable moves).

Source: YRD's Q2 Presentation

In terms of growth, I wouldn't expect the same growth rates as FINV or QFIN that are just the better executers. However, YRD is certainly also positioned to slowly grow its credit business, and compared to its peers also has a more stable wealth management business.

Therefore, based on the solid business outlook and the super lower valuation multiples, I put YRD almost on the same level as FINV. My own portfolio has a high allocation in this space, and within this space, I have invested 65% in FINV and now 35% in YRD. (note, due to the recent underperformance of QFIN, I also consider starting a small position).

I also want to bring up one point here. Currently, due to the negative Q4 earnings, the company has a negative P/E ratio. However, once Q4 earnings are released, the YRD ticker will show up on many stock screeners with a P/E ratio of 2.25. For such a small company with an even smaller float, this could have a big effect and trigger a surge in the stock price. I expect Q4 earnings to be reported next April - so keep an eye on that date.

Negative points worth mentioning

Execution & communication

While the execution of the company is not as bad as some other peers who were forced out of the industry or are still losing business (QD), YRD was very slow with its transition into non-B2B business. In this aspect, FINV and QFIN certainly performed much better. The now-smaller size of YRD could possibly become a problem in remaining competitive, but I do believe that CreditEase's brand is helpful and the company seems competitive enough to stay relevant in this industry. Also, the communication of the management and the investor relations department is sub-par, to say the least. Again here FINV is much better than YRD. This is a bit disappointing for me, especially as the company actually has an English-speaking CEO.

Political risk & regulation

Please note that regulation is not always bad, and in the case of Fintech in China, it seems to protect companies like YRD, FINV, and QFIN from bigger tech and finance players and at the same time makes it more difficult for new players to enter the industry while making existing players more legitimate. However, obviously, there will always be a regulatory risk.

The political risk is also a significant one as political relations between China and the US deteriorate, and at the end of the day investors only hold ADRs in a company registered in the Cayman Islands instead of shares in the Chinese company directly. So, if worse comes to worst and political tensions lead to some kind of war, investors might not have any shares left in the company or at the least can't easily trade them for some years. Therefore, before investing in a Chinese stock, investors should answer to themselves whether they are willing to take this risk or not. This should be your very first step in researching Chinese stocks. I personally think this risk is massively overblown, and am heavily invested in various ADRs. If you as an investor think this risk is too big and not worth taking, then don't touch any Chinese company, as all of them have exactly the same risk attached.

Bottom Line

For me FINV is the king of execution and safety, QFIN is the king of size and YRD is the king of valuation. I believe once the PE ratio of 2.25 is also showing up in stock screeners, the YRD stock is positioned to heavily outperform the market.