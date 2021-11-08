MediaProduction/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In my previous article on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), I mentioned that "growth rates in the mortgage space are likely to return to moderate trends" and that "loan growth is not expanding organically, but rather, benefitting from refinancing due to low interest rates and related loan restructurings due to the pandemic".

This continues to be a realized problem at present, where RKT faces higher US Treasury yields, and as such, the propensity for refinancing is declining as interest rates rise. Going forward into 2022, higher interest rates will continue to affect business growth for RKT. Nonetheless, RKT has continued to experience market share gains in its most recent Sept-2021 quarterly earnings report. As a result, its valuation continues to decline, in line with the risks I had previously flagged.

This article reviews the latest quarterly earnings published in Sept-2021, and evaluates if the concerns over loans growth had materialized and whether the worst could potentially be over.

Big picture business trends remain intact

RKT continues to sell its big picture thesis in its latest investor relations presentation relating to the Sept-2021 quarter. The company continues to gain market share slowly over the years, rising from 1.6% in 2010 to 8.4% in 2020. The interest in refinancing picked up, and RKT's market share saw a material gain of 6.4% in 2019 to 8.4% in 2020 in the $320 billion mortgage market.

Fig.1: Rocket continues to gain market share, with 2020 activity picking up

Source: Rocket's investor relations presentation

RKT was also quick to point out company efficiencies, such as having three times the transaction volume per production team member, of course aided by a technology-driven platform. As a result, on a year-on-year basis, growth trends appear quite encouraging, where the closed loan volume was higher by $320 million in 2020. According to RKT's investor presentation, adjusted revenue, EBITDA, and net income were all much higher, rising 187%, 66% and 49% respectively between 2019 and 2020.

Marketing and branding at RKT also appears to be doing a good job, where the net client retention rate between 2017 and 3Q2021 was above 90%, reaffirmed by its numerous awards from J.D. Power. The platform appears to be integrated, as home search and sales, home financing, auto purchase, solar and personal financing solutions create opportunities for cross-selling, synergies, and an integrated client experience.

Quarterly results are declining, along with revenue and margin forecasts

In my previous article, I was concerned that "mortgage originations may have peaked", due to inflation causing higher US Treasury yields and higher refinancing rates, while the market for lower credit scores was flattening out. This appears to be the case given recent revenue and margin trends, as shown in Fig. 2 below. This is a rather bad sign since the economic recovery has been occurring throughout 2021, and one would have thought that 2021 numbers should have been better. It is also discomforting that RKT has spent aggressively on marketing, but this has yet to show up in its revenue and profitability. Also, young companies such as RKT depend greatly on investor confidence that growth is rising in line with its innovative product offerings.

Fig. 2: Recent revenue and operating income trends in recent quarters have declined

Source: Seeking Alpha data, chart by author

The decline in quarterly revenue appears not to be temporary, as revenue forecasts have declined since I last published the article on RKT on 11-Apr-2021. The previous revenue estimate for RKT in 2021 back then was $13.6 billion, and it has now dropped 7.5% to $12.6 billion. Similarly, the 2022 revenue estimate is now $10.1 billion, having dropped 10.1% from the previous estimate of $11.2 billion in April.

Forward guidance by the company is also lower. For example, closed loan volume is expected to drop further in 4Q2021 to $75 million to $80 million, or about a further 10% decline from the prior quarter. Gain on sale margin will also drop to 2.65% to 2.95% compared to 3.05% in the prior quarter. The 4Q2021 gain on sale margin will be lowest since 2018, and lower than its average of 3.73% from 2018 to 2020.

Assuming revenues are directly related to lower loan volumes estimated at 10%, full year 2021 revenue is likely to be higher the forecasted $12.6 billion and closer to the previous estimate of $13.6 billion. It appears that expectations are being quite carefully managed, by setting the bar lower, although this points to more guile than substance. In the Sept-2021 quarter, RKT beat EPS expectations 18.8%. Regardless, it appears that the market was unconvinced with the earnings beat since RKT's share price declined on 5-Nov-2021 after the earnings announcement on 4-Nov-2021. As suspected, the market brushed aside the EPS beat and would rather see an improvement in RKT's revenues, since it is supposedly a growing, innovative company.

However, we have to give RKT some benefit of doubt. There are additional revenue streams that are incoming, namely the launch of RocketAuto.com in 3Q2021 and solar financing that should see revenues bearing fruit in 1H2022 (according to management). RKT also continues to increase its distribution network through the addition of nearly 3,000 new brokers on Rocket Pro TPO and sign ups totaling 55,000 real estate agents through Rocket Pro Insight that assists in managing mortgage processes (e.g. appraisal and title tracking).

Portfolio numbers may stabilize, based on industry data

In the Sept-2021 quarterly report, there were no details on the portfolio quality of loans at RKT. In my previous article, I noted that delinquency rates rose substantially to 3.91% at the end of 2020 from 1.01% as at end-2019. This continues to be an important item to monitor. However, despite the lack of disclosure on portfolio quality in the latest quarterly report, we could make some assumptions - based on industry data (Fig.1), the transition to delinquencies has dropped. Also, the delinquent portfolios on auto loans and mortgages that are relevant to RKT have declined, while another consumer segment indicator, credit cards, is also experiencing fewer delinquencies as at 2Q2021 (Fig. 2). It would be better if RKT provided better disclosure on its loans portfolio for all quarterly reports and investor presentations as a matter of better transparency.

Fig. 3: Transitions into delinquency has generally declined

Fig. 4: Delinquency across consumer markets have declined

Is valuation a plus point or is this a value trap?

In my previous article, I noted that the valuation of RKT could be a redeeming feature of RKT. However, the benefit of the high short interest (potentially leading to a short squeeze) of RKT has been largely erased. Between my previous article in Apr-2021 and now, the short interest has declined from 20% to 9.4%. As such, RKT is unlikely to benefit from a short squeeze and the valuation is more likely to be fundamentally-based.

RKT continues to underperform the broader stock market as well as its peers. P/S is rather low, below 0.2 times. However, some may disagree with a P/S valuation when revenue is dropping on several bases; on a historical annual, historical quarterly, and forward basis. The P/B valuation measure recognizes the challenges RKT faces and prices it lower than peers. Nonetheless, I would not exactly call RKT a good value stock given the industry headwinds due to less mortgage refinancing as interest rates rise, while there is limited visibility on some of its future initiatives. RKT's management has mentioned some of its new projects such as increasing the agency network and solar financing but the market will likely judge this when (and if) the numbers start to roll in. I doubt the market will be overly excited since recent revenue and profit numbers have been on decline since 2020 (Fig.2)

Fig. 5: RKT's valuation remains low and continues to underperform against peers

6M Performance Market cap (B) TTM P/S FWD P/S TTM P/B FWD P/B 2021 sales (B) 2022 sales (B) Sales growth RKT -25% 35.47 0.15 0.19 3.32 4.03 12.60 10.09 -20% RDFN -20% 5.41 3.39 5.15 11.77 11.06 1.88 2.46 31% LC 222% 4.56 6.18 5.68 5.65 5.49 0.80 1.13 41% UPST 238% 25.02 33.53 34.63 35.94 44.33 0.74 1.06 42% Average 104% 17.6 10.8 11.4 14.2 16.2 4.0 3.7 24% As at 07-Nov-2021

Source: Seeking Alpha, author's compilation and calculations

Conclusion

The medium term prospects of RKT are dim as long as the interest rate cycle is more likely to rise than decline. Higher interest rates will hurt business from mortgage refinancing. RKT has developed a larger distribution network and has opened new revenue channels in solar financing and the online auto platform, but the market is more likely to pay attention only if the realized gains on these initiatives come rolling in. This is linked to the fact that confidence on RKT is not high given the lackluster quarterly results for Sept-2021 and quarterly revenues decline since 2020. Furthermore, short interest has already dropped, and yet, the stock price remains in the doldrums. Given the growth rate of fintech platforms and the aggression at which its peers grow, RKT faces intense competition and this contributes to lower margins. On the other hand, these risks are being priced in as the stock has underperformed peers while its valuation metrics remain cheap - however, RKT can very well be interpreted as a value trap.