Investment Thesis

The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) is an emerging markets bond CEF that pays a high yield of 9.37%. This yield is unsupported by the underlying portfolio, with the fund having an annual -5% NAV give-up in the past decade. The fund specializes in local currency bond investments, mainly geared toward sovereign and agency risk. The propensity to take only sovereign risk is mitigated from a portfolio credit risk perspective by its overwhelming below-investment-grade profile. The fund is currently trading at a 3.43% discount to NAV and has posted very poor trailing total returns on a 5- and 10-year basis, which stand at 1% and 1.4% respectively. With many central banks set to raise interest rates, as monetary policies normalize post-Covid this fund is set to experience NAV depreciations, although duration is fairly low. The historical precedent of 2013-2015 when rates rose saw this fund bottom out at a -10% total return. We are moderately bearish here, with an optimist scenario seeing this fund post a 0% total return in the next 12 months. If you hold this name, we would liquidate most of the position, waiting for a market credit spread shock to re-enter positioning. Overall this is a mildly cyclical vehicle, not necessarily suitable for a buy-and-hold investor.

Portfolio Composition - Currency Risk

The fund invests in a wide range of local currency sovereign and corporate bonds:

Source: Fact Sheet Templeton

What is particular about this emerging markets fund is that it actively chooses which currencies to hedge, and moreover takes a view on the US dollar via the hedging actions it undertakes:

Source: SEC Semi-Annual Report

Therefore currency risk is a very high one for this fund, which, in addition to deriving an interest income from the bonds in its portfolio, chooses to effectively trade Fx as well to generate capital gains:

Source: SEC Semi-Annual Report

The main takeaway from the currency risk section is that the fund invests in a wide array of local currency bonds and it actively chooses what to hedge or not and in effect it engages in currency trading to generate additional income.

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the TEI portfolio that relate to credit risk - i.e. the probability of non-timely payment of interest and principal, and generally the risks that arise from the credit quality of the underlying debentures.

TEI invests in both sovereign bonds denominated in local currency and corporate EM bonds. The breakout is as follows: Corporate Bonds 3.68%, Sovereign & Agency Bonds 89%, Convertibles 1.09%, Cash 6%, Others 0.23%

The fund has 123 holdings, with the top 3 countries accounting for 34% of the fund:

Source: Franklin Templeton

From a credit rating perspective, the fund is overweight below investment grade bonds, with the buckets allocated for speculative credits being over 65% of the fund:

Source: CefConnect

One thing to note about local currency bonds is that they are usually subject to local jurisdictions, hence creditors have less enforceability and more litigation risk versus USD or EUR bonds.

Portfolio Composition - Market Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the TEI portfolio that relate to market risk - i.e. fluctuations in risk free rates and credit spreads that can cause upward or downward pressure on the TEI portfolio NAV.

In respect to risk free rates, the fund is fully exposed to interest rate risk, meaning that in a rising interest rate environment the underlying bond prices decline. Some funds choose to hedge via swaps some of the interest rate risk exposure. Interest rate risk nonetheless is more moderate for this fund because it invests primarily in short- (sub 3 years) and intermediate-term (sub 10 years) bonds whose prices are less sensitive to interest rate changes.

The main duration and WAL metrics of the fund are:

Source: Franklin Templeton

The fund has a 3.89-year duration and a slightly higher WAL of 5.03 This makes it fall in the intermediate bond duration bucket. However, please note that unlike USD denominated EM funds, this fund is subject to interest rate moves in the local currencies. For example, we saw above how the largest holdings in the fund are composed of Indonesia IDR bonds - basically the interest rate component here is always going to be the move in the Indonesia risk free rates as set by the Indonesia central bank. There is a secondary effect of USD rates (i.e., the Fed) coming in through the currency portion risk of the fund - i.e., if the Fed raises rates aggressively we should expect USD to strengthen against IDR which would result in a negative impact to the NAV of the fund.

Credit Spread Risk - this is the move in prices given changes in the underlying securities credit spreads. The credit spread risk is more pronounced for the below investment grade bucket and the corporate EM bucket. For the below investment grade bucket, we have the risk of a widening in spreads on the back of political moves with a perfect example of extreme volatility represented by Turkey which saw a massive flight of capital and widening of yields as recently as March when the fiscally responsible central banker Naci Agbal was fired after only 5 months on the job.

EM credit spread risk is the most important one, but highly unpredictable given the nature of the political environment in each developing nation.

Returns

The Fund has a low Sharpe ratio (which stands at -0.27 for a 5Y window) and a very poor return profile:

Source: Author

Basically the fund lost you money 50% of the time in the past decade, with an average negative return 6.3 months out of every year. This fund is not a good buy-and-hold vehicle.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund exhibits cyclical behavior, with total returns being negative after a decade until mid 2021.

Distributions

Source: Morningstar

The fund enhances its yield by paying out about 5% of its dividend distribution from the NAV / principal of the fund. By doing so it has lost more than 50% of its NAV in the past decade. What does that mean? It means there are less and less assets every year to generate an income stream.

The propensity of the fund to pay an unsupported dividend is seen from the market value of the fund which has pretty much always traded below NAV in the past decade, exception making 2013.

Conclusion

TEI is a local currency emerging markets bond CEF that pays a very high but unsupported dividend. Our analysis has shown how the fund has lost about 50% of its NAV in the past decade and it has posted very poor long term total returns with a negative 5-year Sharpe ratio. As central banks are set to raise interest rates as monetary policies normalize post-Covid, this fund is set to experience NAV depreciations, mitigated by the fund's low duration. We see more downside than upside for this fund at this stage with an optimist scenario seeing this fund post a 0% total return in the next 12 months. We assign it a mild "Sell".