Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) CEO Richard Eberly on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Eberly - President & Chief Executive Officer

Neil Goldman - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Jackson - The Benchmark Company

Kyle Bauser - Colliers Securities

Per Ostlund - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chembio Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, [indiscernible]. Sir, the floor is yours.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Matt. And before we begin, let me remind you that the company’s remarks made during this conference call today, November 4, 2021, may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent Chembio’s current judgment for the future. They are, however, subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Chembio’s control, including risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Chembio’s SEC filings, including those under Risk Factors and elsewhere in Chembio’s filings with the SEC, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 and the current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 19, 2021. Chembio’s results may differ materially from those projected. Chembio undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement made today. I encourage you to review all of the company’s filings with the SEC concerning these or other matters.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Rick Eberly, President and CEO.

Richard Eberly

Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today. On today’s call, I will provide an update on our commercial product development, regulatory and operational initiatives. Neil will then go over to third quarter financial results and I will conclude and open the call up for a Q&A session.

To start off, I would like to highlight our strong third quarter performance. We generated a total revenue of $12.1 million, including product revenue $9.4 million, representing growth of 17.4% and 11.5% respectively, compared to the prior year period. We are especially pleased with the product revenue growth considering in the comparable period Q3 of 2020, we recognized $2.7 million of deferred product revenue from Brazil from Q2 of 2020. After reflecting the revenue recognition, timing of those shipments, total revenues in Q3 of 2021 increased by $4.5 million or 59.2% compared to the prior year period. This growth is largely due to our previously outlined strategy to maximize the value of our DPP point of care diagnostic platform in professional health care settings.

We’ve focused our resources on initiatives within two main categories to drive near-term growth and long-term profitable growth. The first is expanding our product portfolio to address needs in higher value markets, recurring premium solutions command higher pricing, the advanced features and benefits of the DPP platform including multiplexing and enhanced performance on a broad range of infectious diseases that differentiate it from other point of care offerings. The second is to optimize operations to scale efficiently as we grow. Today, I’m going to discuss three recent transformative accomplishments that underscore the strategic process and progress and growth potential for Chembio. These include strengthening the balance sheet, the gateway submission for the DPP respiratory panel and the largest purchase order in the company’s history.

Starting with the recent financing. To provide capital needed as part of an executing our strategy, we have meaningfully strengthened our balance sheet. We raised $38.8 million of net proceeds through an aftermarket equity offering agreement that we entered into in July. This facility has remaining capacity of approximately $19 million that may be offered at Chembio’s discretion, subject and market conditions and business needs. Now on to our second accomplishment, the regulatory submissions of an EUA application to the FDA for our DPP respiratory panel. We intend to work collaboratively with the FDA to assist their review. Development of this test is being supported by awards of up to $12.7 million from BARDA. The DPP respiratory antigen panel test system is designed to simultaneously, discreetly and differentially detect influenza A, influenza B and SARS-COV-2 Antigen from a single patient sample using a simple nasal swab. We believe that DPP respiratory SARS-Antigen panel is well-positioned as an essential tool for the pandemic response through the respiratory infection season and beyond. While seasonal flu remains low, thus far into the respiratory season, the CDC has issued guidance encouraging clinicians to utilize multiplex tests that can detect and differentiate SARS-COV-2 viruses.

The FDA has laid out a pathway for a diagnostic test manufacturer, such as ourselves that do not have a pre-existing 510(k) approved influenza test. Though we have not seen yet any way EUA awarded to any such manufacturer, we remain confident in our submission based on the strong clinical data generated evaluating the accuracy of the system. Later in the call, we will provide an update on overall progress related to the BARDA contracts.

Our third highlight from the quarter is the driver of our strong revenue results. In July, we received a $28.3 million purchase order from Bio-Manguinhos for the purchase of our DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests. Bio-Manguinhos is responsible for the development and production of vaccines, diagnostics, and biopharmaceuticals primarily to meet the demands of Brazil’s national public health system. The order is intended to support the urgent needs of the Brazil’s Ministry of Health in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic during 2021. Also in July, we received a $4 billion purchase order from the Partnership for Supply Chain Management, supported by The Global Fund for the purchase of HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK assays for shipment to Ethiopia into early ‘22. To support orders like this at scale, we have been investing in automating our test manufacturing processes. We could not predict however, the number or mix of tests for which purchase orders would actually be received. And since receiving the Brazil and Ethiopia orders, we have been in the process of optimizing the use of our automated manufacturing lines, and expanding or manual lines to maximize production output. The number of tests to be delivered pursuant to the personal and Ethiopia purchase orders significantly exceeds the capacity of our automated manufacturing lines. Limitations of our supply chain staffing and liquidity are impacting our production capacity. We do not have the time or the resources to increase our automated manufacturing capacity meaningfully during the delivery schedules contemplated by the orders.

We have established internal plans designed to maximize the number of tests we can deliver timely, and we expect to continue to revise those plans as production proceeds, and we obtain new information. The number of uncertainties that are related to third parties are outside of our control, including the availability of required personnel, raw materials, and other resources. It has made it difficult for us to reliably estimate the extent to which we will be able to fulfill the Brazil and Ethiopia purchase orders on time and at an acceptable cost.

In the third quarter, we recognized $5.4 million and $1.2 million in revenue from owner shipped under the Brazil and Ethiopia purchase orders respectively.

We expect that labor shortages, global supply chain issues, and other resource difficulties limiting the capacity of our automated and manual manufacturing will continue throughout the remainder of the delivery periods under the orders. We currently anticipate that at least $11.5 million of the purchase order from Bio-Manguinhos will not be fulfilled by December 31, 2021, the end of the shipment schedule under the order. We continue to discuss with Bio-Manguinhos the possibility of our being allowed to fulfill a portion of the order into early 2022. While we are working hard to fill the balance of the Bio-Manguinhos purchase order, we cannot reliably estimate the extent to which we will be able to do so. If Bio-Manguinhos decides and its discretion to extend the shipping deadline for a portion of the order beyond December 31, we intend to provide that information in an SEC filings.

We are certainly doing everything we can to minimize the impact of the continuing market challenges on all of our customers. This demand still represents a significant growth opportunity for the company. Our primary goal is to provide the value toward customers that led them to choose Chembio in the first place. We are taking steps to ensure we can continue to meet customer’s needs by increasing manufacturing capacity and efficiency. While focusing on our global supply chain and manufacturing operations, we are also improving our commercial operations. We have made changes to increase consistent performance by region across the United States. The upgrades in the team are designed to further enhance our distribution relationships, drive sales growth and place us in a better position to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us.

Now, I’ll transition to our product pipeline, where we are laying the foundation for opportunities in the in the US and higher value markets, not just in COVID-19, but across the infectious disease market. The infectious disease point of care rapid testing market is growing and will continue to grow due to a multitude of factors. These include the high prevalence of infectious diseases globally, a growing geriatric population, high demand for rapid test results, as they are more broadly integrated into the healthcare delivery and our advancements in multiplexing on the DPP platform. Our strategy for evaluating new applications for our products is centered around our deep understanding of the market growth drivers, our customers and patients needs, and analyzing our internally conducted research. With our structured and disciplined approach, broadening our menu of differentiated high-value products in the US and international markets, with higher average selling prices, we can expand our customer base and deepen our existing commercial relationships. Our commercial and product development efforts are focused on areas where, one, rapid diagnosis is critical to patient outcomes; two, there’s an unmet need related to performance or availability; three, opportunities for new products arise whether regionally, demographically, or clinically. Developing tests that meet these criteria will create premium solutions for markets that can support higher average selling prices.

In the near term, we anticipate that regulatory approvals for products that we have already developed can meaningfully expand our market opportunity. We’ll discuss regulatory and development as two components of our pipeline. We hope to receive a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments or CLIA waiver from the FDA for our DPP HIV-Syphilis System over the coming weeks. This approval will create a much more robust market opportunity for an existing product. To remind you the system is a multiplex 15-minute test, which simultaneously detects antibodies to HIV types one, two and Treponema pallidum, the bacteria that causes Syphilis using the DPP microreader optical analyzer. The test only requires a tiny 10-microliter sample of fingerstick whole blood, venal blood, or plasma. It is the first and only rapid test approved by the FDA that multiplexes or detects both diseases from a single sample.

Our system offers healthcare providers a immediate actionable information to address two of the most critical threats posed by syphilis infections, the potentially lethal mother to child transmission and increased risk of contracting HIV. This represents a unique innovation in the sexually transmitted disease, or STD testing market while addressing an important need for patients and their healthcare providers. Receipt of a CLIA waiver would open access to 40,000 to 50,000 point of care testing sites in the United States. This significantly increases our potential customer base. These sites include planned parenthood and the state and local public health clinics, which are often the first up providers for prenatal and STD health services. Our pursuit of the CLIA waiver for the DPP HIV syphilis test illustrates how we’re targeting higher value markets where the DPP system can both add clinical value and support premium pricing. We plan to services market through our growing collaborations with our distribution partners.

Now we’ll highlight the development work we’ve done with the support of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, BARDA, which is part of the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. In July of 2020, we received an initial award for $628,000 to assist us in our development, submission and receipt of a EUA application for COVID-19 Point of Care antigen system using DPP technology. We later received an additional grant of up to $12.7 million from BARDA in December of 2020 to develop and submit an EUA application for our respiratory imaging panel and support the preparation, submission and approval of FDA 510(k) clearance for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen system. Regarding our pursuit of the 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system, we are currently wrapping up the clinical trials and following routine regulatory processes look forward to submitting it to the FDA.

Through September 30, 2021, we had recognized government grant income totaling $8.0 million, which was awarded under the second contract with BARDA for up to $12.7 million. Unless extended by BARDA at its sole discretion, all the remaining $2.9 million of awards remaining under the contract as of the filing date of our Form 10-Q will expire unless earned by December 2, 2021. The completion of milestones to earn a portion of the remaining awards are outside of our control, and we cannot assure you that we will succeed in earning any or all significant portion of the remaining awards by December 2, 2021. Any such inability to earn a significant portion of potential grant recipients would adversely affect our business financial condition, results of operations and prospects.

To leverage our expanded commercial infrastructure, we started distributing the CoV-2 antigen detect rapid test during the third quarter. This test received an EUA for use in laboratories and pointing care settings. The test requires no instrumentation providing work results in 20 minutes using samples taken from a nasal swab, and can detect proteins from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is intended to be used both for patients suspected of COVID-19 within five days of symptom onset and/or asymptomatic serial testing. We are pleased by the launch and the customer interest in this product. Along with the status of COVID-19 flu tests that we began distributing in the second quarter, we believe these visual retests complement our own DPP tests that will help us grow our customer base, as we complete development and our regulatory approval for the DPP products.

I will now turn the call over to Neil for details on the financials.

Neil Goldman

Thanks, Rick. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total revenue was $12.1 million, representing growth of 17.4% compared to the prior year period. Product revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $9.4 million, an increase of 11.5% compared to the prior year period. Government grant income license and royalty revenues and R&D revenues combined for the three months ended September 30, 2021, where $2.7 million, an increase of 44% compared to the prior year period. Of that dollar amount, $2.4 million was earned by achieving milestones under our $12.7 million program with BARDA bringing our cumulative government grant income under this program through the third quarter of 2021 to $9.6 million. Our revenues were in compliance with the 12-month rolling minimum total revenue covenant in our credit agreement.

Before moving further down the income statement, I’d like to provide some more context to the revenue comparisons to the third quarter of 2020 that Rick highlighted in his opening comments. Our total revenues during the third quarter of 2020 included $2.7 million that was not previously recognized during the second quarter of 2020 due to the hurdle that required a high degree of confidence that it was probable that a significant reversal in revenue would not have occurred for certain product shipments outside the US. After reflecting the revenue recognition timing for those shipments, during the three months ended September 30, 2021, total revenues increased by $4.5 million or 59.2%, and product revenue increased by $3.7 million, or 64.2% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Both government grant income and R&D revenue are related to the timing and cadence of program performance obligations, which do not always occur in a certain period, but we continue to incur certain of the expenses.

Gross product margins during the three months ended September 30, 2021, increased by approximately $0.5 million compared to the prior year period. Gross product margin percent was 15.7% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 11.2% in the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin in third quarter 2021 was favorably impacted by higher average selling prices and higher product sales volume. Gross profit margin in the prior year period was impacted by several factors, including the FDA’s replication of the DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG systems in June 2020, which precluded planned sales of those systems to customers in the United States, as well as operational inefficiencies it triggered, offset by the recognition of the $2.7 million net revenue from product shipments outside of the United States that had been deferred from the second quarter of 2020, as I previously described. R&D costs increased by $1.1 million, primarily associated with clinical and regulatory affairs costs related to pursuing an EUA and 510(k) from the FDA for the DPP SARS-COV-2 antigen test system, and the EUA for the DPP respiratory panel, each pursuant to awards from BARDA.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses principally reflected increased compensation costs related to our expanded US commercial team, commissions, and insurance, offset by a decrease in legal fees. During the third quarter of 2021, we recognize $0.4 million of restructuring costs related to professional fees to support the structuring and execution of the aftermarket equity offering agreement or ATM, which I will describe further in a moment.

Net loss in the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $6.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share in the prior year period. The net losses reflect asset impairment, restructuring, severance and related costs of $0.4 million, or $0.001 per share -- to the one penny per share with what I mean of course for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a de minimis amount in the prior year period.

On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents in the September 30, 2021, totaling $36 million. On July 19, 2021, we entered into an ATM agreement, enabling Chembio to offer from time to time at its discretion to an aggregate of $60 million of shares of common stock. During the third quarter, the company raised $38.8 million of net proceeds through the ATM program. Net working capital as of September 30, 2021 was $49.4 million.

I’ll now turn the call back to Rick for concluding remarks.

Richard Eberly

Thank you, Neil. To conclude, we are invigorated by our recent commercial successes and are optimistic that the heightened demand for Chembio’s products will further our presence in the point of care rapid diagnostic testing market. The submission of the EUA application for our DPP respiratory panel positions us to potentially add to our US portfolio of COVID-19 diagnostics. We are already beginning to see the results of our recent investments in our infrastructure and remain well positioned to drive long-term growth on our path to profitability. We have talked a lot today about our COVID-19 opportunities. In addition, we are actively developing new products, along with the strategies I have described to expand our presence in our target markets outside of COVID-19. I look forward to sharing more with you in the future as we as we make progress in these activities.

Before we conclude, as you may have heard our CFO, Neil Goldman, has accepted a CFO position at another company. I want to thank Neil for his efforts and all his many contributions to the advancement of Chembio over the past few years. We wish him luck in his next chapter.

With that, operator, please open up the call for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. Your first question is coming from Bruce Jackson from The Benchmark Company. Your line is live.

Bruce Jackson

Good afternoon. I was hoping I could ask a few more questions about the Bio-Manguinhos orders. So you have fulfilled 5.4 million in the quarter. Some of that could drift in the next year. If you do some math that means that you could potentially fill maybe 11 million of that order in Q4. Does that sound right, test case scenario?

Neil Goldman

Yeah, Bruce. It is Neil. So we’ve laid out the different figures as we’re able to share them, and consistent with the company’s approach of not providing guidance, I can’t get into confirming the math that you’re trying to do. But we have tried to provide some context to give people a way of thinking about this very important program for the company.

Richard Eberly

I think the other the other factor, Bruce -- thanks for the question, Bruce. This is Rick. We are in the process of continuing to increase our production capacity. As we’ve talked about that is both a compliment of our automated lines, as well as our manual lines and due to the quick turnaround time in the delivery of the Bio-Manguinhos order, our really only option is to expand the manual production lines because our automated lines are fully operated. So as we talked about it’s a really, really tough labor market, as most companies in the United States are facing. We see in the news every day. The global supply chain issues are also a major obstacle in terms of scaling production.

But I would say our global operations team has done an incredible job juggling the challenges with the global supply chain. In certain instances, Bruce, they’ve had to substitute other components from other suppliers, where they couldn’t source certain components. So they’ve done an incredible job but that remains an uncertainty. But our team is dedicated and working extremely hard to ensure we can continue to scale production in the month of November and December and into early next year. So obviously, trying to forecast what those numbers are in Q4 and Q1, is really related to the uncertainties. And I would say the labor market is probably the number one issue, Bruce, as you would imagine, in Long Island, the labor market is extremely tight. We have put in programs on every program you can imagine to attract manual production labor, including multiple job fairs, including looking at premium rate changes for manufacturing staff. We put performance rewards in place to retain our people. So the labor market, I would say, is the number one obstacle that we’re dealing with, but we’re doing everything we can possibly do to continue to hire people, add manual production lines. And as we execute on that, hopefully we can deliver as much as we can in Q4 and hopefully some into Q1 of next year.

Neil Goldman

Yeah. Bruce, it is Neil again, just to provide a little bit more color on the volumes, is, I’ll remind you and everyone that that both of those orders from Bio-Manguinhos as well as from the partnership with supply chain management, supported by The Global Fund for STAT-PAK came in, in the back half of July. And while as we’ve said on earlier calls this year, that we did have some inventory ready for the Brazil or the Bio-Manguinhos order ready to go in anticipation of that order. Certainly, it was by no means a significant amount relative to the size of that order, which meant while we did get that out of the gate quickly, which the customer very much appreciated, it then take some time to crank up the engine and get going as it relates to materials supply chain, as well as labor and the other issues that Rick talked about. And hopefully that gives you some additional ways to think about our going forward approaches related to that business and optimizing the manufacturing.

Bruce Jackson

That’s great. Thank you. And if I could just a quick follow up on the HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK quarter, you fulfilled some of that in Q3. Does that have any timeline sensitivity to it? And how do you see that, that we’re being filled over the next several quarters?

Richard Eberly

Bruce, what we said in today and also no prior conference calls, is that the STAT-PAK for the Global Fund to supply Ethiopia is ended the first quarter of next year, so that’s what the timeline is on that.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. Okay. Great. Thank you.

Richard Eberly

Thank you, Bruce.

Neil Goldman

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is coming from Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities, your line is live.

Kyle Bauser

Great. Thanks for the updates and all the best in your next role, Neil. Basically following up on Bruce’s question regarding the staff headquarter in Ethiopia, so given the supply chain issues, it sounds like it if anything, it’s more of a staffing issue, is there a risk that that order could not be fulfilled by end of Q1 or do you feel pretty comfortable with it just kind of getting a sense for modeling?

Richard Eberly

Yeah, Kyle, this is Rick. Certainly our internal plans are to produce that product and ship it in the first quarter of next year, so that’s our internal plan. We will adjust that, as we increase our capacity, increase our manual production lines throughout the next two months. So we’re very committed to do everything we can to supply The Global Fund in Ethiopia with product because they’ve been a longtime customer of Chembio. Global Fund is an incredible organization and been very supportive of Chembio. So we’re doing everything we can to balance our capacity to both to fill the Bio-Manguinhos order as well as the Global Fund order for HIV STAT-PAK.

Neil Goldman

Yeah, and the only other thing I’ll add, Kyle, and thanks, again, for your comments is that, as Rick said in the prepared remarks, these kinds of issues and things that many companies are encountering. You can’t pick up the newspaper today without reading about global supply chain issues, about the availability of people in the workforce on a national basis, not to mention here on Long Island in New York. So what that can translate to when, as we or any company works with its customers, is customers, suppliers and manufacturers were all in this together. And so with a collaborative approach to manage rhythm, and certainly that’s the way we’re approaching it and that’s how we characterized it in the press release that we put out today as well.

Kyle Bauser

No, understood and agreed. It may be on the on the third party antigen panel you’re selling ballpark, what sort of sales has this generated for Chembio, or maybe asked some other way, unit volumes, just kind of curious how material, the sales, this product has been then I should follow up on that as well.

Neil Goldman

We haven’t broke out revenue by product. We broken it out by region. And so I think I could speak to it qualitatively. We were really excited about this product, because it is very, very simple. It is visual range, requires no instrumentation. The US sales team and our distribution partners, we’re extremely excited to bring this product line. We have a very, very good manufacturer of this product that we partnered with in distributing their products. So they’re very committed to keeping up with us in terms of the demand that we’re seeing. But, I think the launch of this product was at a very, very good time, in that a lot of antigen testing was reemerging. For a lot of the programs we read about every day in terms of ongoing serial testing, testing of children in school, returning to school and so forth. So certainly we’re seeing a good healthy demand. We also have engaged not all but many of our distribution partners in this product as well. So we’re seeing good distribution interest and we’re seeing a really, really good collaborative selling relationship between our direct sales force in the United States and our distributors, so we anticipate that that interest and demand to continue to grow, as we have more months into the product launch.

Kyle Bauser

Got it. Appreciate that. And then just lastly, so once you get EUA for your own antigen panel, will this be complementary to the third party product or will it replace it? And then, with the FDA still so backed up, it seems like, would you say the, the chances or likelihood of getting 510(k) clearance for some of these tests is greater than getting EUA as we hope to make it through COVID? I’m just kind of trying to get a sense of how the FDA is prioritizing COVID applications right now. Thank you.

Richard Eberly

Yeah, Kyle. I’ll take the first question first and that is the DPP respiratory antigen panel that is run on our microliter, so it provides an objective test result for the operator and so we believe the DPP product will be very complementary to the products we’re currently distributing the status COVID-19 Flu product. Why? Because not all customers want to rely on a visual re-interpretation of important test results like COVID and flu A and flu B. So we believe the respiratory panel run on our microliter 2 in the United States has great clinical value, and provides another solution, so we think it’s very complementary. And our plan is to continue to move forward with a portfolio of COVID-19 tests and respiratory panel tests, as we move through the respiratory season.

In terms of the FDA question, Kyle, the 510(k) submission, I’ll handle that first with BARDA. Our contract runs through December 2, we talked a lot about that in the prepared remarks. So we are on track to submit the 510(k) to the FDA by that expiration date of our BARDA contract. There’s always things can happen but that’s what we’re aiming for and shooting for and hoping to realize. Once it’s submitted to the FDA, then it’s really up to up to the FDA in terms of how are they going to prioritize that in relation to EUA submissions. And so I don’t think the FDA has come out with any guidance to the industry relative to how they’re going to handle 510(k)s and balancing that with the number of EUA companies that have product on the market. So I think it’s a TBD, Kyle, to see how the FDA is going to evaluate 510(k)s versus EUA, as we move into the future.

Kyle Bauser

Okay, great. Thanks so much for all the updates. Appreciate it.

Richard Eberly

Thank you, Kyle.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is coming from Per Ostlund from Craig-Hallum. Your line is live.

Per Ostlund

Thanks, good afternoon, guys. I want to follow up on the Bio-Manguinhos situation with the large order and the potential extension of the 11.5 -- kind of 11.5 million plus that you would hope to eventually capture. So setting aside the desire to capture that down the road, is the near term challenge in fulfilling the order having any impact on your relationship with Bio-Manguinhos? This is obviously a longtime partner, you have partnered with them across your portfolio. And so I’m sort of curious if there is an impact here at all on the relationship or if it’s a situation where simply supply chain challenges are so broad, so well understood that it’s not really -- it’s not the kind of thing that’s putting you in a penalty box, as it pertains to them?

Richard Eberly

Yeah, Per. That’s a great question and quite frankly, we were very concerned about that. I think the bottom line is that the supply chain issues, the labor shortages most companies in life sciences and diagnostics are experiencing this as they try and ramp capacity. So we’re -- you’re right, Bio-Manguinhos has been a very long term highly valued customer and so we have done everything, including sending our commercial operations head, I mean, Global Operations Vice President, and as well as our Chief Technology Officer to Brazil, to sit across the table from Bio-Manguinhos and explain the issues, the supply chain issues, the labor shortages to them face to face because we value them as a customer and we value transparency with our customers to let them know what we’re experiencing and they’re sharing with us what they’re experiencing. So we’re doing everything we can in these discussions to try to extend into early part of next year, given these challenges. And so I think our relationship is strong and I think at this point, we’ve done everything we can to ensure we maintain that customer relationship because as you said, they’ve been a great customer of ours for a very long time.

Neil Goldman

Yeah, Per, it is Neil. I’ll add on just one of the things, maybe less for you, you are very familiar with the history and the relationship but for others on the call who may be less so. And that is our products in Brazil, that Bio-Manguinhos sells are registered through them on a regulatory basis. If you go to the Bio-Manguinhos website and if you make your way through the Portuguese, you’ll see something that says TR DPP, which stands for [indiscernible] DPP. So it’s Chembio’s DPP branded for Bio-Manguinhos. The theme of that is that they view us not strictly as a partner, as a supplier, but as a partner and that’s the way the relationship has been throughout its history. And we believe that’s how they are continuing to approach it with us. Those things are things you don’t take for granted and as Rick said at the beginning of his reply, we certainly do not. And I think they respect the way that we lean into that relationship and we’ll continue to working closely with them to do everything we can.

Per Ostlund

Sure. Neil that makes sense and thanks for adding that, Neil, I think that’s a very, very good point. I guess following up to my own follow up, if I may, I think when we spoke on the second quarter call, there was certainly the discussion of really having been in a position to kind of plan ahead for an order of this size. I mean, this order is, on its own, is the fourth biggest year in Chembio’s revenue history. I think $28 [ph] million. Considering you had the time to plan, is it – are the supply chain input, labor shortages, are those sorts of things, did they crop up acutely worse than anticipated? I guess, do you see it as a -- was there any flaw in the planning phase of it or is it more that factors that you probably had considered simply just were in order of magnitude more difficult once things got going?

Neil Goldman

Yeah, Per, I’m going to start with just a quick context and I’ll hand it over to Rick to pick up from there. And that is that while yes, you’re right the order is the fourth largest year in the company’s history. I appreciate you doing the analysis to share that statistic with us. But what was not known as we went through the year in preparation for this order, and I think the preparation was done very, very well. What was uncertain, was completely uncertain, because we all lived through it last -- through the first part of this year. It was two things, when was your income and importantly, this is what I wanted to highlight before I handed it over to Rick, through what time period would be Bio-Manguinhos and their customer, the Brazilian Ministry of Health want the products delivered? That was an unknown.

So when you take that much of size of volume and squeeze it through in what turned out to be, at least initially, and hopefully limited to initially if we’re able to work things out with them to extend the period, as we suggested, not certain yet that that’s going to happen, but we’re working on it. That obviously affects what you can turn out in a certain period of time, no matter what you do, I had a time to prepare. And that’s just a simple math. And I don’t mean to be gloom with the answer, but rather just to describe the practical realities of what was known versus what was not known in preparation for it and with that, I’ll hand it over to Rick.

Richard Eberly

Yeah, I think that Neil summed it up very well. I would just add to it that our internal plan for this once we received the award and realized how large it was, and in a very short amount of time, our plans shifted to adding incremental manual production lines. And the obvious thing about that is it’s dependent upon rehiring people. So we’ve had a very aggressive hiring plan, we’ve had some success with hiring. We continue to hire in order to expand our manual production lines. So the plan was contingent upon largely hiring incremental production staff to manually produce the product, and supplement that with the maximum amount we could get off of our automated lines, which we’re operating at maximum capacity where we’re at today. So we had a good plan and I don’t think the plan was flawed. I think the real disappointing factor is just not being able to hire at the level that we have planned for.

And, as I said earlier, we have tried everything that we think is possible to bring in production staff, and our HR team has been doing a great job and we continue to hire. And so I think that the plan was good. We didn’t anticipate the labor shortages that we’re experiencing. And I think that that’s what we did not anticipate in terms of what everybody else was experiencing. We’re competing with very large companies like Amazon and Walmart and Target for people and I think that’s the biggest issue.

Neil Goldman

And just to clarify one thing around what I tiered [ph] up with Per is that when the order came in the days, as we were finalizing the details of the order with Bio-Manguinhos once we knew that they were ready to go before we finalize it, and then promptly announced it, as Rick said, we had a plan to deliver on that. It had a meaningful ramp, but one that at the time, our team was competent in and with specifically laid out and how to achieve it. And as with anything, sometimes, [indiscernible] turns out reality continues to evolve and the market dynamics of labor continue to evolve. And those are changes we just tried to deal with as we move forward and we’re continuing to do that with the customer.

Per Ostlund

That’s reasonable. Well, and you’ll just to be clear, I didn’t think your answer before was glib, either I think it was perfectly fair. It actually kind of led into another question that I kind of had, which was related to automated capacity and this has been a something that gets discussed and asked on calls. It’s come up for several years now. And I guess I was a little surprised in the sense that the automated capacity almost sounds like it’s being overwhelmed already but I think is it fair to think that simply because of the bolus of the order of the size of this particular order, it’s not like you are not given the luxury of producing product over the course of a 12-month period, you’re trying to do this sizable order over the course of several months instead of 12. And then if you have that situation exacerbated by labor shortages, it just makes it that much more taxing. Is that fair?

Richard Eberly

Yeah, fair. That’s fair. And I think you hit the nail on the head relative to both the size of the order, as well as the timeframe.

Neil Goldman

And product mix, obviously factoring into that too.

Per Ostlund

Sure. No, absolutely. Okay, one last one for me, I promise. You mentioned the CLIA waiver situation with HIV syphilis, I think everybody on this call would love to see that eventually granted. You did mention potentially getting that in the next several weeks. Never want to put the FDA on the spot and I don’t expect you to do it now. But is calling for that in the next several weeks, is that more or less a function of just there’s not a lot of back and forth at this point. You’ve kind of submitted what there is to submit and they’ve sort of reviewed what they’re -- what’s been submitted and it’s just typical holding pattern at this point.

Richard Eberly

Yeah, fair. This is Rick. And the reason we say that in the coming weeks is, we can’t talk about the specifics of the interaction with the FDA but, as you know, we have been pretty public with when we submitted the CLIA waiver, and the amount of time it’s been at the FDA. And so we’ve been in interaction with the FDA on this CLIA waiver and this is our current thinking around what’s likely to happen with the CLIA waiver. So I think that’s sort of communicating our confidence that we’re getting very, very close and hopefully, we’ll have some news to announce over the coming weeks.

Per Ostlund

Excellent. All right. Thank you for all the time, all the color. And Neil, congratulations and best of luck in your next role.

Neil Goldman

Thank you, Per. I appreciate it.

Richard Eberly

Thank you, Per.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions in the queue.

Richard Eberly

Okay. Thank you, Matt, for moderating the call today. I want to wish everybody a great week and have a good evening. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today’s event. You may disconnect at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.