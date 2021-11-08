Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News

Continued demand for cloud-based software to support increasingly agile work environments in the post-pandemic era has underscored better-than-expected sales and earnings for the 11th consecutive quarter at Microsoft (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:MSFT). While other megacap tech stocks have started to reel from lingering effects of supply chain constraints caused by pandemic-related disruptions, Microsoft’s software- and internet-focused business model has also largely shielded the company from related headwinds. Both achievements have supported Microsoft’s latest ascent to the top, surpassing Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) as the most valuable public company in the world.

With much of the latest quarter’s growth driven by strength in its cloud and productivity software business segments, Microsoft has proven its ability in capitalizing on growing opportunities stemming from digital transformation needs across the consumer and enterprise sectors. And the company’s most recent efforts in integrating the Metaverse into existing product and service offerings only bolsters its growth prospects by expanding its capabilities in cloud-computing and productivity-based software. In contrast to Meta Platforms’ (Nasdaq: FB) goal of building a Metaverse that hosts all kinds of virtual engagements spanning from leisure to working, Microsoft’s version will first prioritize enterprise use cases to capitalize on growing demand driven by business needs in the increasingly hybrid work environment. With Microsoft Teams being one of the most-used collaborative platforms during the pandemic, the company will start introducing its version of the Metaverse on the platform called “Mesh”. In addition to Mesh, the Metaverse will also be deployed in Dynamics 365 through “Connected Spaces”, as well as in Azure offerings through “Digital Twins”.

While the Metaverse is still a nascent technology, it represents Microsoft’s latest effort in expanding its core cloud-computing and productivity-based software capabilities to ensure the company’s growth momentum remains sustainable going forward. Consistent with our previous analysis on Microsoft, our outlook on the stock remains bullish with a 12-month price target of $359.69.

Microsoft’s Metaverse

In Microsoft’s most recent Ignite conference, the company’s annual event for highlighting key digital trends and new innovations, the spotlight was put on the announcement of its version of the Metaverse which will be made available in the first half of 2022. Initial offerings will be built on Microsoft’s existing platforms:

Mesh on Microsoft Teams: Microsoft Mesh will be integrated into Microsoft Teams, the collaborative platform now used by more than 250 million users worldwide, to create a virtual world for collaboration. Mesh will feature digital avatars for users to engage in dialogue, file sharing, and even PowerPoint presentations face-to-face virtually. Mesh can also be accessed from any device ranging from VR headsets like the HoloLens 2 or Facebook’s Oculus for a 3-D experience, to mobile phones and computers for a 2-D view.

Azure Digital Twins: Built on Microsoft’s suite of Azure cloud services, Digital Twins can recreate virtual models of real environments, ranging from retail spaces to manufacturing plants. The newest virtual tool built on Azure facilitates simulations in real-time and help businesses “drive better products, optimize operations and costs, and create breakthrough customer experiences”.

Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces: Linking to in-store video cameras and IoT sensors, Connected Spaces helps retail stores collect real-time data and generate insights for enabling greater operational efficiency. The virtual tool’s capacity ranges from notifying an employee of an opened refrigerator door on aisle five, to generating insight on consumer preferences. Connected Spaces also enables retailers to bring their storefronts to the metaverse, a feature that comes at an opportune time as e-commerce adoption continues to accelerate in the post-pandemic era.

The common factor in Microsoft’s take on the Metaverse is its focus on enterprise use cases. The new feature enables ubiquitous access to enhance virtual experiences, a key trend spurred by increasingly hybrid work environments and rising digitization across all businesses, large and small. The Metaverse is expected to grow into an $800 billion opportunity by 2024, driven by increasing consumer and commercial applications that range from gaming and e-commerce to corporate meetings and real-time industrial simulations. While Microsoft has already capitalized on demands from remote and hybrid work environments with its cloud-based productivity offerings during the pandemic, the Metaverse offerings will allow it to penetrate additional opportunities made available by a new set of consumer and business needs in the post-pandemic world. The new offering will also enable Microsoft to better penetrate the 60% of corporate workloads that are still being housed in legacy IT infrastructure and have not yet made it onto the cloud, which represents more than $200 billion of growth headroom up for grabs. By integrating the Metaverse into its existing portfolio of product and service offerings, Microsoft presciently bolsters the long-term sustainability of its growth momentum across all segments as rapid digital transformation continues to take place.

A Recap Of Microsoft's Financial Prospects

As discussed in our previous analysis on the stock, rising demand for cloud and productivity software will remain a key driver of Microsoft’s consolidated growth as the speed of digital adoption continues to pick up. With the pandemic having hastened the rate of digital transformation by at least five years, cloud-computing solutions will be relied on more than ever before going forward. More than half of corporate organizations are expecting cloud adoption to account for the largest portion of their investments in the foreseeable future to enable greater operational and cost efficiencies. This will accordingly drive the global cloud-computing market towards a projected value of more than $800 billion by 2025. And Microsoft’s latest development with the Metaverse for enterprise use cases will only further its share of the said growth opportunities ahead.

Adjusting our most recent forecast for Microsoft’s fiscal first quarter results and the latest development with respect to its stab at the Metaverse, the company’s consolidated revenues are expected to total $201.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 20%. The top-line is expected to further expand at a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 16.3% towards $428.1 billion by fiscal 2026.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast (Microsoft_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information__November_.pdf). Please visit our previous analysis here for further detail on segment revenue growth assumptions applied.

Microsoft’s growth momentum will continue to be led by increasing demand for cloud-based solutions. Specifically, “server products and cloud services” and “Office products and cloud services” revenues, which are primarily generated from Azure and Microsoft 365 subscription sales, are forecasted to reach $68.9 billion and $46.0 billion, respectively, by the end of fiscal 2022. Both cloud-based products and services revenue streams are expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.5% and 10.8%, respectively, over the next five years. The growth assumption remains largely unchanged from our previous analysis. It is also consistent with both segments’ performances in recent quarters, as well as our foregoing analysis on their current operating environments and growth prospects over the forecasted period, considering heightened demand for virtual collaboration and productivity tools going forward.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast.

The projected cost structure for Microsoft also remains unchanged from our previous coverage, and is expected to remain largely consistent over the forecasted period. Gross profit margins expected to remain consistently in the 70% range over the forecasted period, with minor fluctuations driven by the shift in revenue mix to cloud offerings, which are generally more profitable. Meanwhile, operating expenses related to R&D and SG&A will remain slightly elevated in the foreseeable future compared to historical levels to reflect Microsoft’s increasing headcount required to support user growth, as well as key developments to its cloud-computing capabilities.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast.

Coupled with other nominal non-operational income and expenses, Microsoft is forecasted to generate consolidated net income of $74.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, with growth towards $154.8 billion by 2025.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast.

i. Base Case Financial Projections: Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast.

MSFT Stock Valuation

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

While holding all key valuation assumptions (i.e. 9.9% WACC, 16.4x exit multiple) constant from our most recent valuation analysis on the stock, we are expected Microsoft’s share price to climb towards $359.96 over the next 12 months after adjusting for actual fiscal first quarter financial results, as well as key developments to its Metaverse capacity. This represents upside potential of more than 7% based on the last traded share price of $336.06 on November 5th.

Our valuation analysis is derived using a discounted cash flow (“DCF”) over a five-year discrete period in conjunction with our financial projections as analyzed in earlier sections. We have applied a WACC of 9.9% to discount Microsoft’s projected free cash flows in our valuation analysis, which is consistent with the company’s moat in providing software- and internet-based solutions. Our valuation analysis also assumes an exit multiple of 16.4x, which compares to the broader industry range of 13.0x to 23.3x, and is consistent with current market expectations based on Microsoft’s growth trajectory over the forecasted period.

i. Valuation Analysis:

ii. Sensitivity Analysis:

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

Conclusion

While the Metaverse is still in early stages of implementation and adoption, enterprise application will likely be the most welcomed use case within the foreseeable future. This makes Microsoft’s implementation of the virtual world in widely-used tools like Microsoft Teams, Dynamics 365 and Azure a prudent strategy to bolster growth momentum across its consolidated business, and strengthen its valuation prospects. Although Microsoft is already the most valuable public company in the world, massive upsides are still on the horizon as it continues to refine its growth strategy across all business segments to better capitalize on opportunities stemming from ongoing digital transformation.