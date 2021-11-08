metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Viant Technology Inc and The Changing Landscape of Advertising

Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) is a digital advertising company. The company provides a platform for the purchase of targeted advertising space by agencies and companies. They market a proprietary demand-side platform (DSP) named Adelphic which enables advertisers to plan, purchase, and track their omnichannel campaigns.

If you are a follower of The Trade Desk (TTD) then this all sounds quite familiar. TTD also offers a DSP for advertisers and their agencies.

Advertising is undergoing a fundamental shift. Traditional media is being replaced by social media, video, mobile advertising, and connected television. Advertisers must be nimble and use automated solutions like Adelphic. Both TTD and Viant fill an enormous need for advertisers.

The Stock Price

Viant went public on February 10, 2021 on the Nasdaq. The initial IPO price was $25. the stock opened at $44 and shot up past $60 over the next several days. This euphoria was short-lived, however, and the stock has been down ever since, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

In fact, it now trades at less than half its IPO price. The company's market cap is now just over $715M.

Data by YCharts

Due to the downtrend, the stock trades at an EV to EBITDA ratio just over 21x. This is not an unreasonable valuation, however investors aren't biting. Growth in 2022 in excess of expectations will be key to changing fortunes.

By The Numbers

Just looking at Viant's top line revenue can be misleading. Unlike The Trade Desk and some other digital advertising firms, Viant reports revenues at gross. They also report a metric called "contribution-exTAC" or revenue less the traffic acquisition costs (TAC). This figure is the equivalent of the top-line revenue of a net revenue reporter such as TTD. This is the figure that should be used to measure price-to-sales and other ratios for proper comparability. Those who follow Perion Network (PERI) are likely familiar with this process.

For Q2 2021 Viant reported $32.2M in contribution ex-TAC. This was an impressive 61% increase YOY. However, this growth is tempered as Q2 2020 was the height of the pandemic's disruption to the advertising industry. CTV contribution ex-TAC alone increased over 100%. CTV is fast becoming the most competitive of the non-traditional mediums. This is encouraging.

The company is forecasting $32.5M - $33.5M contribution ex-TAC for Q3 2021. This is little growth over Q2 and only 16% - 20% over the prior year. This is not encouraging.

The company's mid-point guidance for contribution ex-TAC for fiscal 2021 is $139.5M. This would be a 26% increase over the pandemic hampered 2020. This tepid growth is concerning for the valuation. The PS ratio based on this guided contribution ex-TAX is over 5x. Analysts are predicting only 21% revenue growth in 2022. This slowing growth must be reversed in order to reverse the downward trend in this stock.

Is Viant a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts are quite bullish on Viant according to Seeking Alpha's Wall St. Analyst Ratings summary. Three analysts are very bullish to go along with two bullish and two neutral. There are no bearish or very bearish ratings.

One other bullish sign is the increase in both customers and spend per customer.

Source: Q2 investor presentation

Customers are up over 8% over Q1 and revenue per customer is up 2%.

This is a small glimmer of hope for Viant to accelerate growth into 2022 and beyond. However, for my money the company must first show the results and significantly increase guidance to earn a buy rating. At the current price, I rate this a HOLD.