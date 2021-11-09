Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is a REIT with a focus on office (96% of the rental income) and studio properties (4% of the rental income). In a recent filing, the company disclosed its eight most important tenants, and the list reads like a who-is-who. These eight names make up almost 30% of the base rent, providing a solid basis for the REIT.

Source: SEC filing

The REIT's share price dropped at the start of the COVID pandemic and still hasn't fully recovered and seems to be stuck in a bandwidth of $25-30 per unit. The REIT currently pays a quarterly dividend of 25 cents, resulting in a full-year dividend of $1 per unit, for a current dividend yield of just over 3.75%. The REIT recently issued a new series of preferred shares, and I wanted to figure out if those could be an interesting addition to my portfolio.

Data by YCharts

A look at the REIT's performance in the first nine months of the year

The first step to figure out if a REIT is attractively priced, is by having a look at the FFO. In the third quarter of this year, Hudson Pacific reported an FFO of $69M while the FFO in the first nine months of the year came in at approximately $215M. A decent result although the reported FFO is slightly lower than in the first nine months of 2020, despite putting in a stronger performance in the third quarter.

Source: SEC filings

As the REIT had 152.5M shares outstanding, the FFO/share in Q3 was approximately $0.45 and excluding special items, the FFO/share was roughly $0.50 and Hudson Pacific confirmed its full-year FFO guidance at $1.95-1.98/share.

One thing to keep an eye on will be the extension of certain leases. In the next few years, the majority of the REIT's leases will be up for renewal (more than 25% in 2022-2023, and 56% will be up for renewal before the end of 2025.

Source: SEC filings

The recent issue of the preferred share caught my attention

Last week, Hudson Pacific Properties announced it was issuing a Series C preferred share. 16 million preferred shares were marketed, for a total amount of $400M. The underwriters have the option to purchase an additional 2.4M shares (15%) as part of the standard over-allotment option.

The preferred shares are offering a cumulative preferred dividend of 4.75% (payable in four quarterly tranches of $0.296875 for a total annual preferred dividend of $1.1875/share). That's rather low, but I like the fact the dividends are cumulative, and Hudson Pacific runs a decent balance sheet with strong FFO results. I usually look at preferred shares from two different perspectives: the asset coverage ratio and the preferred dividend coverage ratio.

Let's start with the asset coverage ratio. The balance sheet looks pretty robust. The total amount of assets is approximately $8.8B and the REIT's net debt was approximately $3.9B (including all financial debt on the balance sheet). The net debt also excludes all non-cash items that could easily be monetized like the $130M of US government securities on the balance sheet.

Source: SEC filings

With a total real estate value of $7.16B (including almost $1.3B in accumulated depreciation expenses) and $150M in investments in other entities, the debt structure looks very manageable. The debt ratio on the book value of the investments and owned real estate is approximately 53%. If we would assume the US government securities are 'as good as cash' and add the $1.3B in accumulated depreciation back to the real estate assets, the debt ratio would drop to less than 44%. And as the $400M in preferred units will count as equity, the pro-forma debt ratio would drop even further.

As this also is the only preferred share issue outstanding (other than a small issue on the operating partnership level), the asset coverage ratio is excellent. The book value of the equity was just under $3.4B. Adding the approximately $400M in proceeds will boost the equity value to $3.8B, which means the equity coverage ratio of the preferred shares will be 950%. And that includes the almost $1.3B in accumulated depreciation expenses on the assets.

The second perspective is the preferred dividend coverage ratio. And again, as the newly issued Series C are the only preferred shares that are outstanding, this coverage ratio should be excellent.

We know Hudson Pacific is guiding for a full-year FFO of almost $2/share, so let's round that number down to $300M. The $400M in preferred shares at a 4.75% cumulative preferred dividend will cost the company $19M per year. This means Hudson Pacific will need less than 10% of its normalized FFO to cover the preferred dividends. The preferred dividend coverage ratio is in excess of 1500%.

Of course I am cutting a corner here. The proceeds from the preferred share issue will obviously be put to work and generate additional FFO. Indeed, the company announced transactions to the tune of over $200M in September, and we can expect HPP to continue to deploy cash. I expect the preferred dividend coverage ratio to increase again in 2022 as the newly acquired properties will contribute during the entire year.

Investment thesis

Due to the combination of all elements mentioned above, I think the recent preferred share issue of Hudson Pacific Properties is very appealing. Granted, the 4.75% cumulative preferred dividend rate isn't high, but I think the risk/reward ratio is still excellent. As this is the only preferred issue on the balance sheet, buyers of the Series C preferred shares are in an excellent position as in the unlikely event of Hudson Pacific collapsing, they come right after the creditors and even if the book value of the assets would fall by 40%, the preferred shareholders would still be made whole.

The newly issued preferred share is trading just under par ($24.93) resulting in a current yield of 4.76%. I think the risk/reward ratio at the current level is excellent and I'll be looking to establish a long position, hopefully below the par value of $25/share.