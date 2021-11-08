Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

We're more than halfway through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its results was Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF). Despite continued cost pressures sector-wide, CEO Jody Kuzenko and her team have put together another solid quarter, with production ahead of guidance and costs set to come in near the mid-point despite inflationary pressures. When it comes to Media Luna, upfront capex is likely to be much higher than the 2018 PEA. Still, the team is in a position to easily fund the project, expected to finish the year with over $400 million in liquidity. With Torex trading at a high double-digit free cash flow yield, the risks look priced in, suggesting dips to US$10.50 should provide low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Torex released its Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly gold production of ~111,200 ounces at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $900/oz. This has pushed year-to-date production to ~359,000 ounces vs. a 450,000-ounce guidance midpoint, with Torex well on track to beat its guidance mid-point. From a cost standpoint, the company has struggled a little due to inflationary pressures, exacerbated by increased cyanide consumption due to higher sulfide content deeper in the pits. However, the company should be able to meet its cost guidance mid-point this year despite the challenges, with year-to-date AISC of $883/oz vs. a $945/oz mid-point. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Torex had another solid quarter in Q3, producing ~111,200 ounces and reporting revenue of $216.7 million. While some investors might be disappointed that revenue was down more than 15% year-over-year (Q3 2020: $265.5 million), it's important to note that Torex was up against very difficult year-over-year comps, benefiting from a record gold price in Q3 2020. In the most recent quarter, the company's average realized gold price dipped to $1,786/oz, and gold sold was much lower at ~119,000 ounces due to lower grades processed (3.48 grams per tonne gold vs. 3.83 grams per tonne gold) and slightly lower throughput. Given the decline in revenue and lower gold price, we also saw a sharp dip in AISC margins year-over-year, with AISC margins coming in at $886/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While margins were lower, Torex still reported very respectable margins, with AISC margins coming in at ~49.6%. This is because these figures are well above the industry average that is currently sitting closer to 40% as of Q3 2021. Looking ahead to Q4, we should see another dip in AISC margins during Q4, given that the company has guided for higher costs sequentially due to lower grades, increased cyanide consumption, and increased mining of waste. The increase in cyanide consumption is related to higher levels of sulfide content as Torex moves deeper in the pits. During Q3, cyanide consumption came in at 3.22 kilograms per tonne, well above historical levels of 2.25 kilograms per tonne of consumption.

As the company looks ahead to FY2022, Torex noted that it is seeing 5-6% cost inflation related to cyanide consumption, electricity, and diesel. This is not unusual for a predominantly open-pit operation, especially considering the inflation readings we've been seeing year-to-date in many countries. These inflationary pressures are expected to also leak into capital expenditures to build Media Luna, which was previously estimated at ~$482 million. Given the increases we've seen in materials costs, I would not be surprised at all to see capex come in at $560 million or higher. The good news, though, is that CEO Jody Kuzenko has run a tight ship the past couple of years and navigated COVID-19 headwinds well, placing Torex in a position to fund Media Luna without share dilution.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, Torex will generate more than $100 million in free cash flow this year, and is sitting on $218 million in net cash as of the end of Q3. Even with higher costs expected in Q4, Torex should finish the year with more than $250 million in net cash, and the company has another $150 million available on its credit facility. Combined with well over $200 million in expected cash flow generation in 2022 and 2023, Torex shouldn't have any issue funding the capex bill, even if it comes in above $560 million. For those unfamiliar, Torex is transitioning from mining at its El-Limon Guajes asset to Media Luna, with a Feasibility Study due in Q1 of next year and Media Luna production set to begin by Q1 of 2024.

(Source: Company Presentation)

From a development standpoint, the company noted that things are tracking a little slower than planned on the Guajes Tunnel, which is currently at 725 meters of a planned 7 kilometers. The good news is that the company is seeing progress recently, with 150 meters advanced in October (190 meters total development), up from 115 meters advanced in September (130 meters total development). The company has also begun tunneling at the South Portals to mitigate schedule risk related to slower advance rates in the Guajes Tunnel. Combined with a more straightforward development plan (no Muckahi) and Kuzenko's ability to under-promise and over-deliver to date, I don't see any real risks in meeting the timeline that's been laid out by the company (Q1 2024 production from Media Luna).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Valuation

While Torex has rallied over 20% from its recent lows, the valuation continues to be very reasonable, even for a single-asset producer with higher risk currently due to having to transition from one miner to another over the next 30 months. This is because, at a share price of US$11.90, Torex currently trades at a market cap of just $1.02 billion and is generating up to ~$150 million in annual free cash flow. This translates to a high double-digit free cash flow yield. On a P/NAV basis, Torex's net asset value comes in near ~$1.95 billion, leaving Torex trading below 0.60x P/NAV. These metrics make Torex one of the cheapest producers sector-wide, with the sector average P/NAV multiple closer to 0.80x.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While Torex is quite cheap, the stock has now rallied closer to the middle of its trading range, with short-term resistance near US$13.65 and very strong resistance at US$14.80. With strong support coming in at US$9.75, the reward/risk has slipped from more than 4 to 1 in my most recent bullish article to closer to 1.0 to 1.37 currently. This is because there is US$2.15 in downside to support and US$2.95 in upside to resistance. The lower reward/risk ratio following the recent rally does not mean that Torex cannot go higher. However, I prefer to buy with a better than 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio for single-asset producers, especially if they're operating in Tier-2 jurisdictions, hence my Neutral rating currently.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It's not in the good times that one can separate the wheat from the chaff, it's in the harder times, and we've seen lots of examples of chaff uncovered in the past year sector-wide, including Great Panther (GPL) and Americas Gold and Silver (USAS). However, Torex has waded through the unprecedented headwinds better than most of its smaller peers, maintaining strong cost controls, continuing to deliver in line with plans, and beefing up its balance sheet for a capital-intensive two years ahead. Given this track record, this is one of the few single-asset producers worth owning at the right price. Therefore, if we were to see a pullback below US$10.50, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.