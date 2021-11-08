AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Goose (NYSE:GOOS) has a lot of cash to finance new stores and marketing initiatives. The management also identified significant opportunities for further penetration globally as well as efficiencies in the manufacturing process. Under my best-case scenario, my financial model implied a valuation of CAD85, which makes the shares undervalued at the current market price of $40-$50. In fact, I will be buying shares at this price.

Goose Sells Much More Online And At Many Places

Canada-based Goose manufactures and sells luxury apparel. The company’s most relevant products are parkas and rainwear along with other accessories. The company claims to produce collections inspired by the rugged demands of the Arctic:

Source: Company Website

Interestingly, the amount of direct-to-consumer revenue is increasing because selling parkas online does not seem difficult. Even considering that GOOS had to close certain stores, in 2021, with 54% e-commerce growth, DTC sales growth increased:

The increase was driven by e-Commerce growth offset by net retail store declines. E-Commerce growth of 54% was driven by increases in the United States, Great Britain, Mainland China, Canada, and Germany. Source: 20-F

Source: 20-F

I would expect the e-commerce growth to increase as the company continues its geographical expansion. Notice that the brand is growing in Europe and the rest of the world:

Source: 20-F

GOOS Has Both Cash In Hand And A Solid Financial Situation

As of September 26, 2021, GOOS reported CAD98 million in cash, and the company’s asset/liability ratio is beyond 1x. In my view, the management has sufficient liquidity to launch marketing campaigns that will most likely enhance revenue growth. I also believe that the company could receive some debt financing if needed.

Source: 10-Q

Regarding the financial obligations, GOOS reports a term loan worth CAD372 million, and short-term borrowings worth CAD27 million. If we assume a forward FCF of CAD119 million, the net debt/FCF stands at 2x-3x, which does seem significant:

Source: 10-Q

If GOOS Opens A Sufficient Amount Of Stores And Invests In Marketing, The Implied Share Price Could Be $50

In my opinion, GOOS’ secret sauce comes from the transition from the distribution on a wholesale basis for resale to a multi-channel distribution model. Right now, the company offers products online and in its own retail stores. The multi-channel distribution model is great because more clients receive information about the brand and its products. Perhaps, certain clients check the products in a physical store, and then buy online or vice versa. In my opinion, if the company continues to open stores across the globe, sales growth will remain elevated. Remember that the company seems to have cash in hand to finance the development of a large network of stores:

As of March 28, 2021, our DTC channel includes 51 national e-commerce markets and 28 directly operated retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. Source: 20-F

If the company successfully offers a user-friendly, convenient, and consistent experience to customers, I would expect significant revenue growth. It is almost impossible to determine whether the company’s stores will meet the demands of the new generation of consumers. With that, if the company continues to do what it did in the past, I would expect the brand to be successful. I went through comments of customers in Google and other forums. Clients like the store a lot:

Beautiful products, great service from the staff. Source: Google Reviews in the Canada Goose London.

Among the company’s strategies, I would like to mention two, which would be sufficient to justify significant upside potential. If the company can continue to increase its penetration globally and enhance product offerings, revenue growth will most likely increase. I believe that the company still has a significant amount of long-term penetration opportunities in the US, Europe, and Asia. Notice that the company noted a large increase in the size of the business outside Canada in recent years. We will most likely see the result of the investments made a few years ago in the years to come.

Source: PPT

Finally, the management also announced its intention to expand the offering across styles and climates. In my opinion, we will see significant revenue growth once the new products are designed and launched:

While continuing to grow our down-filled jacket business, we are building out adjacent offerings including rainwear, windwear, knitwear, fleece, and accessories. Source: 20-F

Source: PPT

I carefully reviewed the outlook given by the management about the year 2022. The most relevant is that 2022 sales would cross the $1 billion mark. I am also very optimistic about the announcement of manufacturing efficiencies, and the effects of strategic pricing. As a result, I would expect a significant increase in the FCF margins in the coming years:

Source: PPT

Under these assumptions, I believe that GOOS will be able to deliver sales growth of 22.5% so that sales would grow from CAD900 million to close to CAD2500 million around 2025. Notice that my numbers are not far from the figures reported by GOOS in the past:

Source: Author

Source: Ycharts

I will also be expecting an EBITDA margin of 25% so that GOOS’s EBITDA would grow from CAD170 million to more than CAD600 million:

Source: Author

Source: Ycharts

My figures also include D&A around CAD100 million, changes in account receivables around CAD15 million, and changes in inventories around CAD150 million. Finally, I am also expecting a Capex/sales ratio of 5.5%-6.5%, which implies a free cash flow margin of 10%-8.5%:

Source: Author

We can use a WACC of 12.95%, which, in my opinion, is quite moderate. I also used an exit multiple of 40x, cash close to CAD100 million, and debt around CAD400 million. Summing up everything, the implied market cap stands at close to CAD3100, and the fair price would be equal to CAD50:

Source: Author

Most optimistic Case Scenario

I believe that as the company’s DTC mix increases, GOOS will see an increase in its gross margin and FCF margin. Besides, I would be expecting an eventual increase in the price of some products. As a result of these two drivers, I would be expecting an increase in the free cash flow from now to 2026:

We also believe that we have a significant degree of pricing power with our products and we plan to continue optimizing our pricing to capture their full value to consumers. Source: 20-F

Finally, if the management can also realize efficiencies in the manufacturing process, FCF margins would also trend north. In particular, I am quite optimistic about the new initiative to introduce reclaimed fur into the company’s supply chain. Read the lines below for more details:

In 2020, we announced a new initiative to introduce reclaimed fur into our supply chain. In January 2021 our customers were introduced to our first reclaimed fur product through our Standard Expedition Parka. We plan to end the purchasing of new fur in 2022. Source: 20-F

My figures are shown in the DCF model below. I included a sales growth of 25.15%, an EBITDA margin of 25%, a tax rate of around 20%, and a capital expenditures/sales ratio of 5%. The result includes the FCF that grows from CAD220 million to close to CAD250 million:

Source: Author

Considering the figures given below, I would expect that traders would buy a significant amount of stock. As a result, the company may be able to finance its operations a bit cheaper. With this in mind, I will be using a WACC of 10%. Besides, the company may also be sold at a more expensive EV/FCF multiple than that in the previous case scenario. I used an exit multiple of 45x and a terminal FCF of CAD310 million, which implied a fair price of CAD85:

Source: Author

There Are Several Risks Concerning The Company’s Brand And The Cyclicality Of The Business

In the future, the company may be unsuccessful in designing new parkas. The new products may not reach the expectations of customers. Besides, the company’s brand image may suffer certain value erosion when the company sells all over the world.

Notice that the brand is overall one of the most important features of the company. Further marketing efforts to promote the brand at a global scale may be expensive:

The Canada Goose name and brand image are integral to the growth of our business, and to the implementation of our strategies for expanding our business. We believe that the brand image we have developed has significantly contributed to the success of our business and is critical to maintaining and expanding our customer base. Maintaining and enhancing our brand may require us to make substantial investments in areas such as product design, store openings and operations, marketing, e-commerce, community relations, and employee training, and these investments may not be successful. Source: 20-F

GOOS makes more than 74% of its revenue in the second and third fiscal quarters. With this in mind, I would expect certain stock price volatility in the first and fourth quarters. An increase in volatility may generate an increase in the beta, which may lead to increases in the WACC. As a result, the valuation of the company may decline:

We generated 74.0%, 77.9%, and 75.8% of our consolidated revenues in the combined second and third fiscal quarters of fiscal 2021, fiscal 2020, and fiscal 2019, respectively. Source: 20-F

Conclusion

With tons of cash, GOOS will most likely be able to open new stores, invest in online marketing, and enhance product offerings. Under the previous assumptions, my DCF model implied a target price of CAD50. If GOOS can also significantly increase its penetration globally, and realize efficiencies in the manufacturing process, my DCF model offers a fair price of CAD85. In any case, I will be buying shares at the current market price of $40-$50.