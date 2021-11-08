nielubieklonu/iStock via Getty Images

Note: Noble Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:NE) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading offshore driller Noble Corporation ("Noble") reported third quarter results which benefited from a $64.5 million bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of competitor Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) earlier this year.

While the one-time gain resulted in the company reporting a profitable quarter, contract drilling operations continued to be challenged by the mediocre market environment.

Despite oil trading at multi-year highs, major IOCs have not increased their level of investment in offshore exploration and development. This is largely due to the futures curve remaining in heavy backwardation as well as the ongoing desire to focus on balance sheet repair and stable dividend payouts.

That said, conditions in the ultra-deepwater market are improving with dayrates for high-specification drillships in the Gulf of Mexico now at or above $300,000, a level not witnessed in many years.

Unfortunately, most of the work available is still short-term thus resulting in most of the active fleet being marketed for follow-on employment basically all of the time, thus limiting the industry's pricing power.

For the third quarter, Noble reported negative free cash flow of almost $50 million mostly due to increased CapEx requirements to upgrade the jackup rig Noble Lloyd Noble for its new contract with Equinor (EQNR) offshore Norway.

The company also reduced adjusted EBITDA expectations for FY2021 from $110-120 million to a new range of $95-115 million due to the rigs Noble Globetrotter II (Hurricane Ida damage) and Noble Hans Deul (leg issues) requiring unplanned shipyard time for repairs as well as the Noble Lloyd Noble commencing work offshore Norway later than originally anticipated.

While Noble appears to close the year on a weak note, FY2022 will be an entirely different story as evidenced by management raising adjusted EBITDA guidance from $265-300 million to a new range of $300-335 million due to expectations for substantially improved floater market conditions.

With dayrates for four drillships currently working for Exxon Mobil (XOM) offshore Guyana being subject to market rate adjustments at least twice per year, cash flows generated from these contracts should increase materially next year given the recent upward trajectory in floater rates.

Despite improved prospects in the ultra-deepwater segment, the company is not looking to reactivate cold-stacked floaters without a sufficient contract at hand.

Turning to the jackup market, supply is still outpacing demand with very little movement in dayrates anticipated next year. Management also pointed to anticipated weakness offshore Norway next year.

Noble's backlog has remained stable around $1.5 billion in recent quarters. Adjusted for the recently completed sale of four jackup rigs to ADES International Holding ("ADES"), backlog calculates to approximately $1.4 billion.

Pro-forma for the anticipated $285 million in cash proceeds from the above-stated jackup divestiture, liquidity increased to $873 million, consisting of $397 million in cash and $476 million available under the company's revolving credit facility thus eliminating basically all of Noble's net debt.

Looking at the company's CapEx guidance of $115-130 million for FY2022 and assuming an aggregate $40 million in interest expense and tax payments, I would expect Noble to generate approximately $150 million in free cash flow next year, sufficient to initiate a share buyback program or even a dividend as also hinted to by management in the press release.

Personally, I would like the company to address the outstanding $216 million in 11% second lien notes due 2028 before returning capital to shareholders, but this would require paying a redemption price of 106% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest as well as a substantial "make-whole" premium.

From a valuation perspective, Noble currently trades at approximately 5x FY2022 Enterprise Value/Adjusted EBITDA, which is just half of my estimate for industry leader Transocean (RIG) despite its massive debt burden.

Bottom Line

Get long Noble Corporation ahead of the company's anticipated return to sustained profitability next year. Estimated free cash flow generation of $150 million should be more than sufficient to initiate either a material share buyback program or even a dividend.

Market participants have yet to take notice of the company's turnaround with average daily trading volume remaining well below 300k shares.

Trading at just 5x FY2022 EV/EBITDA, the company appears to be a great bargain relative to debt-laden industry leader Transocean.