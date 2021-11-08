cokada/E+ via Getty Images

Skillz (NYSE: NYSE:SKLZ) reported earnings on November 3 after the bell and despite the company reporting solid user and revenue growth numbers, the stock fell 9% at the open the next day. I believe that a good majority of the reason that the stock fell is the fact that company came public as a SPAC (Some people consider SPACs shady), it is less than a year old, it spends more money than it makes and has an experimental business model that I don't think the market quite knows how to judge yet.

Skillz is a speculative, relatively early-stage company, as many SPACS tend to be and in this uncertain market haunted by the specter of rising inflation and broken supply chains, investors aren't currently very friendly to companies perceived as high risk.

After listening to the Skillz earnings conference call, I am more convinced than ever that it could take several years for the company's story to fully play out in a favorable manner for the company. Investors with a short time horizon, meaning a year or less, will likely continue to be disappointed with the stock performance of this company.

Skillz, however, is a very good stock for aggressive growth investors with a long-term time mindset to consider buying. I believe this Skillz has very high upside for long-term investors willing to buy at current prices for several reasons that include:

The continued addition of high-quality games will help scale the business. The Aarki acquisition will help Skillz reduce marketing spend and increase advertising efficiency. The new Exit Games partnership will make the Skillz platform even more attractive for developers to introduce higher quality games. 5G will enable more advanced games to be played on Skillz platforms.

Don't Invest in Skillz Looking for Short-Term Performance

Before I get into the reasons why long-term investors should buy Skillz, let me talk about what people should not do. Investors looking for short-term performance should avoid investing in Skillz. Investors should NOT expect great performance from the stock over the next quarter or two.

Seasonally, the fourth quarter is the slowest for Skillz, as digital advertising prices typically rise in the holiday season as consumer and e-commerce companies increase advertising prices around the holidays. In its short history, Skillz management has shown the propensity to be disciplined with User Acquisition ("UA") marketing by spending less whenever digital advertising prices rise.

However, whenever Skillz tends to reduce its UA marketing, it often shows up in a decrease of new users to the platform. Investors have already shown a propensity to sell off Skillz stock whenever they see stagnant user growth numbers, so investors need to be aware that when Skillz reports Q4 numbers in February, that overall market might not be pleased with the User growth numbers reported.

Skillz management has also indicated in its investor letter that there will likely be a slightly higher level of operating expense investment in Q4, relative to Q3. Investors don't even like the current level of operating expenses, since it is more than the revenue the company is taking in, so seeing even slightly higher operating expenses might not be received well by the market when the company reports Q4 numbers, even when Skillz management has already telegraphed that such a rise in operating expenses is coming.

The second reason that investors with a short-term mindset should be cautious about buying Skillz is its valuation. Despite the fact that Skillz currently sells at the lower end of its PS ratio range during its short life as a public company, the valuation is relatively high for the risks being taken.

In the June quarter, Skillz had the lowest revenue growth rate of the public mobile gaming companies that I compared it to. For the June quarter, here are the revenue growth rates:

Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) revenue is up 127% over the prior year

Esports Entertainment's (NASDAQ: GMBL) revenue is up 63% over the prior year

Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) revenue is up 59% over the prior year.

Skillz's revenue is up 52% over the prior year.

An argument can be made that Skillz is selling at too high a valuation, considering that the company is still tinkering and experimenting with various aspects of its business model.

Investor seeking a multiple expansion and a rising stock price from Skillz within the next year should probably consider that the stock is bereft of any near-term catalysts to propel the stock higher. All of the catalysts that I am aware of, will likely occur over the next several years, rather than in several quarters, which is why I call Skillz a long-term investment.

Catalyst: High Caliber Content

Skillz management mentioned in its latest Stockholder letter that the company plans to scale the business by offering high-caliber content in every category of gaming.

The gaming industry consists of the following major categories:

Casual

Mid-core

Hard-core

Each of those major categories consists of many different genres of games. Casual games consist of things like Card, Board, Puzzle, Word, Arcade, and Trivia games. Mid-core games often feature multi-player experiences, side quests, and resource management. Hardcore game genres include massively multiplayer online role-play games (MMORPG), first-person shooters, Synchronous Strategy Games, Battle Royale, multiplayer racing, fighting and multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBA).

Currently, most of the games on the Skillz platform are in the casual category. Casual games are generally the type of games that don't require a major time investment and don't take extensive strategizing. By casual games very nature (don't require a major time investment), many people wind up playing games in this category only either sporadically or infrequently, which is why more engagement marketing is necessary with casual games.

Skillz likely started off with casual games because they are very simple games that only require tasks like solving a puzzle or completing a repetitive action and don't require extensive bandwidth or require a lot of sophisticated technology from Skillz.

However, the type of blockbuster games that will make investors in Skillz excited won't likely come from the casual category. Skillz, though, is still very interested in building out the casual game category for various reasons that likely include the fact that casual gamers make up the largest segment of gamers, with one survey by Limelight Networks indicating 56.6% of those surveyed identified as casual gamers.

Casual games also attract enough business for Skillz to make the investing in casual games worthwhile. For instance, Skillz introduced the latest installment of the game Trivia Crack Payday via a soft launch in Q3. This gaming franchise is available in 34 languages across more than 180 countries and has over 45 million MAU. That is a very attractive game for the Skillz platform.

However, the types of games that will truly allow the business to gain scale without spending excessively on marketing are in the mid-core and hard-core gaming category. Games in this category require far less engagement marketing because the players of mid-core and hard-core games spend much more of their time competing in their favorite games and entering tournaments compared to casual gamers.

Skillz has also continued to improve its platform by integrating player-versus-player synchronous (PvP sync) technology into games. By the way, a PvP sync game is just a fancy way of saying that the players of the game are competing in real-time. In the company's investor letter, an example was given of a game on the Skillz platform since 2017 named Dominoes Gold, where up until now, players were only able to play the exact same Dominoes Gold game board at different times. Skillz PvP sync technology is today allowing Dominoes Gold players to play the game at the same time.

The PvP sync technology developed by Skillz, also includes many new features to enhance the engagement between players. Since, Skillz has introduced the technology to Dominoes Gold, the game's attractiveness for players has improved dramatically. Dominoes Gold is now a top game on the platform with revenue that has more than tripled over the past year. The success with PvP sync technology has made Skillz management decide to roll out the technology to additional games on the platform.

Skillz has also recently entered the genre of First-Person Shooter games with the official Launch of Big Buck Hunter: Marksman. In the company's Q3 investor letter, it was mentioned that Big Buck Hunter has been performing very strongly right from the start and has now reached the #1 ranking in the Sports category in Apple's App Store. Skillz has claimed that the performance of Big Buck Hunter has helped increase Monthly Active Users (MAU) by 11% on a year-over-year basis, and 25% sequentially.

As Skillz brings more and more high-quality games on to the platform, I expect it will markedly raise both MAU's and more importantly, PMAUs on the platform and the stock price will likely soon follow the trajectory of the rise in both of those metrics.

In fact, all Skillz would need is a major blockbuster game to sign on to the platform and become responsible for sharply increasing both MAUs and PMAUs, in order to see Skillz's stock go parabolic, as a short squeeze would then likely occur. Not only would a blockbuster game likely bring paying customers to Skillz but it would also validate the legitimacy of the business model. Among the reasons why I call Skillz a speculative stock is because many current Skillz investors are likely betting on the "blockbuster game" scenario playing out over the next several years.

Catalyst: Aarki and Marketing Spend

One of the biggest issues that Skillz detractors bring up about the company is the amount of money that the company spends on marketing. In Q3, Skillz spent $114.53 million in Sales and Marketing in order to make $102.07 million in revenue or in other words Skillz spent 110% of revenue, which is an 11-percentage point decrease from the 121% in the prior year period. Even with the decrease in the percentage of spending versus revenue YoY, the current level of spending, of course, is unsustainable long term.

Source: Skillz Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

Skillz management, however, sees a very large opportunity and wants to try to grab as much of the opportunity as they can by growing as fast as possible. Skillz has its foot pressed down on the metaphorical gas pedal of spending. Investors, however, are concerned about the current level of spending and are pressuring the company to reduce S&M costs.

So, what is Skillz management doing about the high S&M spending?

As I explained in my last article on Skillz, Aarki was purchased by the company with the intention of Skillz lowering its own digital marketing costs. Aarki is considered a demand-side platform ("DSP") for mobile apps. In plain English, Aarki allows advertisers to discover places in which they can place their ads and also make bids to buy those ad spots that the advertiser most desires.

In the short term, Aarki allows Skillz to lower its marketing expenses by moving some of the UA marketing spend, that in the past went to other DSPs, to the Aarki platform and/or force other DSPs to compete with Aarki for Skillz business. This should help improve the pricing the company has to pay for digital ads and also increase the efficiency in Skillz's targeting ability, which will help gain additional MAUs on the platform. The Aarki acquisition could knock out two birds with one stone by lowering marketing costs and helping increase MAUs.

Additionally, as Apple's IDFA change has started adversely impacting all digital advertisers, including gaming companies, the value of having first party data has soared. Skillz has a lot of very valuable first party data from gamers that use its platform. Skillz has long-term plans to integrate Aarki with that first party data, in order to even more effectively target users, thereby increasing marketing efficiency and effectiveness of the ads, even further.

Over the longer term, Aarki can help Skillz build better marketing tools for game developers by creating the ability to add far more effective ads that are fueled by first-party data, to be used within those games appearing on the Skillz platform. That is a feature that could really attract even more game developers to build even better games on the Skillz platform.

Catalyst: Exit Games & Advanced Synchronous Technology

Source: Exit Games website

In early August, Skillz formed a strategic partnership with Exit Games and additionally, invested $50 million for a minority stake in the business. Exit Games allows developers to create and host real-time, synchronous multiplayer games. Exit Games is also the creator of the Photon engine, which is considered the world's most advanced synchronous multiplayer gaming technology.

The partnership gives Skillz exclusive partnership rights and perpetual access to Exit Games' advanced multiplayer servers. In Q3, Skillz completed initial development to support Photon games, and in the Stockholder letter, it was revealed that the company has already identified several game developers that plan to implement the Photon Engine on the Skillz platform. Both existing or new games built with Exit Games technology, now have the ability to add Skillz SDK and have the ability to use both platforms simultaneously.

What Exit Games does for Skillz is that it accelerates its ability, by several years, to add advanced synchronous multiplayer games, which in practical terms means that more mid-core and hardcore genres, such as multiplayer racing, fighting, Battle Royale, shooting and MMORPG games should become available faster on Skillz's platform.

Another advantage of the partnership is that Exit Games has existing business relationships with major game studios such as EA, Square Enix, and Ubisoft, which increases the possibilities that the Skillz platform could land a blockbuster game, sooner rather than later.

Catalyst: 5G

While I don't believe that I have heard Skillz management mention it, I believe that as 5G becomes more ubiquitous, that it will greatly enhance the business of all mobile gaming platforms, including Skillz, because in competitive gaming latency down to the millisecond is very important, especially when competing with people a long distance away. Also, 5G will offer just the type of responsiveness on mobile devices that will entice more consumers to play games built for mobile.

Just as an example, Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) 5G Ultra-Wideband is supposed to offer peak download speeds of 4+ Gbps and upload speeds of 200+ Mbps. In contrast to average 4G speeds of about 30-35 Mbps. This service will also have such low latency that things like hardcore online gaming and AR/VR games become feasible. Eventually, Skillz could offer very advanced gaming services such as AR, VR and Mixed Reality (MR) in certain locations that have the high end 5G services.

The chances that Skillz could host on its platform big AAA games would only get enhanced as 5G services proliferate. However, another reason why I consider Skillz a longer-term opportunity is because it has been predicted that it could take until to end of 2023 just to get two-thirds of the country's population covered with a 5G service that is appreciably better than current 4G services according to Evercore analyst James Ratcliffe.

Also, 5G comes in several different speeds and latencies. Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband will likely only be offered in locations with large density population centers over the next 5 to 10 years and the slower flavor of 5G, which Verizon calls 5G nationwide, while still faster than 4G, still might have too much latency for the most intense games and even that 5G version will only be offered in high density locations, at first. This is how Verizon's current coverage map looks:

Source: Verizon website

The other cell providers have maps with similar type coverage. I only used Verizon as an example to show that the days of 5G are still very early and the 5G catalyst will take place over a multi-year period. It is not something an investor can speculate to happen over the next quarter or even the next year.

Skillz Q3 2021 Earnings Results

Source: Skillz Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

Skillz Q3 2021 Revenue was $102.1 million, up 70% over the prior year period. This total revenue number missed estimates slightly by $0.51M.

Source: Skillz Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

When analyzing Skillz, it is important to remember that Skillz's total revenue is driven primarily by the metric PMAU, which is Paying Monthly Active User and not driven by MAU. While, a rising MAU is desirable, revenues only rise when those users pay to enter competition on the platform.

The official launch of Big Buck Hunter: Marksman brought in a broad audience during Q3, which resulted in higher growth in the overall MAU but not so much the PMAU.

Skillz Q3 2021 PMAU rose 47% over the prior year period to .50 million. Skillz uses a metric called the payor conversion rate to measure how many MAUs are being converted to PMAUs and ideally, we want to see that number moving up, especially year-over-year. The payor conversion rate for Q3 2021 was 17%, up from 13% in the prior year period but down sequentially from 19% in the prior quarter.

Skillz Q3 2021 Gross Profit was $94.4 million, up 66% over the prior year period. Gross Margins were 93%, which was two percentage points lower than the prior year period due to the impact of consolidating Aarki, which has a lower gross margin than Skillz.

Now to the very controversial Sales & Marketing expenses which came in at $114.5 million in Q3 2021, up 56% over the prior year period. As I mentioned previously, on a non-GAAP basis, Sales and Marketing was 110% of revenue, an 11-percentage point decrease from 121% in the prior year period. On a sequential basis, Sales and Marketing was 2 percentage points higher than 108% of revenue in the prior quarter.

Sales and Marketing is primarily comprised of engagement marketing and UA marketing. Engagement marketing helps improve engagement and monetization of existing users and is associated with PMAU and the payor conversion rate. UA marketing brings new users to the platform and is associated with MAUs.

UA marketing is comprised of media spend to digital ad networks to acquire new users. Engagement marketing is comprised of various bonus cash programs and league payouts. The bonus cash programs are very controversial and recently a short report issued by Eagle Eye Research tried to argue that while the bonus cash is a non-cash expense for the company, the cash liability to players is real, which the short seller viewed as an unsustainable model and that is a risk that might eventually prove to be true.

Engagement marketing was $50.0 million, up 88% over the prior year period. This marketing was an astounding 49% of revenue, a 5-percentage point increase from 44% in the prior year period. On a sequential basis, engagement marketing was 1 percentage point lower than 50% of revenue in the prior quarter.

UA marketing was $55.2 million, up 27% over the prior year period. This marketing was 54% of revenue, a 19-percentage point decrease from 73% in the prior year period. This is where Aarki can help improve the effectiveness and costs of these UA ad campaigns.

All the above UA and engagement metrics indicate that Skillz currently has more of a bias toward increasing PMAUs, rather than MAUs. What would help bring these costs down? A big blockbuster game on the platform that increases word-of-mouth advertising to grow both MAUs and PMAUs without Skillz spending a lot on marketing would probably help, among other things.

Skillz GAAP Q3 2021 Net Income increased to $50.8 million from losing $42.9 million in the prior year period. Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.13 beat estimates by $0.27.

Skillz Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA showed a loss of $41.7 million, which was $17.3 million lower than the prior year period and a result of increased marketing spend.

Balance Sheet

Skillz shows a healthy balance sheet with $540.3 million of cash and no debt.

Source: Skillz Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

Analyst Price Targets

The above is based on six Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Skillz in the last three months. The high forecast is $25.00 and the low forecast is $13.00. The average price target of $18.00 represents an approximate 58% increase from the last price of $11.40.

Conclusion

Skillz is still at a stage of development in which they are still heavily experimenting, tinkering and optimizing their business in critical areas like user retention, engagement, and monetization, which is among the many reasons why I call the business very speculative

The reason someone might want to speculate in this company today is because there is extremely high upside from the current stock price if all the long-term catalysts that I named in this article play out in a favorable manner. However, those catalysts will play out more on a timeline of three-to-five-year, rather than inside one year.

Skillz is a buy for aggressive growth investors willing to speculate on the business over the long term. Investors with time horizons of less than one year should avoid investing in Skillz because it is unlikely any of the catalysts that I named will play out over a short-term timeline.