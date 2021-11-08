naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Wealth-building is for most investors the most important portfolio objective, due to risks of unexpected financial emergencies, planned major expenses, and too-willingly deferred retirement preparations. Life-longevity expansions from bioscience technology advances compound the latter financial inadequacies.

Information technology and communications technology advances may appear to ease the portfolio management problem, but, in their suggested simplifications, they may often set traps where markets are typically misunderstood by one side of the trade. The tradeoff of Risk and Reward constantly seeks balances, with disadvantages to the less-well informed or less willing to act more intelligently (for whatever reason).

Today's survey of over 4,000 equities finds hundreds exercising the Market-Maker [MM] capital liquidity capabilities, some of which, like Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are revealing strong, previously reliable indications of near-term coming capital gain.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers various treatments for people with neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. It has license and collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; AbbVie Inc.; and Sentia Medical Sciences Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California."

We grouped NBIX with other similar generic and specialty drug production companies frequently compared by individual investors. Forecasts implied by hedging actions of MMs facilitating volume block trades ordered by big-$ funds provide likely coming-price prospects for comparison. Actual market outcomes for these stocks following prior forecasts with today's upside-to-downside forecast proportions add perspective to the evaluations.

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Market-index trade-off norm of S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) is at location [4]. Our principal interest is in NBIX at [10].

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen," and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts [B] to [C] for the alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the outcomes [I] from their prior past 5 years of daily forecasts with the same proportions [G] of today's up-to-down Range Index prospects.

Contributing to that comparison are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss [F] experienced in prior holding periods, so that, when weighted appropriately in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences where the dominant objective is to build easily liquidated capital to meet emergency, retirement or other planned needs.

By its use as a ranking, the figure of merit (fom) [R] for each row provides an additional measure of attraction, emphasizing the capital gain potential for NBIX. Since the [H] odds on wins vs. losses and the [J] holding periods impact [R], the size of samples from which past outcomes are drawn need careful scrutiny but are comparable for all types of equity investments.

Note also please the comparison of these stocks with the S&P 500 index-tracking ETF and with the 3,513 securities average for which we here compile forecast population specifics. From that population, we use the dimensions illustrated in Figure 2 to rank the most promising and historically evidenced few stocks at present, each based on prior MM forecasts with upside-to-downside balances like today's.

Recent weakness in NBIX stock price apparently has attracted attention among some institutional investment organizations. In the last two days, their buy orders have supported increased expectations of coming prices from the $90-92 range to a present $93-113 range. Prior high expectations of the past month reached $120+.

The current upside target of $113 offers a prospective gain of +21%. Prior NBIX subsequent price gains following its 23 forecasts in the past 5 years at Range Indexes of 6 were profitable in 20 cases, averaging +12.2% in 43 market days, an annual CAGR rate of 97%.

The small "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 3 shows the frequency of the past 5 years of NBIX daily Range Indexes. At its present level of only 6, the bulk of subsequent RIs, and their prices, clearly have been higher.

Comparison of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. with its industry competitors makes it a good choice for most likely desirable industry near-term capital gain vehicle at this point in time.

Investing, like the rest of life, is laden with trade-offs. Each investor has preferences and personally-set standards of acceptability. Each investment security candidate for the portfolio has its line-up of advantages and disadvantages to be presented to the investment committee. With a committee of one, the decisions may come more easily than when there are other minds to convince.

But it is important to have the go-nogo decision criteria clearly in mind to apply fairly to each of the available investment candidates. And their attributes need to be stated in terms that are directly comparable to other employable candidates.

We hope to offer selection criteria that aid the investor in framing their investment selection decision parameters fairly and consistently. We believe that the simple TERMD active investment portfolio management discipline works well in the holding period involvement that our information capture process provides.

Think about the factors identified in the industrial repair illustration here. They should be every bit as pertinent in looking at stocks of food producers, entertainment providers, semiconductor manufacturers or internet services.