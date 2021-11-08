skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is expecting to grow at mid-teens CAGR in fiscal 2022. A figure that's hardly commensurate with a high-growth company.

Investors had been willing to buy this unprofitable company on the expectation that its growth rates would be stable, steady, predictable, and fast. Whereas, in fact, none of those dynamics are now likely to be true.

I suggest that readers don't buy this dip.

Investor Sentiment Facing PTON Stock, Was This A COVID Trade?

Data by YCharts

The graph above begs the obvious question, was Peloton a COVID trade? Shareholders had passionately declared that Peloton was revolutionizing the connected home fitness sector.

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article titled, Peloton: I'm Not Jumping on This Bike, where I concluded with:

I know the Peter Lynch argument well, invest in what you know and like. And that makes super sense here. But paying 5x sales for a business with mid 30s% gross margin is not for me.

Looking through last week's results, it's difficult to argue anything but that conclusion.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Quick

Source: author's calculations; **company guidance

Q1 of last year was always going to be a tough comparison to come up against. That was largely expected, and investors had been well prepared for that for some time.

What investors were less well prepared to see was Peloton's dramatically decelerating growth rates and seeing Peloton's approximately $800 million to $1 billion in revenues evaporate this year. Let's take a moment to remember how its growth rates were previously guided to:

(Source)

Peloton was expected to pick up momentum as it exited fiscal 2022. Thus, the fact that Q1 was going to be noticeably weak with close to 7% topline growth, investors didn't put too much weight on that, after all, it was just one quarter at single digits growth.

But now that Peloton has downwards revised its full year guidance from 33% revenue growth rates to approximately 14% revenue growth rates, this leaves investors baffled.

Is Peloton a leading brand or a commoditized product? Depending on whether you are a bull or bear, you'll rapidly move to one extreme or another of this argument.

What Happened In The Quarter?

Management noted that supply chain issues, the topic du jour affecting companies, is to blame. However, that's only one part of the issue. Ultimately, demand for its equipment has fizzled out. That's the unavoidable reality.

To mitigate some of the weaker demand for its bikes, Peloton reduced the prices of its bike, in order to reach a wider audience, but that strategy didn't succeed.

And this leads investors to now start asking serious questions about their investment.

Does Profitability Matter?

Investors were determined that rapidly growing companies have to invest for growth. To that end, investors were more than willing to look beyond its unprofitability profile, given that Peloton was rapidly growing.

Now, that Peloton isn't seen as a high-growth company, negative 6% of EBITDA margins doesn't sound so enticing to new investors to the stock.

So, the answer is, yes, profits do matter.

PTON Valuation - Difficult To Argue This Stock Is Cheap

Near-term, everything boils down to sentiment. Sentiment is an incredible driver of a company's multiple over short periods.

During good periods, when investors' confidence is flying high, investors are willing to pay very high multiples for growth opportunities.

But when growth abruptly slows down, the multiple that investors are willing to pay rapidly compresses.

Data by YCharts

Accordingly, earlier this year, investors were willing to look to next year and pay 8x next year's revenues. While right now, investors are paying less than 3x next year's revenues (fiscal 2023).

Furthermore, given the amount of negative momentum facing the stock, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Peloton soon being priced at 2x forward sales.

In sum, sentiment can remain negative a lot longer than you can imagine.

The Bottom Line

If you've read my work before, you'll have read me say, don't invest in stocks where there's a 50/50 chance of something working out favorably. Don't even get involved in 60/40 chances of success.

Instead, be highly selective and only go for those investments that have a 70/30 chance of a positive outcome.

With all that being said, I'm finding better opportunities to deploy my capital right now. Good luck and happy investing.