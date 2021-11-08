An Investors' Futures Exchange

SolStock/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Suppose this new Investors' Futures Exchange (IFE) opens with a blank slate and an understanding of the investor's point of view. Imagine that IFE leadership puts investors first - securities issuers and government regulators behind. These leaders are open-minded about what they trade and how they trade it.

What is useful on one hand, and passe on the other, about futures and securities trading? How does shifting focus from corporate issuers and investment banks to retail and institutional traders alter exchange products? Combining and molding the useful qualities of existing exchanges from a user's point of view might result in a distinct improvement.

The division of exchanges into futures and securities exchanges is itself an anachronism that prevents market technology from advancing. Negative results abound.

Futures exchanges use low-cost trading technology and are usually the first to innovate, but they fail to carry that advantage through the capital formation process since they do not yet trade investment instruments. This superficiality of futures exchanges puts them at a permanent disadvantage relative to markets for investment securities. To take a position based on a view of the price without an investment in the capital stock is simply less important.

Yet, securities exchanges have become so overburdened with unintended effects of regulation and so inefficient because of these regulatory missteps that they have lost securities market dominance to over-the-counter wholesalers.

Nonetheless, once futures exchanges introduced financial futures and electronic trading became commonplace the existing distinctions between futures and securities exchanges no longer made sense.

It is a matter of time until investments migrate into the futures exchange space. The private sector can make the changes described below today within current market regulations.

Exchange technologies

Futures' defining technology - the clearinghouse. The centerpiece technology of futures trading, the clearinghouse, is a leveler of the playing field between retail investors and Wall Street that has no equivalent in securities markets.

This clearinghouse enables and is enabled by the absence of ownership transfer in futures trading. Because ownership transfer is not part of futures trading, the intraday placement of a central clearinghouse becomes costless - the clearinghouse does not need to take ownership of everything that trades. This makes the clearinghouse both suddenly cost-effective and highly desirable.

The use of a common clearinghouse that serves as a buyer to every seller, and the reverse, reduces clearing and trading to a single transaction. The clearinghouse makes futures exchanges safer than securities exchanges from a credit risk point of view, thus permitting a common platform for retail and institutional traders and the same price visibility as Wall Street. Using a central clearinghouse is also less expensive because it reduces both exchange capital costs and customer margin costs.

The graphic below displays the characteristics of exchange trading in a space that imagines a new type of futures exchange.

Source: Author

IFE futures technologies. The principal difference between futures contracts traded on the IFE and existing futures exchanges is that the IFE trades a spot instrument with futures technology. There is no difference between a futures trade and a spot trade on the IFE until the close. Thus, the markets do not divide transactions between spot market and futures market as with existing securities and their futures equivalents.

Better, unlike securities exchanges, the IFE trades and clears spot instruments simultaneously. In other words, spot trading is enabled without an increase in cost.

The second significant difference between the IFE and existing futures exchanges is that the IFE pays income received from an investment to the buyer at the close on the day corporations pay their claimants. Thus, investors can use this version of futures trading. By separating payment of income from rights of ownership, the IFE enables the trading of investment instruments without adding the costly baggage of ownership transfer.

The positive impact of IFE trading on day traders

The primary attractions of current financial futures trading to day traders are these.

Factors retained from existing futures trading.

Trading is very inexpensive since there are no clearing costs.

The entire market goes through the same transaction engine. There are no inside and outside markets as there are with all securities markets.

Margins in futures markets are smaller and determined by market conditions.

Short trading in futures markets is symmetric to long trading.

Importantly, day traders lose none of these features with the transition to the IFE trading model.

Factors that improve upon existing futures trading.

Greater liquidity in the ideal trading space since there is no separation of the spot and futures markets as there is with existing financial futures markets.

Traders have the option to use futures technology to trade investments. There is the option to take a positive asset value position, turning a position into an investment.

The trader can exit an investment position from the IFE to trade securities within the national market system (NMS) easily.

The positive impact of IFE on retail investors

The advantage to retail investors of using the IFE, in short, is that retail traders can avoid all the recent problems and anachronisms associated with securities trading. The IFE will enable retail traders to access inside prices for financial instruments that securities markets deny them now.

For example, there would be no payments for order flow, and for that matter, no wholesale traders of IFE instruments making a separate market in securities traded by the IFE.

Factors retained from existing securities trading.

Most importantly, the exchange would use futures technology to trade IFE-listed investment instruments. As a result, the IFE trades a spot instrument as do existing securities exchanges.

Factors that improve on existing securities trading.

Futures trading benefits as described above. Zero clearing costs Instantaneous clearing Retail access to the inside market Lower margins Short traders treated like long traders

No inter-market direct arbitrage, which eliminates high-frequency trading. The exchange originates each listed instrument. Listed instruments are unique to the exchange.

Exchange capacity to design and list investment instruments and related futures instruments. Results in instruments and markets that are more friendly to investors than the corporate instruments traded by existing securities and futures exchanges.

Interface with the NMS

A key feature of the IFE would be the ability to exchange IFE investments with their NMS equivalents. The IFE achieves this capacity through exchange broker-dealer sale of the IFE investment to an IFE buyer. The exchange broker-dealer then purchases the equivalent NMS security with the cash payment and transfers it to the buyer's NMS securities account. This assures the IFE seller of an inside price in the transition to NMS trading. This method also assures IFE compliance with the SEC's rules.

Conclusion

The IFE applies the technology of futures to the trading of investments. It is as useful there as it is in trading derivatives. Arguably extending futures technology to investments would reduce transactions cost associated with growth in the capital stock - an improvement in the environment of retail investors. Moreover, by combining investors' transactions with futures trades in a common marketplace, the liquidity of both markets would improve - resulting in wider market access for day traders that use futures markets.

The NMS would remain an important market for those investors who seek a voice in corporate governance because the IFE does not transfer securities ownership to retail traders, instead of leaving ownership with the exchange investment manager, a method akin to ownership transfer in ETF trading.