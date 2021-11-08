Ekspansio/E+ via Getty Images

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), a private equity firm, is about to acquire affiliated insurer Athene (ATH) in early 2022. Both the actors and the markets consider this transaction as the fait accompli.

The combined company will have two resilient and quickly growing sources of cash flow: fee-related earnings (FRE) from Apollo and spread-related earnings (SRE) from Athene. The third segment, the so-called Principal Investment Income (PII), will consist of highly volatile performance fees ("carry") plus the investment income from assets on the balance sheet less corporate costs and interest expense. The slide below from the recent Apollo's Investor Day illustrates the current (Q2 21 LTM) and projected EPS on a pro forma basis.

Discarding volatile PII completely and applying the expected tax rate of 18%, we come up with the after-tax FRE+SRE 2022 earnings of $4.67. These are cash earnings, not vulnerable to market turbulence or economic cycles, and growing at about 18%. In today's market, they are valued at more than 25 multiple, and under almost any scenario, they should deserve at least 20 multiple. Using these multiples, we can expect APO to trade within $93-117 in early 2023 vs $78 today. This alone implies a 20-50% return in slightly more than a year plus 2% in dividends. Planned growth, in line with historic results, is supposed to deliver a further 20%+ total return annually after that.

This is Apollo's promise in a nutshell. The rest of the post provides explanations and addresses doubts. We will have to skip details and oversimplify since Apollo's original presentation on Oct 19 was a 5-hour long highly concentrated video.

The Merger

It was announced on March 8, 2021: in an all-stock tax-free transaction, ATH shareholders will get 1.149 shares of APO in exchange for 1 share of ATH.

Gradually, the market has started recognizing the advantages of the move. Immediately before the announcement, APO was trading at ~ $50 and has already delivered more than 50% since with even bigger returns for ATH. However, the merger will not deliver any noticeable revenue or cost synergies (apart from the public company costs for ATH). So, what is the motivation?

First, the transaction will completely align APO's and ATH's interests. The companies have been closely affiliated since the very beginning: APO seeded ATH in 2009, has been managing its investment portfolio, sourced inorganic transactions, and both companies hold significant stakes in each other. Still, a possible conflict of interests between a fee-driven asset manager and an underwriting-driven insurer has been always present. It will be eliminated after the merger. The top executives will be compensated almost completely with the equity of the combined company and the alignment will penetrate the ranks as well.

Secondly, ATH's cash flows will be acquired at very low multiples, significantly below fair value. Due to the affiliation between the two companies, the market had considered Athene as APO's captive insurer with its main mission to supply AUM (assets under management) fodder to generate Apollo's management fees. Consequently, investors were unwilling to accept the risks that Athene's underwriting standards could deteriorate. Until the merger announcement, ATH had been trading perennially at low multiples and the slide below shows how little APO is paying:

Apollo's Investor Day

To truly appreciate this bargain, we need to explain what Athene is.

Athene

Athene is an insurer specialized in annuities and retirement services and its results have been nothing short of terrific.

Apollo's Investor Day

ATH carries excess capital on its balance sheet but if you exclude it from calculations, its ROE jumps from an enviable 16% to 23%! And this is achieved with less leverage than its peers!

Athene's secret sauce consists of two components: the unique selection of liabilities it underwrites and the superior returns it generates from its investment portfolio. We will deal with investments in the next section and focus on liabilities first.

One thing to understand: even though it issues annuities and provides retirement services, ATH is not a life insurer and does not have to deal with things like mortality or longevity, traditional life insurance, or long-term care. It does not have any P&C exposure either. There are only four types of liabilities on its balance sheet: retail annuities, pension group annuities, funding agreements, and flow reinsurance ceded by other annuity underwriters. These liabilities have two common features - a locked derisked cost of funding and a long well-defined term. For ATH, underwriting a liability is similar to issuing a long-term bond or certificate of deposit. As long as ATH can invest proceeds from this "bond" at a higher interest rate and matching duration, it generates a fixed spread that will not change over the life of liability. And 70% of ATH liabilities either cannot be terminated before maturity at all or carry surrender charges.

You can think of Athene resembling a bank more than any other insurance company with premiums replacing CDs and without fickle short-term deposits. Accumulated premiums form AUM that are growing quickly:

Apollo's Investor Day. Athora is a private company similar to Athene but focused on Europe. Athene holds a significant stake in Athora.

But both Athene and Athora combined represent a tiny sliver of the total retirement market:

Apollo's Investor Day

Athene (together with Athora) has enormous opportunities for capital generation and growth as long as its funding can be invested in high-grade debt at a higher interest rate. And this has been exactly the case due to Apollo's creativity.

Apollo

Apollo is an asset manager that generates high-margin fees from its AUM. A smaller part of its AUM consists of private equity funds funded primarily by big institutional investors. Despite certain differences, this part of APO's business is conceptually similar to what Brookfield (BAM), KKR (KKR), Carlyle (CG), and others are doing.

However, a bigger part of APO's AUM (a cool $339B of $472B in total called yield segment) represents Athene's and Athora's funding ($255B) plus additional funding by third parties with similar requirements (insurers and pension plans). Managing this part presents a unique challenge: due to the nature of liabilities, it must be invested in HIGH-GRADE debt only. And this high-grade debt should generate yields superior to publicly traded high-grade bonds AFTER Apollo's fees. All this should be done at scale - we are talking about hundreds of billions.

Athene's ROE has been so high primarily because Apollo came up with a creative strategy called fixed income replacement. The slide below illustrates the results achieved:

Apollo's Investor Day

The assets in Athene's portfolio are yielding only 30 basis points more than peers' portfolios. But due to the high Asset/Equity ratio for insurers, it is sufficient to generate extra 300 basis points of ROE.

But how to achieve a higher yield? In the current low-yield environment, insurers at the open market or through private transactions can either purchase a lower-grade debt or hunt after a longer duration. Both approaches increase yield but incur high risks. Apollo, however, decided to start originating debt directly, something that typically banks do. This is possible only because Athene can supply massive amounts of low-cost capital.

The strategy of non-bank debt origination became particularly lucrative after the Financial Crisis. Dodd-Frank and other similar pieces of legislation and regulations have limited banks' ability to provide loans at a time of growing demand.

APO's directly originated loans are yielding more than publicly available bonds because there are no intermediaries (brokers, investment bankers) and borrowers agree to a higher yield for credit solutions tailored to their requirements.

Under Apollo's umbrella (but on Athene's balance sheet), there are many credit shops staffed with former bankers that originate loans in their particular niche of expertise. The slide below illustrates this situation:

Apollo's Investor Day

Diversification of loan originations is important as a way to withstand industry cycles. Originated loans are illiquid compared with publicly traded bonds. But this risk is less important because most of Athene's liabilities will not be paid until their maturity. Apollo has worked for about 10 years to build the diversified origination machinery at scale and keeps onboarding new origination vehicles consistently and at a low cost.

Doubts

High FRE growth planned by APO seems very doable, especially in the current favorable low-rate environment. It is not different from what APO has already achieved and what other private equity companies are forecasting. ATH is likely to keep generating liabilities at a planned pace as well. Again, it is not different from what it has been doing since 2009. But when I was writing my first post on APO several months ago I was doubtful that APO can originate high-grade loans at a sufficient scale. Or we can formulate the same issue differently: originating loans at the required scale ($80B annually with $150B as a 3-5 year target), can APO avoid damaging credit losses?

We may not know the answer until the next credit crisis. And it still seems to be the weakest link in the post-merger strategic plan. However, Investor Day provided plenty of data to alleviate this concern. I will present only one slide here but on Apollo's and Athene's websites, you can find more details including stress test results for Athene's portfolio.

Apollo's Investor Day

Upside

What I have presented so far is the base case scenario. However, there are several upside factors:

Until 2026, APO is expected to generate about $15B of capital. $5B will be spent on a $1.60 annual dividend; another $5B are supposed to be spent in some combination of buybacks and dividend growth; finally, the remaining $5B will be reinvested in growth. The plan presented does not account for the reduction of shares due to buybacks and additional growth spurred by $5B of investments.

Shortly after the merger, APO will become a regular C-corporation with the alignment of interests between management and shareholders and one class of common shares as compared with the current complex structure. The size and the corporate governance change will make APO eligible for S&P 500. As of now, private equity is not represented in this index.

APO has made significant investments in fintechs. The base case scenario does not account for it though one of the investees is improving APO's internal operating environment right now with more to follow.

Asia (both Japan and ex-Japan) can become a lucrative environment for Athene or Athene-like operations. Athene has already made significant investments in Singapore, Australia, and signed two reinsurance contracts in Japan. This activity is outside the scope of the base case scenario.

In my simple calculations at the very beginning, I completely neglected PII income. APO is quite confident that this segment will be profitable and will add about 10% to FRE+SRE net income though it deserves lower multiples.

In the same calculations, I used 20-25 multiples. This is a very conservative figure based on comps. For example, Brookfield trades at about 28 P/FFO multiple which is roughly equivalent to 30 multiple for APO (BAM's FFO does not account for maintenance expenses).

Conclusion

In my opinion, buying APO (or ATH which is slightly cheaper on a pro forma basis) represents an opportunity to buy growth at a value price. These opportunities are not abundant today.