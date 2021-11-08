InterCure Chairman Ehud Barak, CEO Alex Rabinovitch - Israel Cannabis And Beyond (Video)
Summary
- Recent Nasdaq entrant InterCure is the most profitable cannabis company outside North America.
- Chairman Ehud Barak, Israel's former Prime Minister, and CEO Alex Rabinovitch discuss Israel's cannabis landscape, Europe's gradual progress and US legalization.
- Partnerships with companies like Tilray, Cookies and OrganiGram. The importance of fundamentals.
This is an edited version of a previously released audio podcast.
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) is the most profitable cannabis company outside North America and recently uplisted to Nasdaq. Israel's former Prime Minister, Chairman Ehud Barak and CEO Alex Rabinovitch discuss Israel's cannabis landscape and what investors can expect going forward. Europe's gradual progress, building a strong brand with top international names, partnerships with companies like Tilray (TLRY), Cookies and OrganiGram (OGI). The importance of fundamentals when it comes to valuations and building trust with the analyst and investor communities.
