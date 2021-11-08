buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

STAG (NYSE:STAG) focuses on acquisition and operation of single-tenant industrial properties in the United States.

The company has made significant progress since the IPO by growing the number of properties and securing funds to enable this growth.

In the second quarter this year, the CEO Ben Butcher revised the guidance upwards "The increasing demand for space in our portfolio combined with our strong external growth has resulted in upward revisions of our outlook.

The new guidance is significantly higher vs historical averages. This imply a new valuation of the company is needed to reflect the higher earnings growth potential.

Strong results YTD have pushed the stock price to record high levels.

Data by YCharts

In this article, we are taking a closer look at different growth scenarios using our DCF model to assess the value of the company.

New Revised Guidance - Drivers Of Growth

1. Internal growth: The historical NOI growth have been hovering around 1% per annum over the past six years. In 2021 Q2, this was raised significantly to a range of 3.25%-3.75% and marked the highest guidance for the company. This is driven by an increase in rental escalators and shorter downtimes.

2. External growth: Historical acquisition volume of 700 million over the past six years. This is now ramped up to 1-1.2 billion and invested at an average cap rate of 5.25%-5.75%.

3. G&A and CAPEX: To further boost growth, the company is compressing G&A costs below 10% of NOI (Historically 13% past six years) and Capital Expenditures per average SF below $0.30 (0.31$ historically).

The company has clearly outlined the roadmap for higher FFO growth and delivered above expectations during the last quarters.

Source - Company

New Guidance - Impact

To further understand the impact, we are simulating three growth scenarios to assess the fair value of the enterprise given different growth assumptions.

The base scenario reflects a more conservative outlook where we assume the elevated growth continues for the rest of the year and reverts back to historical averages thereafter. The Growth scenario assumes this year's performance to continue over the next five years and stay at a slightly elevated level onwards. Growth+ Reflects our most optimistic outlook for the company.

Scenarios Base Growth Growth + Revenue Growth 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% WACC 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% TGR 1.00% 1.25% 1.50%

Source - Company

The three scenarios are modeled out to capture the financial impact of the different growth trajectories.

Source - Company

Total expenses expected to grow in line with revenue and also reflecting a lower G&A ratio below 10% of NOI for all scenarios.

Source - Company

Net income is growing for all scenarios and the capitalization rate projected to improve slightly YoY. The net income decline in '21 for all scenarios is attributed to the assumption that the company will not be able to realize the same gain on sales of property as in '20 (Exceptional year). Gain on sales is expected to be more in line with historical averages.

Source - Company

Core FFO which is adjusted for depreciation, gain on sales, amortization, etc. is expected to yield the following results for the three scenarios. This is the key financial metric for our valuation.

Source - Company

To determine the value of all future cash-flows beyond '25, we have assumed a WACC of 10% and applied different TGR for each of the scenarios. This is the growth rate we expect to be sustainable for the foreseeable future.

By discounting all the future expected earnings, we came up with the following valuations given the different growth assumptions.

Scenario Base Growth Growth + Fair Value (per stock) $46 $56 $68 From current value +8.5% +32.3% +60.1%

Source - Company

Good Time To Invest?

The stock is currently trading at $42.36, and our base scenario indicates a further upside potential of +8.5% from current stock price level. We see limited downside, given our conservative growth outlook in the base scenario.

The company needs to prove to investors in the coming quarters that the higher growth rate is sustainable (Post-COVID) to be valued at $56 per share by the market. The Growth+ scenario is unlikely at this point of time.

Our recommendation is to buy STAG if you are ok with a modest expected return and limited downside risk. Option to surprises on the upside next year, should the company maintain a higher growth guidance vs historical trend.