Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is the leading SSP (sell-side platform, enabling publishers to fill their inventory with ads) in CTV (connected TV), a rapidly growing market. One could argue that they are the opposite number of Trade Desk (TTD), the leading DSP (demand-side platform).

The company is the result of a series of mergers (Telaria + Rubicon) and acquisitions (SpotX, SpringServe), all of them fairly recently. The following is a nice schema of the programmatic ad market, with Magnite at the right side:

Growth drivers

CTV market growth

Market share win

Adding customers

Acquisitions

Video

New products

The growth of CTV (connected TV) is no surprise with the rise of faster broadband speeds and increased consumer convenience, there is an ongoing cord-cutting evolution where people shift from linear TV (cable, satellite) to streaming solutions. Ad budgets simply follow eyeballs.

Additional advantages for advertisers are the much better addressability of CTV customers, that is, much more data is gathered about viewing habits enabling better targeting of ads. It also reaches demographics that are hard to reach and/or isolate on linear TV.

CTV ad spend is projected to increase by 34% this year and another 28.4% next year. Their strategy to grow CTV is twofold:

To convert direct CTV deals that are currently being sold by sales reps into programmatic (hence automatic) channels.

To facilitate and accelerate linear TV ad dollars moving over to CTV (which is where the SpotX acquisition comes in).

Management argues that all TV will be CTV and that all CTV ads will be programmatic. On the latter, there is certainly momentum:

SSPs provide important functionality:

Customers

The company has a number of important customers, like A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Crackle, Discovery, FOX, LG, Roku, Samsung, Sling TV, Hulu, Pluto, Tubi, and Vizio. It keeps adding (like this year Fubo TV, Rakuten TV, and Scripps) as well as Network 7 in Australia, and Quigley Simpson.

Acquisitions

The company has made a number of acquisitions

We discussed the big ($1.14B) SpotX acquisition in our private article, (members only) apart from increased size and $35M of synergies, it's SpotX managed service business that adds important capabilities. From the Q1CC:

It provides traditional TV advertisers that are used to transacting through insertion orders and purchasing within the upfront and scatter market with a comfortable on ramp into digital CTV. Together, we are the clear independent industry leader, have much greater scale, more inventory, much, much more efficient development roadmap, greater support resources, product and partner diversity, giving us the opportunity to drive accelerated industry growth.

It also brought numerous new clients and a very valuable managed service capability providing onboarding services to move ad dollars from linear TV to CTV.

SpringServe

The company was acquired for $31M in cash which brings enhanced functionality that can now be brought to all Magnite's CTV customers (PR):

SpringServe's technology manages multiple aspects of video advertising for CTV publishers such as inventory routing, customized ad experiences, and advanced podding logic. A tight technical integration between ad serving and programmatic capabilities reduces complexity, improves inventory management between multiple parties, enhances functionality, and can reduce costs.

For additional details of the benefits see this blogpost from Magnite. SpringServe also brings additional customers like OEMs such as VIZIO and media owners such as Univision, Pluto TV, and Tastemade.

New products

Not entirely new but the company's Demand Manager is a managed version of the open-source and free Prebid for its DV+ segments:

Demand Manager already captures 20% of total Prebid requests and management is still very bullish (Q3CC):

we are incredibly bullish about Demand Manager as a standalone product, but also as this kind of wedge to be able to get more business from our publishers, primarily in the PMP PG area. And so as we talk about the – when we first saw Demand Manager a couple of years back, the sweet spot of the marketplace was publishers that were sophisticated that had a direct sales team themselves, but weren’t so large that they can afford internal resources to run Prebid on its own, right. And so those were the low-hanging fruit, but they were kind of middle-sized to a little bit further down the chain, if you will, in terms of size.

What's more, in the near future where cookies become much less important (Q3CC):

And as the battle moves from cookie, so having header bidding on the page doesn’t make as much sense anymore to having a complete server-to-service solution, that really becomes a really tough – a tough road for publishers to manage that themselves. And we think that even provides greater incentive to work with Demand Manager.

Addressable linear TV

While internet-based CTV lends itself to much finer targeting on the back of huge amounts data gathered from individual viewers, addressability can be considerably improved on linear TV as well. This usually works through a data clean room, as with the solution that Trade Desk and Magnite are providing for AMC:

The process of facilitating programmatic buys on linear TV involves advertisers cross-referencing their first-party datasets with those of the media-owner—this is usually facilitated through an encryption tool such as a data clean room—to improve the granularity of their audience targeting.

On the Q3CC management expanded on the capabilities, basically, they work with any kind of measurement solution (Q3C):

We are just the facile person with APIs that are able to work with any measurement service. We do proactively work with a handful to create audience segments based upon their measurement to help buyers, particularly in the managed service area and have several relationships there. But again, I think our role is to be open to any new credible form of measurement that’s requested in the marketplace and will support it.

Disney has created their own clean room (in order to match advertiser CRM data with their own first-party data) and this isn't just to improve the addressability of their linear TV, but it comes out of an increasing realization of many publishers that (Q3CC):

they are sitting on this mountain of information that to-date hasn’t really been acknowledged in the buying community. It’s been a third-party cookie world with third-party data that has really ruled the ecosystem. And I think publishers are clearly seeing a shift and buyers are starting to acknowledge this is really good information. They have a direct relationship with the consumer. It’s a consented consumer. I am going to be able to target very well. And so the idea of running your own clean room isn’t out that ranges as it might have been 2 years ago.

So it serves a wider purpose including CTV and the upcoming demise of third-party cookies, even if it's only the large publishers which can entertain the thought of building their own cleanroom.

Apple IDFA

Some companies (notably Facebook, Twitter and Snap) were hit by Apple's IDFA removal but (Q3CC):

I want to be clear we are not one of them despite seeing well over 80% adoption of iOS 14.5 on our platform. Our business doesn’t participate in app downloads and we have very little social advertising, thus limiting our exposure.

What's more, management believes that SSPs like Magnite will be driver of first-party data which will be the future of ID solutions, so they believe they're well-positioned for the Apple and upcoming Google changes. They are also integration third-party solutions like the one from Merkle. called Merkury (PR):

Merkury’s mission is to serve as an identity provider, supporting seamless interaction between brands, media publishers, and technology platforms to power addressable advertising at scale. Through this integration, Merkury and Magnite have built a new Prebid User ID module to support targeting without reliance on third-party cookies.

In fact, the company works with most alternative solutions:

Supply chain problems

While escaping from the IDFA changes, there was another headwind in the quarter in the form of supply chain problems of customers. However, this impact only became apparent in September so it's just a third of the $3M-$4M impact that is expected in Q4.

Q3 Results

The most-watched metric is the (pro-forma) CTV growth (+51%) which came down quite a lot from the Q2 level (+108%) but is of course still very respectable and, more importantly, faster than overall market growth indicating the company is still winning market share.

We should not forget that the company still gets most of its revenue (62%) from non-CTV sources (or DV+ as it's now called). The revenue mix on an ex-TAC basis was 38% CTV, 36% mobile, and 26% desktop. It also included video, in which they won a couple of awards.

There is considerable growth also in mobile (+18%) and desktop (+11%) and given that this also exceeds market growth the company is also winning market share in these segments.

So the company delivers on its multi-channel approach that was a main value proposition of the former Rubicon Project, following the customer around:

GAAP figures are marred by acquisition costs like large (non-cash) amortization of acquired intangibles:

Guidance

Margins

This looks much worse than it is as these are GAAP figures and considerably affected by transitory acquisition elements.

Costs were lower than expected on a postponement of a return to the office, lower marketing, and travel. However, the return of these costs will add $3M-$4M next year.

The company already realized over half of the $35M SpotX cost synergies as well.

An ex-TAC Adjusted EBITDA of $40M (a 35% adjusted EBITDA margin) is quite substantial and will even increase to 43% in the current fourth quarter, above the long-term target of 35%-40%. There are lots of (mostly non-cash) items that turn that into a considerable net loss:

Cash

Cash flow has improved considerably even if free cash flow included the $31M paid for the SpringServe acquisition in the quarter. The company gained $34M in operating free cash flow (adjusted EBITDA minus CapEx).

The company had $188M in cash and $722.9M in debt at the end of Q3.

The company had 146.3M shares diluted shares outstanding.

Valuation

The company has a market capitalization of $3.3B and an EV of $3.84, which on next year's sales of $543M gives a forward EV/S of 7x. Next year's non-GAAP EPS is estimated at $0.82, for a forward earnings multiple of 28x. We wouldn't go as far as to call these metrics cheap, but we've seen worse.

Conclusion

When the shares of a good company fall for what seem to be temporary reasons investors are given a second chance. Normally we're not too keen on buying this kind of company as they tend to have sky-high valuations.

What we try is to discover the next ones and get in before most have discovered them, but that doesn't mean we can't add to existing growth companies when they fall temporarily.

The main attraction here is that the company is very well placed to benefit from the massive shift towards CTV, the main risk is that 62% of company revenue is still coming from other segments, and growth is much less guaranteed here.

This problem will slowly get less as CTV will become an increasing part of revenues, but one has to keep in mind that these other segments could be a bit of a drag for quite some time to come, even in good times, although at present they're performing pretty well.

We don't see the shares shoot back up to $60 where they were in February.