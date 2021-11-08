wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The last time we covered Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) we stayed on the sidelines. While recognizing the potential in the company made us think there was significant upside, we were also wary of the debt load.

Certainly in that case, VTRS could double over the next 3-5 years. We do think that the risk here does not justify the possibility of a large reward. We remain neutral on this one as we don't like our odds.

Source: What Lies Ahead After Q2-2021

Now it is no fun to stay neutral or bearish in this market and perhaps this may prove to be another case just like that. We say that because VTRS reported Q3-2021 results and raised their guidance. We look at the new numbers and tell you if we can buy the breakout.

New Guidance

There is no story more loved by Wall Street than a "beat and raise". Never mind the fact that beating earnings is so commonplace that one would have to believe that analysts just set themselves up for failure. Nonetheless, VTRS did raise its guidance.

Source: VTRS Q3-2021 Presentation

The $100 million delta in revenues is relatively small but one that will likely create a sigh of relief for shareholders that have been dealing with bad news ever since the company was created via merger with Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) generic unit. A good deal of their free cash flow upgrade though comes from pinning their CapEx down to the low end of their previous guidance. These are good numbers overall, but let's look at what VTRS actually delivered in the quarter.

Q3-2021

Net sales declined this quarter with an operational decline of 4%.

Source: VTRS Q3-2021 Presentation

The bulk of this was powered by Japan's Lyrica and Celebrex LOE (loss of exclusivity). While this revenue change "beats" guidance, keep in mind that last quarter was actually better, with a flat operational change.

Source: VTRS Q2-2021 Presentation

We focus here on operational change as that is a constant currency metric and takes into account what sales would have been had there been no changes in currency rates. Moving ahead to margins we see that the company's margins while weaker than 2020, did improve sequentially (Q2-2021 36.6%).

Source: VTRS Q3-2021 Presentation

Free cash flow was strong in Q3-2021 and year-to-date about $2.23 billion of free cash flow has already been generated out of the $2.5 billion target.

VTRS has semi-annual interest payments on a good portion of its debt and that makes free cash flow lumpy from quarter to quarter. Hence next quarter will come in abysmally lower.

Outlook

There are three aspects to evaluating the investment case here. The first being the base business erosion which continues at a healthy clip. The aging line-up that forms the bulk of VTRS sales can be seen below.

Source: VTRS Q3-2021 Presentation

VTRS won't be able to maintain those 60% adjusted gross margin rates with this line-up. To make up for that, it has to get new products to the market and that is the second aspect of the thesis. VTRS is in the process of getting a lot of products to the market.

Source: VTRS Q3-2021 Presentation

Whichever way you lean on the chart above, keep one thing in mind. That global sales number that VTRS presents is not remotely an indication of the potential market size for the company. Even using a tiny fraction of that may be an exaggeration. There are two reasons for this. The first being that the primary product company will cut prices anywhere between 50-80% just to maintain market share. The second is that so many different virtually identical products flood the market at the same time that the pie is divided into very small pieces. In the one we highlighted above, there are 25 biosimilars including that of VTRS, a few of which are already approved. Of course, the bullish point is that even 5% of that number is significant and perhaps it is. Just don't make a pie-in-the-sky case based on those numbers.

Finally, the third issue is that debt remains a big concern for VTRS.

Source: VTRS Q3-2021 8-K

While total liabilities declined by about $3.7 billion in the first nine months, we have to adjust that for the drop in current assets of about $1.5 billion. The overall drop of $2.2 billion fits with the reported free cash flow and is a step in the right direction. Why are we not more excited by this debt paydown rate? It is because we think the debt is still an overwhelming part of the equation. It is also because debt to adjusted EBITDA has not moved lower despite the paydown. You can run the numbers how you like, and we are indifferent to slight nuances in this calculation. We like total liabilities minus current assets as a rough measure. You can divide that by the adjusted EBITDA (5.01 billion) today. Now here is the adjusted EBITDA from 2020.

Source: VTRS Q3-2021 Presentation

Debt to adjusted EBITDA is flatlining over this period. Prior to the merger, the low end of adjusted EBITDA was $600 million higher than what is projected for this year.

Source: VTRS August 2020 Presentation

Perhaps things change in the next 12 months, and we remain open to the possibility. We are also not developing a bearish stance because we realize just how cheap the company can appear when we apply free cash flow to the equity side while ignoring the debt side. We remain neutral here with a $15.00 price target.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.