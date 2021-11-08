Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

The upcoming acquisition of Century Bancorp will boost Eastern Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:EBC) loan portfolio size and result in cost savings. Further, an anticipated interest rate hike next year and Eastern Bankshares’ high sensitivity to rate changes will likely benefit earnings next year. On the other hand, the acquisition will reduce the net interest margin. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to increase by around 10% year over year in 2022 to $1.05 per share. Next year's target price is below the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Eastern Bankshares.

Acquisition to Have a Net Positive Impact on Interest Income

The upcoming acquisition of Century Bancorp (CNBKA) will likely be the biggest driver of net interest income. As mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation, the merger is scheduled to close on November 12th. The acquisition will likely boost Eastern Bankshares’ loan portfolio size by around 30% as Century had loans totaling $2.9 billion at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in Century’s 10-Q filing. However, the longer-term impact of the merger will be less than 30% because the management plans to run off some of the Century portfolio loans, as mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call.

The upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely also affect the loan portfolio size. Eastern Bankshares still had a sizable PPP loan portfolio outstanding at the end of the last quarter. PPP loans totaled $534 million at the end of September 2021, down from $1,123 million in the same period last year. PPP loans made up 5.6% of total loans at the end of the last quarter.

Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 30% in the last quarter of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 4% year over year. Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

The acquisition will also hurt the net interest income because it will reduce the net interest margin. As mentioned in the conference call, Century Bancorp had a lower net interest margin than the current margin of Eastern Bankshares. Therefore, I'm expecting the margin to decline by around 20 basis points immediately after the transaction.

On the other hand, next year’s anticipated interest rate hike will support the margin. Eastern Bankshares’ balance sheet is quite sensitive to interest rate changes because around 42% of the loan portfolio reprices within a month, as mentioned in the investor presentation. Therefore, a sizable portion of the portfolio will immediately benefit from the expected rate hike.

Considering the loan portfolio and the margin outlook, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 29% quarter on quarter in the last quarter of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 14% year over year.

Provision Expense Likely to Remain Below Normal

Eastern Bankshares continued to reverse its previous provisioning in the third quarter of 2021. The company has now released its reserves for the last three consecutive quarters. As the allowance level appears excessive relative to non-performing loans, further reversals of provisions cannot be ruled out. According to details given in the presentation, allowances were 245.77% of non-performing loans at the end of the last quarter.

Since the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination program, systemic and company-specific risks appear subdued. Therefore, loan growth will likely be the only driver of provision expense in the coming quarters. Overall, I'm expecting Eastern Bankshares to report a provision expense of $2 million in 2022, which will make up 0.02% of total loans. In comparison, the provision expense was 0.07% of total loans in 2019 (pre-pandemic).

Improvement in Operating Efficiency to Help the Bottom Line

Eastern Bankshares reduced its non-interest expenses by 7.8% quarter on quarter in the third quarter of 2021. The management’s control of non-interest expense is now much better than last year; however, there is still plenty of room for improvement. The efficiency ratio stood at 67.8% in the third quarter of 2021, which is quite high. In comparison, the efficiency ratio was much higher at 87.1% in 2020.

In addition to the cost discipline, the management expects to realize cost savings of 45% in 2022 from the acquisition of Century Bancorp, as mentioned in the conference call. Overall, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio to improve to 65.9% by the last quarter of 2022, from 67.8% in the September-ending quarter of 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $1.05 Per Share Next Year

Loan growth and cost savings from the acquisition of Century Bancorp will likely drive earnings next year. On the other hand, the acquisition will pressurize the margin, which will in turn drag earnings in the last quarter of 2021. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share in the last quarter of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $0.95 per share. This earnings estimate is slightly higher than the previous estimate of $0.88 per share, given in my last report on Eastern Bankshares. I have revised up the earnings estimate because of the surprisingly low non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2021 and the greater cost discipline.

For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 10% year over year mostly due to the greater loan portfolio size. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of an interest rate hike.

Small Downside Justifies a Neutral Rating

Eastern Bankshares is offering a dividend yield of 1.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.08 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 30% for 2022, which is easily sustainable. Therefore, I believe there is barely any threat of a dividend cut.

The following table shows the valuation multiples of some of Eastern Bankshares' closest peers, as reported by Seeking Alpha.

Multiplying the peer average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $19.2 gives a target price of $29.6 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 36% upside from the November 5 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Multiplying the peer average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.05 gives a target price of $13.0 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 40.1% downside from the November 5 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $21.3, which implies a 2.1% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 0.6%. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Eastern Bankshares. I wouldn’t consider investing in the stock unless its stock price dipped by more than 12% from the current level.