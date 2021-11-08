Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NIO (NYSE:NIO) will be reporting its Q3 earnings report after market close tomorrow. The company has already announced record deliveries for the period so its Q3 revenue is likely going to climb to record highs. However, its October deliveries plunged by 65% month-on-month, which raises concerns regarding its growth momentum and suggests that its management might issue a rather dull guidance for Q4. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Delivery Trends

Let me start by saying that NIO delivered 24,439 vehicles during Q3. This figure is up over 100% year on year, up about 12% sequentially, and is in line with the management's guidance of 23,000 to 25,000 units for the period. Also, the electric vehicle manufacturer registered delivery growth across all three of its vehicle models which highlights a compelling product-market fit. So, as far as Q3 is concerned, NIO's delivery numbers were outstanding.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, company filings)

Having said that, the picture becomes a little murky when we factor in data from October. The company delivered just 3,667 vehicles last month which marks a 65% drop month-on-month. Its management attributed this decline to supply chain hiccups and, well, to their growth plans.

Here's an excerpt from their press release:

The vehicle delivery in October was significantly impacted by reduction in production volume as a result of the restructuring and upgrades of manufacturing lines and the preparation of new products introduction from September 28 to October 15, as well as certain supply chain volatilities.

One might brush aside this decline as a one-time event, but it does raise questions regarding NIO's near-term growth prospects. For starters, other electric vehicle manufacturers such as XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) maintained or grew their deliveries during October, sequentially. So, how is that this supply chain volatility severely impacted NIO but not its peers?

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, company filings)

Secondly, the magnitude of NIO's delivery drop during October was unusually large, and it might hurt the company's Q4 totals. To put things in perspective, in order for its Q4 deliveries to merely match Q3-levels, NIO would have to deliver 26% more vehicles during November and December than it did during August and September. This is going to be a gargantuan task since September was already a record month for NIO in terms of deliveries. But let's be realistic with estimates here. Assuming that NIO delivers 10% more vehicles in November and December, compared to August and September, its Q4 deliveries will amount to 21,825 vehicles. So, we could be looking at a sequentially soft delivery guidance for Q4.

Lastly, we don't yet know if the company is finished upgrading its production lines or if more such production hiccups could take place in the near future, as we head closer to the launch of its ET7 model. So, look for management's comments on the same when they host their Q3 earnings call tomorrow.

Financial Impact

Moving on, NIO has two reportable segments. Its vehicle sales segment accounts for over 93% of total revenue. Its other sales segment, on the other hand, accounts for a much less ~7% of total revenue and it includes the sales of energy packs, service packs, battery-as-a-service revenue, and a few other ancillary offerings. Both the segments have registered stellar revenue growth rates in the past and the trend should ideally continue in Q3 as well since NIO delivered a record number of vehicles during the period.

The electric vehicle manufacturer's average selling prices (per vehicle) across both its reportable segments have more or less remained stable over the past several quarters. Unless these ASPs fluctuate drastically this time around, the company should report total Q3 revenue of around RMB 9.4 billion, or $1.47 billion, based on 24,439 vehicle deliveries. Also, I expect its management to issue Q4 revenue guidance of RMB 8.4 billion, or $1.31 billion, based on my estimate of 21,825 deliveries for the quarter.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Having discussed the top-line revenue figure, there's another factor that many investors aren't factoring in yet. NIO's management might guide for a margin compression in Q4. There are several factors at play, which may significantly hamper the electric vehicle manufacturer's profitability during the said quarter. These are:

The lower delivery volume in Q4 is likely to result in diseconomies of scale, lower capacity utilization rate, and a poor inventory turnaround. These items could hurt NIO's margins,

NIO expanded its operations in Norway on the closing day of its Q3. It's now shipping vehicles from China to Norway. It's worth noting that shipping rates from China-to-Europe have risen in excess of 500% year-on-year which is going to further weigh on NIO's profitability,

Lastly, aluminum prices are hovering close to their 13-year highs, due to power shortages in China, which is likely going to inflate NIO's input costs and weigh on its margin profile. Management of another automaker, Tata Motors, has already warned investors that they haven't been able to pass the inflationary pressures to customers and that their margins could remain under pressure. Here's the excerpt for your reference:

"Steel increases and, of course, precious metals is something which has been impacting the margins…We've taken a price increase on 1st April, 1st July, and 1st October, but the pass-through has not been full. And with the transporters' profitability still being under pressure as compared to Q4 of last year, I think there is a limit to which the price increase is getting through"

We can't yet reliably forecast NIO's margin figure for Q4, due to a mix of variables involved. So, I'll just say that its margins could shrink on a sequential basis. To put things in perspective, its Q2 gross margin stood at 18.63%.

Investors' Takeaway

NIO is, no doubt, one of the leaders in the luxury electric vehicle space. However, the company is currently surrounded by uncertainties and its management is likely going to issue a soft revenue, delivery, and margin guidance for Q4. Therefore, the stock could remain subdued post its earnings announcement. Risk-averse investors may want to avoid the stock for the time being at least. Good Luck!