Big Auto Helps Russell 1000 Rev Up In October

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

By Mark Barnes, head of investment research (Americas) and Christine Haggerty, research & analytics

The Russell 1000 capped its best monthly gain in more than a year in October, further expanding an already outsized performance gulf with its global peers. It also strongly outperformed its US small-cap counterpart. While Big Tech continued to play a leading role in this showing, outperforming sectors within consumer discretionary also lent a hand.

The US large-cap index vaulted 6.9% in October, eclipsing the FTSE All-World ex USA index’s 1.9% gain by five percentage points. The performance catapulted the Russell 1000 well ahead of the rest of the world for the YTD and 12-month span (by 11 and nine percentage points, respectively).

Back at home, the Russell 1000 also outpaced the Russell 2000 last month, culminating to a six-point lead for the year so far (23.2% versus 17.2%, respectively).

Regional index returns relative to FTSE All-World ex local market (Rebased, TR, LC)

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of October 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

Big Auto in the driver’s seat

In both cases, the Russell 1000 owes much of its ascendancy to its large exposure to the recent outperformances in the technology and consumer discretionary industry groups, which got a major lift from stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings results from heavyweight US tech and auto companies.

Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) both beat consensus expectations and raised full-year guidance. But Big Auto also includes high-flying Tesla (TSLA), whose market cap soared past the $1 trillion milestone for the first time after rental company Hertz announced a deal to buy the automaker's electric cars. Stellar quarterly reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) overcame disappointing results at Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), though both stocks ended October higher.

As shown in the time series below, Russell 1000 autos & auto parts stocks have far outdistanced their small-cap peers since June, with an extra upsurge in October.

Select Russell 1000 sectors relative performance vs Russell 2000 sectors (Rebased, TR)

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of October 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Digging a bit deeper into our Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) data, we find that outperforming large-cap tech software, tech hardware and retailers (another sector in consumer discretionary) also made healthy contributions to Russell 1000 leadership in October.

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of October 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

© 2021 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the “LSE Group”). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), (2) Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, “FTSE Canada”), (4) MTSNext Limited (“MTSNext”), (5) Mergent, Inc. (“Mergent”), (6) FTSE Fixed Income LLC (“FTSE FI”), (7) The Yield Book Inc (“YB”) and (8) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. (“BR”). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and BR. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®”, “MTS®”, “FTSE4Good®”, “ICB®”, “Mergent®”, “The Yield Book®”, “Beyond Ratings®” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, FTSE Canada, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing contained in this document or accessible through FTSE Russell Indexes, including statistical data and industry reports, should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice or a financial promotion.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This publication may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.