Daria Kulkova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I like quarterly earnings calls because it is a chance to hear from senior management directly about how the company is tracking and what it is thinking about. The legacy auto industry is facing massive change with the looming exit from the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) as transport gets electrified. This has prominence with the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow highlighting transport as an urgent area for electrification. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is noted as a standout in seeking to keep producing cars with an ICE for the foreseeable future. Here I discuss recent developments in senior management views about how to approach the upcoming rise of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle). I contrast the approach by Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley with Toyota's approach at its recent Q2 earnings conference call on 4 November. I continue to conclude that Toyota is not coping with the transition and that it is becoming dangerous for its business. The earnings call indicates that management is aware of the problem but not sure how to address it.

Ford and electrification

A report this week on Ford CEO Jim Farley's recent internal presentation to employees is a breath of fresh air in a world full of spin. Jim Farley is responsible for a massive turnaround in Ford's fortunes recently, up 67% in the past 6 months. Farley's presentation to his staff was a pretty brutal assessment of the scene, but it was also positive about Ford's ability to successfully manage the transition from ICE to BEV. He made clear that not all legacy manufacturers are going to be successful in making the change. First Farley made clear that Tesla (TSLA) is the company that needs to be respected and learned from. By contrast Toyota's Chairman Akio Toyoda has been dismissive of Tesla; "they have not created a real business yet". Ford's Farley said that Tesla is the dominant player in the all-electric market, mentioning the recent Tesla deal with Hertz (OTCPK:HTZZ) ordering 100,000 Tesla vehicles. Farley noted that Tesla's Model 3 is now the best-selling vehicle in Europe (including ICE cars), and that the sales model for Tesla is simple, with direct customer engagement and non-negotiated pricing. Farley also indicated that Tesla has relentless focus on providing a better product for the best price. Tesla manages every electron, so they get the best out of their battery. The Tesla product is highly differentiated from ICE competition, with a hugely simpler product compared with an ICE. This means that Tesla can scale rapidly and drive costs down in a way that ICE manufacturers can't do. He was not despondent, but he said his team needs to learn from Tesla and compete (with new fully electric offerings). Farley's exhortation was: "We need to be honest with ourselves about the market, the strength of our competition and the work we need to do together"; … "our competitors are unbelievable in this space, something that we have never seen". He referred specifically to Tesla and Rivian (RIVN).

It is starting to show with Ford's success with the Mustang Mach-E and the upcoming Ford F-150. Farley acknowledged that coming from an ICE legacy makes it harder than a new BEV manufacturing company with no legacy issues.

The results for Ford are interesting as it is performing in the league of the electric vehicle outperformers (Tesla, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF)).

6-month performance for Toyota, Ford, Tesla, BYD, Volkswagen and GM. Source: Seeking Alpha

Ford is gaining further momentum in its BEV push. An example is the early release of its E-Transit BEV range to commercial customers.

Toyota earnings call

The above six-month chart shows that Toyota is performing with a group of other legacy industry majors (GM (GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY)). None of these companies are (yet) performing at the level of the electrification market leaders Tesla and BYD. It will be interesting to see whether the share price fortunes of GM and Volkswagen begin to change as their electrification plans evolve.

Toyota has managed the rough times with chip shortages and pandemic-related events better than most of its competitors and in the Nov 4 2021 2nd quarter earnings call, it announced a small dividend increase and substantial share buy-back program. Forecast for vehicle sales in the year ending March 31, 2022, are expected to be 8.55 million units, which is slightly down on previous forecasts (98.3%). The earnings report was short and reassuring that, given the COVID situation and CHIP shortages, Toyota is managing well. This seemed to be a different story to that recently reported for US sales in September and October 2021, down 22.4% in September Y/Y and down 28.6% in October Y/Y. This probably results from careful management of statistics and optimism about outcomes in the next five months.

Toyota is puzzled about how it is perceived

As I indicated, electrification received scant mention in the recent Toyota earnings call, but the very last question highlighted the elephant in the room.

Jun Nagata, Toyota's Chief Communication Officer, responded to a question from Yukinobu Kigawa from Toyo Keizai, a Tokyo-based book and magazine publisher specialising in politics, economics and business. Yukinobu Kigawa noted that Toyota has announced plans for battery production and the bZ4X is ready for launch, but global electrification momentum is getting stronger, and Toyota's positioning isn't clear. The question concerned what Toyota planned to do.

Jun Nagata acknowledged that Toyota gets a lot of questions about this. His answer was that Toyota is focused on reducing emissions and for markets (e.g. Europe) where there is a big focus on renewables BEVs will be good. But in other markets there is still a focus on fossil fuel-based transport, so Toyota plans to continue to offer vehicles with an ICE. The discussion reverted to giving customers choice (without acknowledging that if they are not offered BEVs (like in Australia) Toyota clearly won't have a market for BEVs).

This focus on markets with low renewable energy-based grids being not ready for BEVs is a twist on the previous argument which focused on customers not wanting BEVs and therefore Toyota offers the choice of vehicles with an ICE. Jun Nagata was quite explicit that Toyota does not see Japan as being ready for BEVs, but that hybrids (with an ICE) being a better solution. Mention was also made of protecting the jobs of (presumably) Japanese workers involved with ICE production.

Jun Nagata then acknowledged that Toyota has a problem in having the market (and customers) understand that Toyota is very serious about BEVs and asked how it can address this. Jun Nagata then answered his own question by indicating that Toyota needed to start offering BEVs as a serious part of their product line-up with concrete plans for exit from the ICE.

Toyota was named the third most obstructive company towards climate change

There is scientific consensus that there is an urgent need to address climate change and in particular to seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5C. However, InfluenceMap.org has recognised that major corporations and organisations have been successful in preventing Governments to align their actions with the 1.5C climate goals. Which companies/organisations are the leading parties in this rearguard action has been unclear. InfluenceMap.org has done the work of investigating companies/organisations which are both active at working against action as well as those that are supportive of climate action. A report has just been released: "Corporate Climate Policy Footprint; The 50 Most Influential Companies and Industry Associations Blocking Climate Policy Action Globally". Metrics have been developed for systematic analysis of 350 major corporations and 150 Industry Associations based on capture of 50,000 data points. There is a significant focus on corporate lobbying.

After Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), Toyota has been named as the third most obstructive company towards climate change in the above report which analyses more than 350 companies lobbying efforts to obstruct climate efforts. Eleven of the top 25 obstructive companies are US companies with strong lobbying against the Biden Administration. Ten of the 11 US companies are Energy Companies or Utilities; the eleventh being Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). Toyota was the worst carmaker on the list. It has campaigned against global regulations to phase out ICE in favour of BEVs in 2020-2021. Other automotive companies singled out for active campaigns to slow climate change regulations include BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 18th, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) 24th and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) 25th. The report makes the statement that company influences may have a far more profound impact on climate change than the physical emissions associated with their operation.

This report is a wakeup call for Toyota which prides itself as a good global corporate citizen.

Conclusion

It is clear from the answer to a question on the Toyota Q2 earnings call that Toyota has got the message that the market sees it as a laggard in the transition to the BEV. Sadly, the response is still around a marketing solution rather than actually producing and selling BEVs. As Jun Nagata said: "..we'll now be putting our heads together to think strong - to think about what is the best way of expression in communicating our intention for the electrification promotion." As long as Toyota's approach is to avoid contemplating exit from the ICE, the market is likely to conclude that it is yet to take the transition seriously. The US website for Toyota still makes no mention of BEVs when one searches electric vehicles. The buzzword is "Electrified Vehicles" and the headline describes Hybrid electric, Plug-in hybrid electric and Fuel cell electric"... no sign of BEV, which remains a forbidden word although there is mention of Toyota bZ4X Concept planned for mid-2022 release (without explaining on the website what its powertrain is). Obfuscation continues with a recent headline in Australia: "Prado goes electric: New 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to feature 294kW hybrid powertrain" … the last part of the headline indicating that Toyota is releasing yet another hybrid vehicle (with an ICE).

The contrast between Toyota's approach and that of Ford is stark, as is the difference in performance in the past six months, with Toyota up 17.9%, while F is up 67.3%. I am cautious about Toyota's performance as Toyota remains with the ICE while the transition to the BEV starts to bite.

I am not a financial advisor, but I follow closely the electrification and transport and exit from the internal combustion engine. I hope my commentary gives a useful perspective as you and your financial advisor consider you investments in the transport industry.