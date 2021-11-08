koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists. - Ben Graham (Warren Buffett's mentor)

As you can see, a recurring theme in biotech is that winners usually keep on winning. Nevertheless, that does not mean the stock won't tumble periodically. After all, biotech stocks are quite volatile. Amid such volatility, you should anticipate whether your stock will rebound to a new high. If you find such a stock, building shares on the dip to ride the upside is a highly profitable strategy.

The stock that epitomizes the aforesaid phenomenon is Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). Back in August this year, the shares lost substantial value only to rebound (and are now reaching their former high). Powering by an upcoming regulatory binary event, it's likely that this stock will reach a new high. In this research, I'll share with you a fundamental analysis of Intra-Cellular and provide my expectation for this growth equity.

Figure 1: Intra-Cellular chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. I noted the prior research,

Operating out of New York, Intra-Cellular is focused on the innovation and commercialization of stellar therapeutics to fill the unmet needs in psychiatric medicines. As shown in the pipeline, the company is rapidly advancing an interesting portfolio of powerful drugs. They include ITI-007 (i.e. lumateperone, aka Caplyta), ITI-214 (a PDE1 inhibitor), ITI-1284 (a deuterated form of Caplyta), and ITI-333.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Intra-Cellular)

Caplyta Sales Growth

Notably, Caplyta is crucial to Intra-Cellular's success. Therefore, you should focus on its underlying development. Now, the pandemic created a highly challenging environment for young innovators launching a newly approved drug. To overcome this obstacle, Intra-Cellular employs hybrid commercialization. Specifically, the company added the digital marketing component to the launch. That way, Caplyta can be marketed to clinicians and patients digitally. With businesses and users increasingly going online, I believe this is an effective approach.

Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Intra-Cellular)

Regarding progress, Caplyta is already generating $20.0M in sales compared to $15.6M in 2Q2021. The sales increase underlies 22% quarterly prescription growth. Given the pandemic environment and the early launch phase, you can see that Caplyta is poised for significant growth in the coming quarters. And, the strong (i.e., 95%) coverage from Medicare Part D and State Medicaid would facilitate additional prescriptions. To foster access, Intra-Cellular is also supporting docs and patients through the LytaLink program.

Figure 4: LytaLink (Source: Intra-Cellular)

Label Expansion for Bipolar Depression

Shifting gears, you should gauge how Intra-Cellular can boost further sales growth. Accordingly, I believe that it's prudent for the company to grow by label expansions of its approved drug. That's a risk deleveraged strategy. In other words, the company already garnered expertise associated with that drug to ensure developmental success.

Here, Intra-Cellular is expanding Caplyta as an add-on therapy for bipolar depression. As such, the firm is anticipating a response from the FDA for its December 17, 2021, Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date. With approval, you can project that Caplyta sales will gap up next year.

Figure 5: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Intra-Cellular)

Based on my integrated system of forecasting, I ascribed a 65% (i.e., more than favorable) chance of approval. Nonetheless, the uncertain FDA environment might reduce the chances of approval and/or cause a delay.

Additional Growth

As you know, Intra-Cellular is not stopping here. In my opinion, the company knows it's having a great drug (Caplyta) that will likely become a blockbuster. Consequently, they are poised to rapidly expand its utility for other indications.

On that note, Caplyta is being developed for major depressive disorders ("MDD") as an add-on therapy. As such, there are two Phase 3 studies to support this indication. Study 501 is recently started and Study 502 is set to begin very soon. That aside, there is Study 403 which is designed for patients afflicted by MDD and BPD who exhibit mixed clinical features.

Moreover, it's strategic that Intra-Cellular is studying a long-acting formulation of Caplyta (i.e., Lumateperone Long-Acting Injectable, or LLAI). Interestingly, it can be difficult for patients suffering from schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions to keep up with their medication. By having a once-monthly injecting form of Caplyta, physicians can be sure that patients get the medicines that they need. Here, a Phase 1 trial for the LLAI is already commenced.

Figure 6: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Intra-Cellular)

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, you should analyze the 2Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on June 30.

As follows, Intra-Cellular procured $20.0M in revenues compared to $1.9M for the same period a year prior. As such, this represents a 10-fold increase. As you can see, the bulk of revenues comes from Caplyta sales. With Caplyta sales continuing to grow, you can expect more ramp up in the coming quarters.

That aside, research and development (R&D) registered at $17.2M compared to $25.2M for the same quarters. My general rule of thumb is that the more R&D, the better. Nevertheless, the decrease is due to lower Caplyta clinical trial costs.

Additionally, there were $68.7M ($0.85 per share) net losses compared to $63.7M ($0.96 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 11.4%. When you see the bottom line earnings improve, that usually indicates the company is doing a good job at cost reductions.

Figure 7: Key financial metrics (Source: Intra-Cellular)

About the balance sheet, there were $556.2M. Against the $89.1M quarterly OpEx, you can anticipate the cash runway to last into yearend 2022. While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Intra-Cellular is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 66.4M to 81.2M, my math revealed an 18.2% annual dilution. At this rate, Intra-Cellular cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Intra-Cellular is whether the company can successfully boost Caplyta sales. There is a small risk that the December 17 PDUFA might experience either a delay or non-approval. After all, the current FDA environment is much less predictable.

Moreover, other label expansions might not bear fruits. Though promising, it's challenging for add-on (i.e., adjunct) therapies to reach the blockbuster range. Furthermore, other molecules development might not generate positive outcomes. As a young growth company, Intra-Cellular might grow too aggressively and thereby run into potential cash flows constraints.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Intra-Cellular Therapies with a five out of five stars rating. Over a year of delivering a stellar neuroleptic (Caplyta) on the commercial front, Intra-Cellular Therapies is now writing the next chapter of its corporate history. As you know, the psychiatric medicine space is filled with many drugs. Nevertheless, their substantial side effects limited their utility. By virtue of its superb efficacy and great safety profile, Caplyta is delivering hope to countless patients. Concurrently, the stock is rewarding loyal shareholders.

Amid the COVID launch environment, Caplyta sales are still gradually and surely gaining traction. As Caplyta is poised to gain approval for BPD by December 17, you can expect sales to ramp up faster in the coming quarters. Hence, the stock will most likely rally to reach a much higher valuation. As a shareholder, make sure you keep up with other catalyst developments like those relating to ITI-333, ITI-1284, and ITI-214.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold Intra-Cellular is always yours to make. In my view, you should continue to hold the stock or add more as we approach the December 17 regulatory binary.