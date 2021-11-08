Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The Q3 Earnings Season for the restaurant sector is well underway and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA). Contrary to conventional logic, which would dictate that pizza sales might slow as more restaurants re-opened following the global pandemic, Papa John's trounced its difficult comps last year, posting 8% revenue growth, despite lapping 17% growth last year. However, at 36x FY2022 earnings estimates, this growth story remains expensive. Given the over-valuation relative to historical levels, I continue to see much better value elsewhere in the market.

Papa John's International ("Papa John's") released its Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly revenue of $512.8 million, an 8% increase from the year-ago period, and a $12 million beat vs. forecasts of ~$500 million. This was driven by high single-digit comp sales growth and moderate unit growth, with the international store base continuing to shine. During Q3, domestic comp sales came in 6.9% higher while international enjoyed 8.3% growth, and this growth was despite lapping very tough year-over-year comps (+20%) last year. Given the strong results, Papa John's posted a massive bottom-line beat of more than 10%, with quarterly earnings per share [EPS] of $0.83, which more than doubled year-over-year. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, Papa John's has enjoyed strong growth in revenue since the end of the Schnatter saga, growing revenue by more than 33% from Q3 2018 levels in the most recent quarter ($512.8 million vs. $385.2 million). This steady growth has been driven by continued menu innovation and steady unit growth, with the company able to drive a higher average ticket through add-ons like Papadias, and Epic Stuffed Crust. Most recently, the company has announced BaconMania. This limited-time offer was rolled out to Papa's loyalty members before the general public and included three new offers, which will run until late December: Triple Bacon Pizza, a Smoky Bacon Parmesan Crusted Papadia, and Bacon Jalapeno Popper Rolls.

These improvements are not only helping to increase profitability and average unit volumes, which are now well above $1 million in North America, but it's also helping Papa John's to attract new development partners. This included an expanded partnership with Drake Food Service during Q3, with plans to open over 220 restaurants by 2025, including 170 across Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. More recently, the company announced its largest domestic development deal ever with Franchisee Operator Sun Holdings, with plans to open 100 stores through 2029 targeting high-growth Texas markets. With nearly ~4.5% unit growth expected this year, it wasn't clear how easily Papa John's would be able to lap this growth. However, with two major deals announced, the outlook over the next several years has improved considerably.

Moving over to labor and inflationary concerns, which have been headwinds for the industry, Papa John's shared that it has improved productivity in its restaurants with Papa Call, taking the phone answering out of its restaurants. This has helped with labor productivity and also has led to a reduction in dropped calls, which should help increase sales over time and, most importantly, improve customer service. Meanwhile, the company has invested in machines on the make line that have helped increase the speed and consistency of rolling out dough, which should also help Papa John's to offset some labor inflation. On a year-over-year basis, Papa John's reported higher restaurant margins, and gross margins are up more than 300 basis points vs. Q3 2019 levels at 31.2%.

On, staffing, Papa John's noted that it continues to work to improve staffing levels with the use of new hiring, referral, and appreciation bonuses. It has seen some improvement recently in staffing, with open positions being filled at a higher rate. Given Papa John's third-party partnerships for delivery, the company is also able to stay open, enabling the company to manage the labor tightness better and maintain acceptable delivery times during peak hours. Meanwhile, the company's ability to offer expanded health wellness paid time off and college tuition benefits differentiate the company from some of its much smaller peers industry-wide. Recently, the company was ranked by Forbes as #1 for the World's Best Employers among pizza companies and #2 in the restaurant category.

Some investors might believe that the gains here aren't sustainable. However, as Papa John's noted in its call, the increased sales are not being driven by more frequency, but instead by menu innovation and, most importantly, bringing new customers to the brand. This is evidenced by the growth in the company's loyalty program, which now exceeds 22 million members. This translates to the addition of five million members year-to-date and is nearly double the 12 million members in the program in 2019. With the ability to target these customers, this growth in loyalty members is great news for the brand long-term and perks like redeeming points for food combined with early access to limited-time offerings like BaconMania should help with continued growth in Papa Rewards members. Let's take a look at the earnings trend below:

As shown in the chart above, Papa John's has seen a high single-digit compound annual EPS growth rate since FY2014 (FY2021 estimates: $3.38 vs. $1.75), which has lagged higher-growth peers in the restaurant sector. However, it's important to note that the company suffered in 2017 and 2018 due to comments and racial remarks from Schnatter. The good news is that compound annual EPS looks to be accelerating, with Papa John's expected to see its compound annual EPS growth rate improve to more than 10% in FY2023 if estimates of $4.13 are met or exceeded. Overall, this annual EPS growth rate is quite respectable for a mid-cap retail name like Papa John's, and given the recent development agreements, the FY2023 annual EPS estimates might end up being conservative.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While Papa John's is set to more than double annual EPS this year ($3.38 vs. $1.40) and follow this up with more than 22% growth looking out to FY2023, this growth looks priced into the stock, given that it's trading at 36x FY2022 earnings estimates. This is based on the current share price of $133.00 and FY2022 annual EPS estimates of $3.69. As the chart below shows, the stock's average earnings multiple over the past 15 years has come in at 27, so a forward earnings multiple of 36 is quite steep. Even if we assume a beat on FY2023 earnings estimates ($4.30) and assign a slightly higher multiple of 30x earnings, Papa John's looks fully valued here, given that the fair value in that instance would be $129.00. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I don't see any margin of safety at all here to justify paying above $133.00 for the stock.

If we look at the technical picture, the daily chart corroborates this view, with the stock currently trading at the top of its trading range, with likely resistance at $147.20, and the next strong support level not coming in until $102.25. This translates to a reward/risk ratio of less than 0.50 to 1.0, given that there's $14.20 in upside to a likely resistance level, and $30.75 in downside to support. Generally, I prefer to buy when the reward/risk ratio exceeds 4.5 to 1, and this would require a dip below $110.00 per share closer to the prior breakout level from June of this year.

Looking at a bigger picture view of Papa John's stock, we can see that the stock is now within 4% of a major resistance level, trading in the top 10% of its 25+ year channel. Obviously, history doesn't have to repeat itself, but visits to this upper channel line have not been kind to the stock, with the June 2015 and November 2016 tests of this channel line leading to 40% plus corrections. Meanwhile, the near-test in early 2014 led to a ~30% correction, which corroborates the view that the reward to risk is poor at current levels. So, while further upside is possible, and Papa John's stock could trade outside of this upper channel line as it did in Q4 2016, I do not see further upside in the share price as sustainable, and I see the current reward/risk outlook as poor over the next 6-12 months.

Papa John's put together another solid quarter in Q3, doubling quarterly earnings per share and seeing continued growth in its loyalty program. The strong growth in Papa Rewards members and continued menu innovation should allow the company to continue to drive a higher average ticket, and it suggests that a good chunk of these gains are sustainable, given that this growth isn't being driven by more frequent visits, which is more difficult to maintain. Having said that, while the outlook remains solid, there is no margin of safety here to justify purchasing the stock above $133.00. Therefore, I continue to see much better value elsewhere in the market, with names like Nomad Royalty (NSR) trading at less than 21x FY2022 earnings estimates with much higher margins while paying a dividend yield of more than 2.10%.