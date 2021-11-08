Kwangmoozaa/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have some history with StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), originally buying in the mid $20s during the 2020 market turmoil, and selling my entire position in the mid $80s in early 2021, concerned valuation had become too optimistic (it reached a peak of $95 in February 2021). I wrote a post on Seeking Alpha when I started buying back the stock as it fell through $50. Thereafter, a number of positive articles were written on the stock. With the continuous decline in the stock price since, the site has become quiet on StoneCo. Let me try and break the silence to encourage debate.

What's Happened?

We should initially highlight four main external issues that are often mentioned when discussing Brazilian fintechs, and which are all perceived to be negative for StoneCo and peers:

The implementation of the new registry of receivables in Brazil.

The Central Bank of Brazil has opened a new public consultation on a resolution that would establish a cap of 0.5% on interchange fees on prepaid cards.

Pax Technology (OTCPK:PXGYF), a Hong Kong listed company that has more than 60 million point-of-sale terminals in use throughout 120 countries, and is an important (but not sole) supplier of POS terminals for StoneCo, had one of their US warehouses raided by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security under suspicion it may be involved in cyberattacks on U.S. and E.U. organizations.

Brazil's economy has been visibly hurt by the COVID pandemic, and growth has been anemic for years, partially visible through a poor performing currency, the BRL, since mid 2011 versus the USD. Furthermore, after several years of inflation below 4%, it currently has moved up to 7.7%. Brazil has a history of higher than average inflation compared to Western Developed Economies.

Assessing the Impact of These Issues on StoneCo

The new registry of receivables in Brazil

By far the most dominant issue for StoneCo has been the issues regarding the registry of receivables. The old version was gamed by a number of merchants, which basically means collateral that was thought to be there, wasn't. With the COVID crisis this game was no doubt played in larger volume, leading to supposed collateralised debt to be uncollateralised, meaning provisions on StoneCo's loan book had to be substantially increased. StoneCo were very frank about the issue. They published a teach in paper about the new dynamics of registration of receivables in Brazil a few days before the Q2 2021 results were made public. I commented in my article this was likely a harbinger of negative news, it was. Let me quote StoneCo in their Q2 2021 presentation:

"Our credit business remains in the early stages and we made some mistakes in our execution, especially not foreseeing how the malfunctioning of the registry system could harm our business. So we decided to take a cautious approach and implemented some prudent actions, like temporarily stopping the disbursement of credit and increasing coverage for potential future losses, which impacted our reported results for the quarter. While conservative, we think this was the best course of action to try to deal with the issue head-on. We will wait for the system to be fixed, all parties to begin playing by the same rules and turnaround our execution before resuming our operations, which we think could take three to six months".

Increasing coverage for potential losses led to declining revenues and profits, leading to a massive earnings and revenue miss in Q2 2021. There was a R$397.2 million negative revenue contribution from credit, mainly due to adjustments in credit fair value and significantly lower credit disbursements. As you can see, very painful indeed. There is also an opportunity cost loss, as StoneCo will now essentially refrain from offering credit for a period of time, hence reducing their current earning power. However, I believe them when they say this is temporary. Confidence in the new, fully functional receivables system will lead to similar volumes to recover relatively quickly for StoneCo. I also believe the new system will have higher regulatory costs, in essence increasing the barriers to entry. However, what is not often mentioned (except in bullish articles, like this one) is that total revenue and income excluding credit grew 68% year over year. Again, StoneCo management express themselves succinctly in the pre prepared remarks:

"Our core business is very strong. During the quarter we accelerated the growth of our SMB business, reaching over 1 million SMB clients and growing SMB TPV by 104% year over year. This accelerating growth was achieved with healthy unit economics, with TPV per client and revenue per client excluding credit both increasing quarter over quarter. Our TON product has moved from being an experiment and optionality to becoming a proven and high growth solution that added over 140,000 new clients in the quarter. Also, the engagement of our SMB clients within our digital banking platform showed a significant improvement in the quarter, with prepaid card TPV, banking money-in and money-out volumes, and total banking accounts balance all growing between 4 and 5.5 times. Overall, our consolidated Total Revenue and Income increased by 68% year over year when we exclude credit revenues."

I am under the impression the country's registry of receivables system had a weakness, some merchants had worked it out and gamed it. StoneCo and other players should have been aware of it to mitigate their risk, but they didn't pay enough attention, or didn't want to whilst the music was playing to not sacrifice market share. An element of this issue was outside of StoneCo's hands. Nevertheless, it is the job of risk managers to understand the rules of the game and understand where the weaknesses lie to help mitigate those risks, so StoneCo is not off the hook. They admit making mistakes, instead of blaming the system. The problem was not necessarily poor underwriting, as much as poor risk management of the system they were using. We think this is therefore primarily a one-time issue. Hence, I do not believe earning power for this activity has been substantially damaged when considering earning power over the next 5 to 10 years. However, it is possible that the costs of this new system will be higher, and this increased cost maybe absorbed by the players as it is a very competitive market. This could lead to slightly reduced profitability, but I do not believe it will be material.

A cap of 0.5% on interchange fees on pre-paid cards

Whilst StoneCo has exposure to this change, its competitor PagSeguro (PAGS), has somewhat more exposure. Bradesco Bank suggests PagSeguro exposure is around 4% of sales, likely a slightly larger exposure to profits. For StoneCo it is less. Not a big deal if you are considering to hold StoneCo due to its ability to have a reasonable market share of several business lines with large and growing markets. In any case, there are many good reasons for this change to happen, in Brazil this rate is relatively high when compared to many Developed Western Economies.

Consequences of the Pax Technology Raid

Pax Global Technology Ltd is often described as being a global leader in the payment terminal research and development industry. Founded in 2000, it was initially a subsidiary of Hi Sun Group. After being spun off, Pax was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2010. The company had 80% of its sales in China the year of its initial public offering, but today has a presence in more than 100 countries and more than 90% of its sales come from abroad. Its most important market is Latin America with 56% of sales (Brazil being 80% of those sales). Pax Global has a market share of 11.5% of the payment terminals worldwide, and is only surpassed by Ingenico (OTC:INGIF) with 20% and Verifone with 16%. Ingenico is no longer listed as it was acquired by Worldline (OTC:WWLNF) in 2020. Nevertheless its 2019 annual report indicates it had 240 million EUR in sales in Brazil, a number comparable to Pax Global for the region. This news flow led to a large decline in PagSeguro stock at it has a footnote in its reports indicating it is its sole supplier of POS (Point of Sale) terminals, StoneCo has a note indicating it is substantially dependent on Pax Global as a supplier of POS terminals. A 2 page short report by Viceroy made sure everyone was aware of that fact. So what to do?

FIS’s online-payments processing unit has begun replacing terminals made by Pax Global due to concerns about their security. In a statement FIS said it did not receive satisfactory answers from PAX regarding its POS devices connecting to websites not listed in their supplied documentation. As a result they are replacing these devices with other options at no cost to their clients.

It seems clear that the lower cost disrupters such as PagSeguro and StoneCo likely have more exposure to PAX as they offered a lower cost solution than Ingenico and Verifone. If StoneCo has 1 million customers as their Q2 2021 report suggests, and we assume they all have a PAX terminal and they replace every single one at no charge to their clients, we believe this can be achieved for less than 50 million USD. A hit to one year's earnings, but not critical when viewed over several years if the business's operating metrics continue as they are now considering the current valuation at $30.

There may be potential legal liabilities if personal data was compromised. The Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD) is in force since September 18, 2020. The LGPD is largely aligned to the EU General Data Protection Act.

However, this was not a small, backstreet player where StoneCo tried to save a few pennies by buying from an uncredible source. Pax Global was the world's number 3 supplier of POS terminals. This is not an excuse for StoneCo, but likely lawyers would use this argument to reduce legal liabilities that may appear in the future. Brand China will be taking another hit if further evidence suggests suspicious play really is at work.

Brazil's Economy

Charles de Gaulle is said to have said "Brazil is the country of the future... and always will be". Brazil has not had its best 5 years. And during that period StoneCo has managed to grow revenues from 423 million BRL in 2016, to 3.2 billion BRL in 2020. This is primarily from taking market share from incumbents, and riding the wave of increasing ecommerce, which still remains significantly under penetrated compared to other countries, as does internet access, which still is only 61% in 2019. Hence there is a long runway for growth almost independent of Brazil's GDP growth.

Company Specific Issues

As we approach Q3 2021 results, which are due on November 16, investors may be getting concerned of StoneCo's recent poor performance presenting their quarterly results. They have had negative EPS surprises in their last two quarterly earnings, and negative revenue surprises in their last three. This is notably worse than PagSeguro who have enjoyed 4 consecutive positive revenue surprises, though they have had 3 consecutive negative EPS surprises.

The biggest risks for StoneCo in my mind are growth rates decreasing as ecommerce penetration and internet access increases, though I do not envision this leading to sub 30% growth for several years.

My second concern is decreasing market share from increasing competition.

This is why StoneCo continues to evolve and add further solutions to its product line. It would be foolish to believe the spectacular growth of StoneCo would not attract competition. The question becomes (1) how defensible is StoneCo’s business, (2) how profitable is the business in a steady state, and (3) how much growth is still available. We believe StoneCo's push into software from offering POS terminals and payment processing makes its offering far more stickier, enhancing retention rates over time, even though they are already greater than 95%. This dents the ability of competitors to easily take their customers.

Acquiring Linx, and their relationship with Banco Inter, another Brazilian fintech market leader, enhances their ability to offer a differentiated product line and highlights their ability to adapt.

Their strategy of building a sales hub network of qualified salespeople close to customers to assist with technical issues and upscale in sales is a barrier to entry hard to replicate for many competitors. The Brazilian market is large and as indicated above the digital revolution in Brazil is still young, allowing StoneCo the opportunity to have sales several multiples of current sales, hence a strong growth opportunity remains. This opportunity becomes even larger if they offer more products, especially in the software space, and if they make partnerships with leading players such as Banco Inter. Investors must keep a close to ensure they don't spread themselves too thin, leading to underperformance everywhere, and therefore future nasty surprises. Their focus on Brazil, however, makes me feel this for the moment is unlikely.

Looking at the Price Charts

I am not a chartist, but if enough people use charts, they can have some value. I am coming to the opinion there are some moments when charts are useful. However, when the past is not useful in describing the future, it's pointless to use past price data as a reference. As I am not convinced there are major changes to StoneCo's future due to recent events, let's see if we can see anything useful in the charts.

When I started re investing in StoneCo at $50 I made a note in my logbook that technically it didn't look wise, but I over weighted long term fundamentals so initiated a small position with the idea I would add with every $5 drop in price, as I felt it was quite likely it could drop to $40. The fact it dropped so effortlessly to its IPO price around $30 took me by surprise. I have added at $45, $40 and $35 (not dropped below $30 yet).

With hindsight the deteriorating pricing action was indicating short term deteriorating fundamental performance.

StoneCo's peak price around $94 was achieved on February 17th, 2021. We note PagSeguro enjoyed its 12 month price peak at the same period (meanwhile note the Bovespa was behaving very differently, with its 12 month price peak during June), suggesting industrial factors are dominating. However, we note PagSeguro nearly approached this peak level again in late August, whilst in this period StoneCo was significantly underperforming (suffering from the recent news of its increasing loan loss provisions. PagSeguro made no mention of such an issue in its Q2'21 quarterly remarks).

The performance of PagSeguro and StoneCo were very similar from Nov-20 until May-21. Thereafter StoneCo started to underperform. It became a lower beta stock on the upside, and a higher beta stock on the downside relative to PagSeguro. During May-20 until mid-August StoneCo bounced around the $60-$70 range. One should pay close attention when two similar competitors express very different performance, and there is no public information indicating why.

However, this hides that the first period of underperformance was between the 27/05 - 09/06. No noteworthy volume changes at this point. Thereafter the stocks moved in tandem until 09/07, when the second phase of underperformance started (here volume increases on down days are clearly visible) and continued until the 18/08 (stock reaching $50, hence buyers like me came in), which led to a brief outperformance of StoneCo versus PagSeguro until the 24/08, when StoneCo released its teach in paper, which revealed the potential for loan loss provisions increasing.

Hence the important $50 level attracted net investor buying interest until negative public news became available, leading to a refresh on how to view the stock. This indicates the short term traders were dominating until new long-term money came in at the $50 pivot point.

Since the end of June, volume spikes were associated with down days. This was only broken on the 18/08 when StoneCo reached $50. Since then it has been more balanced with volume increases for both up and down days, suggesting the number of buyers and sellers is more balanced, for the moment.

Indeed StoneCo was setting up for a nice rally from 11/10, until the 20/10 the stock peaked at close to $40. In essence what was once support, seems for the moment to act as resistance. StoneCo now seems to be bouncing between the $30/$40 range.

We find particularly perplexing that since the Pax Global news StoneCo shares have underperformed PagSeguro, even though it is less affected by this issue. Clearly there is another seller as we approach quarterly earnings.

Conclusion

Whilst analytically we are comfortable with the main external factors' effect on StoneCo's future earning power, and the current markets assessment of future earning power through the stock's valuation, we are concerned about how the stock price is moving aggressively on the downside without material public news.

At the moment buyers and sellers seem to be more balanced, however recent underperformance relative to PagSeguro as we approach quarterly earnings suggests the market is considerably more negative on StoneCo than PagSeguro, even though recent negative external factors affect PagSeguro more than StoneCo. The market may feel StoneCo was not conservative enough on its loan loss provisioning, and recent negative surprises have concerned the market in giving it the benefit of the doubt going into earnings.

Considering how accurate StoneCo's stock prices has been on predicting poor GAAP reported performance so far this year, it is understandable the market is jittery. Considering operational performance has otherwise been strong, we are willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt. However, we are not willing to make it a 5%+ position for the moment. We want to ensure receivables losses are under control, and growth continues in line with expectations, without profitability being affected. We are also keen on seeing this large stock seller disappear that has done such a good job of forecasting future quarterly performance. We imagine the stock is likely to be contained within the 30/$40 range until quarterly earnings surprise on the upside.