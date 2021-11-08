William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) provides diversified exposure to mortgage finance investments. More specifically, MORT provides exposure to mortgage investments ranging from agency MBS to commercial loan origination to mortgage servicing rights. Mortgage REITs (mREITs) have historically demonstrated yields higher than those of equity REITs. And as a result, MORT currently provides an attractive dividend yield of about 8%.

However, as analyzed in my last article, the return from MORT has been dominantly from its dividend and not price appreciation. Given the income generation nature of this fund, this article furthers the analysis by benchmarking its yield against a high yield bond rate. The results show that even though its current yield is above high yield bond by a good spread, but the spread is near historical low and therefore signals large risks ahead.

Basic information and recap

Most of the detailed information has been covered in my earlier article and won't be the focus today. Here we will just briefly recap the most relevant information for readers new to the fund to facilitate the new analysis. The fund holds 25 companies with a total asset of over $324M. And it charges a 0. 41% expense ratio. A highlight as seen below is the 8.01% dividend yield made quarterly. Under today’s low rate environment, such a yield can be attractive to income investors.

Source: VanEck Fund description.

MORT yield vs. high yield bond rate

Given its income generation nature, it makes sense to benchmark its yield against high yield bonds, because the yield spread relative to a high yield index tells us the risks premium relative to corporate bonds.

With the above background, this article uses Moody's Seasoned BAA Corporate Bond Yield (referred to as the BAA bond yield hereafter) to benchmark the yield of MORT. The next chart shows the yield spread of MORT relative to Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of MORT minus the BAA bond rate. As seen, the yield spread is bounded and tractable since its inception in 2011. The spread has been in the range between about 2.5% and 9.0% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 9%, MORT is significantly undervalued relative to corporate bonds in general (i.e., I would sell BAA corporate bond and buy MORT). And when the yield spread is near or below 2.5%, it means the opposite. The fundamental reason is that the yield spread measures the risk premium investors are willing to pay for MORT relative to other assets such as BAA bonds. Such bounded and tractable behavior certainly makes sense for a fund like MORT. After all, a fund like MORT ultimately depends on the credit and solvency risks of the corporations in the fund. And as such, the return of the fund should not stray too far away from the underlying credit risks of these corporations – which are reflected in their bond rates.

And as seen, currently the spread is near a historical low level. This means that MORT investors are being paid a relatively low risks premium relative to BAA corporate bonds.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

Based on the above understanding, the yield spread relative to the BAA corporate bond yield could be used to gauge the risks of investing in the fund in the near to mid-term, as shown in the next chart.

The next chart shows the next one-year total return on MORT (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under various yield spreads relative to the BAA bond. As can be clearly seen, first again there is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.33, suggesting a positive but moderately strong correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 7% or higher as mentioned above, the total returns in the next 1 year are all positive and have been all quite large (all the way up to about 60%).

As of this writing, the yield spread relative to BAA is 3.8% as shown. Although a 3.8% spread is quite attractive in absolute terms. But it's close to the narrowest level of the historical spectrum, suggesting a large near-term risk (at least relative to BAA corporate bond). Such a narrow spread calls for caution for MORT investors.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

Other Risks

Besides the narrow yield spread mentioned above, there are two more risks that potential MORT investors should be aware of:

mREITs are sensitive to interest rates and regulatory changes. Combined with the leverage employed by the mREIT sector (typically about 6x) and the Fed’s plan to increase rates, such sensitivity can create large price volatility. MORT is also exposed to concentration risk. As aforementioned, the fund holds a total of 25 companies. There are not that many mREIT companies to start with. The top three holdings represent almost one third of the asset, and the 10 holdings almost two-thirds of the asset. So the fund is quite sensitive to the profitability of a few large holdings.

Conclusions and final thoughts

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF relies on mREITs to generate high yield and it currently provides an attractive dividend yield of about 8%.

When benchmarked against high yield bonds, its current yield is about 3.8% above the BAA bond yield. It's a good spread in absolute terms, but the spread is near historical low and therefore signals large risks ahead. Besides the narrow yield spread, there are other risks that potential MORT investors should be aware of, including interest rate sensitivity and concentration risks. Given these considerations, MORT investors should be cautious under the current conditions.