October's Jobs Report Highlighted The Fed's Dilemma

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

The October employment situation report revealed a resurgence of cyclical strength in the payrolls of critical economic sectors. Employment growth jumped in the construction and manufacturing sector, two highly cyclical areas of the economy that hold roughly 20 million payrolls.

Aggregate weekly hours also increased in October, which provides an early indication of October's growth rate in industrial production.

Despite a more robust headline jobs report number and cyclical strength within the report's internals, bond yields plunged, with the 30-year yield diving back under 1.90% as of this writing.

Bond yields declined as the report also revealed structural impairments in the labor market, making it difficult for the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates.

The bond market is starting to realize that raising interest rates into a highly indebted economy with structurally impaired labor conditions will hurt real growth, and thus the yield curve is flattening.

In the sections below, we'll review the cyclical strength in the October employment report as well as the structural impairment and the response from the Treasury bond market.

Cyclical Strength

The October employment situation report revealed an addition of 531,000 new payrolls compared to an expectation of just 450,000 payrolls. Positive revisions were granted to prior months, and a lion's share of the upside surprise came through private employment as opposed to government employment.

The direction of growth is the most important way to measure any economic data set.

Total nonfarm payrolls increased at a 4.8% annualized pace in the six months ending October, a steady rate compared to the prior seven months.

Total Payrolls: Smoothed Six-Month Ann. Growth Rate

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Importantly, two critical measures of "cyclical" employment also showed an increase in short-term growth.

Construction and manufacturing employment, two highly cyclical sectors of the economy that comprise roughly 20 million payrolls, showed an increase in growth, rising to 3.1% in October.

Construction and Manufacturing Payrolls: Smoothed Six-Month Ann. Growth Rate

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Aggregate hours, a measure that takes average weekly hours worked times the number of workers in the manufacturing sector, showed a jump in growth, rising at a 4.5% rate in October compared to 2.3% in September.

The growth rate of aggregate weekly hours in the manufacturing sector is highly correlated to the growth rate of industrial production, a critical indicator of industrial growth released by the Federal Reserve in the middle of the month.

Aggregate Hours For Production Manufacturing Workers: Smoothed Six-Month Ann. Growth Rate

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Between the better than expected headline payrolls addition, the increase in cyclical employment growth, and the increase in implied industrial production growth, it's easy to score the October employment report with high marks.

Interestingly, however, bond yields fell after the report, and long-term bond yields remain depressed to start the week.

The back-end of the yield curve has been characterized as a "flattening" trend as strong cyclical employment reports, and hot inflation have pushed the Federal Reserve into a tighter monetary policy stance.

This tighter monetary policy stance is juxtaposed against continued structural weakness in longer-term measures of the labor market.

Structural Impairment

The Federal Reserve has two mandates: Employment and price stability (inflation). With inflation running above mid-single digits, the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell have declared the inflation mandate satisfied.

With inflation running above the Fed's stated 2% target, policymakers are feeling pressure to reduce the pace of Quantitative Easing and start guiding the bond market towards gradual rate hikes in the coming years.

However, the Federal Reserve also has stated that they're not ready to raise interest rates just yet as the employment side of their dual mandate has not been met.

The FOMC considers measures other than the U-3 unemployment rate and keeps the definition of "full-employment" quite vague.

The labor force participation rate and the employment-to-population ratio are two labor market measures that show serious impairment and cut against the raising rates narrative.

The labor force participation rate has been declining since the turn of the century, falling from 67% in the early 2000s to 63% before the COVID recession and just 61.6% today.

Labor Force Participation Rate:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

If we measure the labor force participation rate relative to the best level at the turn of the century, we can see that the labor force participation rate is 5.7% from the best rate the economy has seen.

If the Federal Reserve is looking at the labor force participation rate, should hiking rates be in the question?

Distance From 2000 Peak: Labor Force Participation Rate

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

To avoid the demographic argument, we can look at the distance from the 2000-peak in the prime-age labor force participation rate.

Toward the end of 2019, the prime-age labor force participation rate was closing the gap, only 1.6% from the best levels in the late 1990s, but the Federal Reserve was cutting interest rates.

Distance From 2000 Peak: (25-54) Labor Force Participation Rate

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The prime-age employment-population ratio is still 3.6% away from the best levels in the late 1990s, having recovered massively from the 12.3% gap during the peak of the COVID recession.

During the last economic cycle, on the path from a 7.1% gap to a 1.4% gap outlined in the chart below, the Federal Reserve was both raising interest rates and cutting interest rates.

Distance From 2000 Peak: (25-54) Employment-Population Ratio

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Lastly, aggregate weekly earnings is the best-implied wage measure from the employment report.

Aggregate weekly earnings take total employees' times average weekly hours worked times average hourly earnings. This measure aggregates all weekly wages for nonfarm payroll employees.

In nominal terms (including inflation), aggregate weekly earnings are back on the pre-COVID trendline.

Aggregate & "Real" Aggregate Weekly Earnings: Indexed

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The structural problem, however, is that "real" aggregate weekly earnings are falling further and further behind the pre-COVID trendline as higher inflation is eating into aggregate income.

The Fed's Dilemma

October's employment report highlighted the Fed's dilemma.

The Federal Reserve has to counter-balance high short-term inflation and cyclical improvements in crucial areas of the labor market with an impaired labor force participation rate and a glaring real income hole.

Raising interest rates to combat supply-driven inflation might help cool the price level, but mainly due to hurting aggregate demand with higher rates.

The bond market is picking up on this dilemma and is flattening the yield curve each time rate hikes or tighter monetary policy is discussed.

Yield Spreads:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The Federal Reserve is likely to stay on the side of caution as they feel it's a bigger risk to kill the recovery through higher rates than to let inflation run hot for several more months.

The Fed is confident in its ability to control inflation but not confident they can swiftly reverse a deflationary spiral caused by raising rates into a structurally weak economy and a labor market with low participation.

Long-Term Rates and QE:

Source: Arbor Data Science

The FOMC is likely to remain as dovish as possible while tapering the speed of QE however history tells us, as counterintuitive as it sounds, that less QE leads to lower long-term interest rates.