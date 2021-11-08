Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) released its third-quarter 2021 earnings results on October 28, 2021.

Q3 results snapshot

Alamos Gold came out with adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, slightly below analysts' expectations. It compared to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago. The gold production this quarter was lower than expected, with a production of 104.7K ounces.

The investment thesis continues to be the same. Alamos Gold is an excellent company with excellent financials, no debt, solid cash on hand, and healthy organic growth internally funded.

Thus, AGI is an excellent candidate for long-term investment, and accumulating on weakness is relevant. The gold price is now trading in a tight range.

However, I strongly recommend trading short-term LIFO about 30%-40% of your long-term position to take advantage of the gold volatility and manage risks. Revenue was also disappointing with $198.0 million versus $218.4 million a year ago.

Gold production is detailed below per gold mine at the end of September 30, 2021.

Stock performance

The chart below shows that AGI has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). The stock is down 21% on a one-year basis.

John A. McCluskey, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

Our third quarter was marked by strong ongoing performances at our Canadian operations offset by short-term challenges at Mulatos as it enters the transitional period. Consolidated gold production of 104,700 ounces was lower than guided, while total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs were broadly in line with expectations.

Alamos Gold financial snapshot 3Q21: The raw numbers

Alamos Gold 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues $ million 218.4 226.6 227.4 195.1 198.0 Quarterly Earnings $ million 67.9 76.9 51.2 -172.5 25.10 EBITDA $ million 130.5 133.6 119.6 -129.9 100.0 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.17 0.20 0.13 -0.44 0.06 Cash from Operating Activities $ million 130.8 131.4 99.3 86.7 82.4 CapEx in $ 54.8 73.4 72.6 86.9 89.2 Free Cash Flow 76.0 58.0 26.7 3.2 -6.8 Total cash $ million 314.1 264.2 264.9 256.3 234.3 Total LT Debt in $ million 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend $/ share (semi-annual) 0.015 0.015 0.025 0.025 0.025 Shares Outstanding 395.6 394.6 396.0 392.8 395.9

Alamos Gold - Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues and Trends. Revenues were $198.0 million in 3Q21

During the third quarter of 2021, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $198.0 million, down 9.3% Year over Year. Alamos Gold sold 110,488 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,792 per ounce this quarter. The gold sold was 5.5% higher than production this quarter.

The net income was $25.10 million or $0.06 per share.

Reported adjusted net earnings were $37.6 million, or $0.10 per share compared to $56.9 million or $0.15 per share in 3Q20. The cost of sales per ounce was $1,172 in the third quarter, 10.9% higher than the prior-year period.

The gold price realized this quarter was $1,792 per ounce, which is down 1.2% sequentially:

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $6.8 million in 3Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow.

Trailing twelve-year free cash flow is $81.1 million, and the quarterly free cash flow was a loss of $6.8 million in the third quarter.

Note: The company repurchased 600,000 shares for $4.5 million or $7.50 per share in the third quarter.

3 - The best part: Alamos Gold is debt-free and has total cash of $234.3 million

It is an excellent financial profile that justifies a long-term approach. Total cash is down 8.6%. Alamos has $734.3 million in liquidity with $500 million of undrawn credit capacity.

4 - Gold production details. Alamos Gold produced 104.7K Oz and sold 110,488K Oz in 3Q21.

Alamos Gold produced 104.7K Au Oz this quarter, down 2% compared to the same quarter last year and down 8.3% QoQ. The company sold 110,488 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,792 per ounce. The ounces sold were lower than production due to the timing of shipments.

John A. McCluskey, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

A key highlight in the quarter was Young-Davidson averaging record mining rates of 8,000 tons per day, producing 50,000 ounces of gold and generating $29 million in free cash flow. The mine is performing very well and we expect it to be a strong free cash flow generator for a very long time. Mulatos had a challenging quarter with an above average rainy season and slower than anticipated recoveries from stockpiled ore affecting both production and costs.

Gold production comparison Quarter over Quarter:

Island Gold produced 28.0K Oz this quarter. The mine generated a mine-site free cash flow of $2.3 million loss. The Underground mining rates averaged a record 1,177 tpd in the third quarter. On July 14, 2020, the Company reported results of the positive Phase III expansion study conducted on its Island Gold mine. Based on the study results, the Company is proceeding with expanding the operation to 2,000 tpd.

produced 28.0K Oz this quarter. The mine generated a mine-site free cash flow of $2.3 million loss. The Underground mining rates averaged a record 1,177 tpd in the third quarter. On July 14, 2020, the Company reported results of the positive Phase III expansion study conducted on its Island Gold mine. Based on the study results, the Company is proceeding with expanding the operation to 2,000 tpd. Young‐Davidson produced 50.0K Oz in Q3. The mine generated a mine-site free cash flow of $28.9 million. Mining rates averaged 8,017 tpd in the third quarter.

produced 50.0K Oz in Q3. The mine generated a mine-site free cash flow of $28.9 million. Mining rates averaged 8,017 tpd in the third quarter. Mulatos mine produced 26.7K ounces in the third quarter. Mulatos' mine-site free cash flow was negative $19.9 million.

produced 26.7K ounces in the third quarter. Mulatos' mine-site free cash flow was negative $19.9 million. The company is building a new mine called La Yaqui Grande, which is on track for commercial production in Q3 2022. In the second quarter, development activities continued to ramp up, with pre-stripping reaching rates of over 55K tpd. The project remains on track to achieve commercial production in 3Q'22. Below is a quick look at the mining potential. In the conference call, the CEO said, "At La Yaqui Grande, construction is advancing well and remains on budget and on schedule to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of 2022". Source: Presentation

5 - Higher All-in Sustaining costs this quarter

AISC this quarter was $1,152/Oz up 1.4% QoQ.

AISC was higher than annual guidance essentially again this quarter, even with significant gold ounces sold.

6 - The company has revised full-2021 Guidance in Q3

2021 gold production is expected to be between 455K Oz to 495K Oz or a decrease of 3.1% year over year using mid-point. AISC is higher between $1,120 and $1,140. CapEx for the year is $354 million to $384 million unchanged.

John A. McCluskey, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

Looking to the fourth quarter, we expect production to increase at each of our operations reflecting higher grades at Young-Davidson and operational improvements at Mulatos. Nevertheless, with the third quarter production shortfall of Mulatos, we are reducing our annual production guidance at the operations by 15,000 ounces, or 3% on a consolidated basis to a range of 455,000 to 495,000 ounces.

Technical analysis (short term) and commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

AGI forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $8.28 and support at $7.55.

The trading strategy is to sell about 30% of your position between $8.25 and $8.35.

I believe it is safe to accumulate AGI below $7.65. However, if the FED turns hawkish again, AGI could probably retest $7, a great value. Despite a good Friday close for gold, I do not see many catalysts for a much higher valuation, and I believe gold will continue to trade in a tight range for the next few quarters, fluctuating with inflation.

I highly recommend keeping a core long-term position and using about 30%-40% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $9.50 and $10.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Do not forget to update your TA analysis often. What you see above is only a snapshot of an always-moving puzzle.

